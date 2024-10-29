To be fair, I was resigned to my fate with 20 to go. Tense game and literally a width of a post was the difference.



Sititi is the second coming. Got to play him at 8



8 points up we should see it out but those three tries were excellent finishes and some ropey defending. You always looked the more likely to score tries (what a surprise) so never out of it. Didnt think Mackenzie woukd nail the kick though.Poor pass for the drop goal attempt. Cant blame us for going for it but would be nice to have some cutting set piece move or two off the scrum.Do we have SA next week. Glad Im at a wedding. Wont be pretty viewing!