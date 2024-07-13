Ref is now completely destroying the game, what a shame.



Both Boks Vs Ireland games showcased how difficult it is to ref high level rugby and how easy it is to get multiple "easy" decisions wrong. The game ends up suffering both when the decisions are so easily proven incorrect but also if they are micro-scrutinised on pitch.When you're basing your opinion of a result on whether you feel one team "deserved" the win rather than knowing multiple decisions were made correctly, there's something seriously flawed.Both games had multiple scoring opportunities given & refused when they shouldn't have, it's hard to know how the scores should really have ended up in either game.Glad Ireland won to even up the series, the drops were amazing, the first half was stunning rugby from the Irish, just as the second was by the Boks, but how games are reffed at the international level needs to be seriously addressed