« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 338 339 340 341 342 [343]   Go Down

Author Topic: General Rugby Union Thread  (Read 646085 times)

Offline Corrie Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 116,601
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13680 on: October 29, 2024, 04:01:55 pm »
Quote from: Draex on October 29, 2024, 03:52:06 pm
Genge and George are good, Stuart is shite but England are struggling with props.

The back 5 of the scrum is as good as it gets.

Underhill has just come back from injury so not match fit.

I know Earl can be a bit of a wrecking ball but he and Curry arent the biggest. Could we be a bit underpowered there. Probably not the right word given theyd both throw me about like a rag doll!
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,736
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13681 on: October 29, 2024, 04:04:23 pm »
Quote from: Corrie Nick on October 29, 2024, 04:01:55 pm
I know Earl can be a bit of a wrecking ball but he and Curry arent the biggest. Could we be a bit underpowered there. Probably not the right word given theyd both throw me about like a rag doll!

Itoje, Martin and Cunningham-South are big fuckers they are your beasts and Early and Curry to get to the breakdown quickly / operate in the open etc. It's really balanced, Curry being back is good news England have lacked a jackal since he got injured.
Logged

Offline Corrie Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 116,601
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13682 on: October 29, 2024, 04:11:41 pm »
Quote from: Draex on October 29, 2024, 04:04:23 pm
Itoje, Martin and Cunningham-South are big fuckers they are your beasts and Early and Curry to get to the breakdown quickly / operate in the open etc. It's really balanced, Curry being back is good news England have lacked a jackal since he got injured.

Fair shout. Sounds exciting enough. Its a bit like the start of August with football, this is the time for optimism. Then we kick off and the All Blacks go in at half time 21-3 up!
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,736
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13683 on: October 29, 2024, 07:15:10 pm »
Quote from: Corrie Nick on October 29, 2024, 04:11:41 pm
Fair shout. Sounds exciting enough. Its a bit like the start of August with football, this is the time for optimism. Then we kick off and the All Blacks go in at half time 21-3 up!

Martin is a proper old school second row - Like Wyn Jones, Retallick, Etzebeth etc. Loves the dirty and physical side of the game.

A jet lagged New Zealand, it might be close.
Logged

Offline Corrie Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 116,601
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13684 on: October 29, 2024, 07:21:33 pm »
Quote from: Draex on October 29, 2024, 07:15:10 pm
Martin is a proper old school second row - Like Wyn Jones, Retallick, Etzebeth etc. Loves the dirty and physical side of the game.

A jet lagged New Zealand, it might be close.

It needs to be. Second half of the Six Nations and some of that summer tour was much improved but we could do with a real landmark win against NZ or SA here to build on.
Logged

Offline Trump's tiny tiny hands

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,276
  • Building steam with a grain of salt
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13685 on: October 30, 2024, 11:51:18 am »

BBC Sport
@BBCSport
England prop Joe Marler has deactivated his X account after posting that the haka "needs binning" before Saturday's match against New Zealand.

Read more 👇

Are we STILL having a problem with this? The sport is in enough trouble as it is
Logged

Offline Corrie Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 116,601
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13686 on: October 30, 2024, 12:05:01 pm »
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on October 30, 2024, 11:51:18 am
BBC Sport
@BBCSport
England prop Joe Marler has deactivated his X account after posting that the haka "needs binning" before Saturday's match against New Zealand.

Read more 👇

Are we STILL having a problem with this? The sport is in enough trouble as it is

Id say the problem is more people hounding anyone with a different opinion to theirs. I disagree with Marler but having to delete it feels like theres been some big over reaction to a not particularly original comment.
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,611
  • Truthiness
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13687 on: October 30, 2024, 12:26:39 pm »
Sadly, he's reactivated his account. I thought something good was going to come out of this.

He really is a prize dick. Loves to be the centre of attention by being 'controversial'.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Corrie Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 116,601
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13688 on: October 30, 2024, 12:30:44 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on October 30, 2024, 12:26:39 pm
Sadly, he's reactivated his account. I thought something good was going to come out of this.


:D
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,736
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13689 on: October 30, 2024, 07:21:00 pm »
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on October 30, 2024, 11:51:18 am
BBC Sport
@BBCSport
England prop Joe Marler has deactivated his X account after posting that the haka "needs binning" before Saturday's match against New Zealand.

Read more 👇

Are we STILL having a problem with this? The sport is in enough trouble as it is

I love the haka, it's part of the game. Marler is an idiot, can't wait to watch him lumber on, lean on the ruck and give away from penalties.
Logged

Offline Corrie Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 116,601
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13690 on: October 30, 2024, 07:22:03 pm »
Quote from: Draex on October 30, 2024, 07:21:00 pm
I love the haka, it's part of the game. Marler is an idiot, can't wait to watch him lumber on, lean on the ruck and give away from penalties.

Hes not in the squad. Although we do have Dan Cole earmarked for that role.
Logged

Offline Trump's tiny tiny hands

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,276
  • Building steam with a grain of salt
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13691 on: October 31, 2024, 12:02:21 pm »


Disappointing that we are sticking with Cane. Felt a good time to switch Savea back to seven, play Sititi as an 8 and Finau at 6 for the extra muscle/height
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,736
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13692 on: October 31, 2024, 06:19:15 pm »
Quote from: Corrie Nick on October 30, 2024, 07:22:03 pm
Hes not in the squad. Although we do have Dan Cole earmarked for that role.

Well that's good news, the old guard needs moving on!
Logged

Offline whtwht

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,365
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13693 on: October 31, 2024, 07:33:33 pm »
Too early for Slade imo. Alex Lozowski shouldve been given a chance to partner Lawrence who i saw play at Harlequins recently and was rightly MoM.
Logged
Quote from: Always_A_Red on November  1, 2013, 02:06:49 pm
He'll win the league in the next 3 years. Quote me on that.
Quote from: Draex on December 24, 2014, 08:42:37 am
Quote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him

Offline Corrie Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 116,601
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13694 on: Yesterday at 12:23:04 pm »
Just seen that the All Blacks have been training at Arsenal this week so expect even more theatrics than usual!
Logged

Offline Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,932
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13695 on: Yesterday at 12:26:36 pm »
Quote from: Corrie Nick on Yesterday at 12:23:04 pm
Just seen that the All Blacks have been training at Arsenal this week so expect even more theatrics than usual!

Was it just a misunderstanding and Marler was calling for Saka to be binned?
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,734
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13696 on: Yesterday at 01:28:31 pm »
30 puddings on show today huh?

 If you want proper Rugby lads the 2nd Test of England v Samoa in League is on today.  :wave
Logged

Offline Corrie Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 116,601
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13697 on: Yesterday at 01:49:40 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 01:28:31 pm
30 puddings on show today huh?

 If you want proper Rugby lads the 2nd Test of England v Samoa in League is on today.  :wave

If you prefer 26 puddings? :D
Logged

Offline Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,932
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13698 on: Yesterday at 01:51:25 pm »
I prefer Black Pudding to White Pudding, so it's the All Blacks for me.
Logged

Offline Corrie Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 116,601
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13699 on: Yesterday at 03:22:12 pm »
Try New Zealand - but easy for Telea up against a couple of forwards (puddings).
Logged

Offline Corrie Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 116,601
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13700 on: Yesterday at 03:44:38 pm »
14-6. Another good try isolating forwards. Bit too much kicking from both sides but NZ looking consistently more dangerous when they do run it.
Logged

Offline Corrie Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 116,601
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13701 on: Yesterday at 04:01:57 pm »
14-12 to NZ at half time. England pretty fortunate to be within 2. Looking quite blunt.

Im trying to ignore whats happening in other sports by the way.
Logged

Offline Corrie Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 116,601
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13702 on: Yesterday at 05:04:44 pm »
24-22 to NZ, penalty to England though and I think a kickable chance to win it. No idea how though.
Logged

Offline Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,932
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13703 on: Yesterday at 05:10:26 pm »
Black Pudding = Best Pudding
Logged

Offline Corrie Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 116,601
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13704 on: Yesterday at 05:11:07 pm »
England hit the post with the penalty to win it, NZ knock it on, and we miss a chance to win it with the drop goal. Cant say we deserved to win it but fucks sake, you have to win these tight games at some point. Always a brave near miss.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,734
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13705 on: Yesterday at 05:11:26 pm »
Ah the puddings...
Logged

Offline Trump's tiny tiny hands

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,276
  • Building steam with a grain of salt
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13706 on: Yesterday at 05:12:15 pm »
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA

THEY THOUGHT IT WAS OVER!!

Hahahahahxhdndnfgkhmgccn
Logged

Offline whtwht

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,365
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13707 on: Yesterday at 05:13:16 pm »
Really decent game that. England shouldve won it and i think overall played well.. wow but credit to the.ABs yet again Sititti another star in the making.
Logged
Quote from: Always_A_Red on November  1, 2013, 02:06:49 pm
He'll win the league in the next 3 years. Quote me on that.
Quote from: Draex on December 24, 2014, 08:42:37 am
Quote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him

Offline Corrie Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 116,601
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13708 on: Yesterday at 05:14:00 pm »
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Yesterday at 05:12:15 pm
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA

THEY THOUGHT IT WAS OVER!!

Hahahahahxhdndnfgkhmgccn

Who cares, shite sport anyway. Up the Reds!
Logged

Offline Trump's tiny tiny hands

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,276
  • Building steam with a grain of salt
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13709 on: Yesterday at 05:16:53 pm »
Quote from: Corrie Nick on Yesterday at 05:14:00 pm
Who cares, shite sport anyway. Up the Reds!

To be fair, I was resigned to my fate with 20 to go. Tense game and literally a width of a post was the difference.

Sititi is the second coming. Got to play him at 8
Logged

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,838
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13710 on: Yesterday at 05:18:28 pm »
Quote from: Corrie Nick on Yesterday at 05:14:00 pm
Who cares, shite sport anyway. Up the Reds!

 ;D
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Offline Corrie Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 116,601
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13711 on: Yesterday at 05:19:18 pm »
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Yesterday at 05:16:53 pm
To be fair, I was resigned to my fate with 20 to go. Tense game and literally a width of a post was the difference.

Sititi is the second coming. Got to play him at 8

8 points up we should see it out but those three tries were excellent finishes and some ropey defending. You always looked the more likely to score tries (what a surprise) so never out of it. Didnt think Mackenzie woukd nail the kick though.

Poor pass for the drop goal attempt. Cant blame us for going for it but would be nice to have some cutting set piece move or two off the scrum.

Do we have SA next week. Glad Im at a wedding. Wont be pretty viewing!
Logged

Offline Trump's tiny tiny hands

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,276
  • Building steam with a grain of salt
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13712 on: Yesterday at 05:29:20 pm »
Didnt think Mackenzie would make the kick either. He hasnt looked remotely likely to execute under pressure like that in test rugby.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,736
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13713 on: Today at 07:22:23 am »
Watched the highlights, I have no idea how Wigglesworth is still our attacking coach, and he got a promotion recently, we run the most basic of attack, so easy to defend.
Logged

Online Red Bird

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,265
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13714 on: Today at 08:20:14 am »
Quote from: Corrie Nick on Yesterday at 05:19:18 pm
8 points up we should see it out but those three tries were excellent finishes and some ropey defending. You always looked the more likely to score tries (what a surprise) so never out of it. Didn’t think Mackenzie woukd nail the kick though.

Poor pass for the drop goal attempt. Can’t blame us for going for it but would be nice to have some cutting set piece move or two off the scrum.

Do we have SA next week. Glad I’m at a wedding. Won’t be pretty viewing!
That has largely been missed in the-fter-match comments. As is the fact that Smith missed a couple of drop goal attempts (although he may well have nailed the penalty.)  There isn’t always a single point of failure in a loss such as this.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,736
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13715 on: Today at 08:22:32 am »
Aussies next Nick, then SA.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 338 339 340 341 342 [343]   Go Up
« previous next »
 