« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 336 337 338 339 340 [341]   Go Down

Author Topic: General Rugby Union Thread  (Read 627250 times)

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 114,714
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13600 on: July 13, 2024, 08:08:57 pm »
Jeez, knew about the Jaminet thing (the anti-Ibou) but not the other one.
Logged

Online kop306

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 765
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13601 on: July 13, 2024, 10:04:38 pm »
great win by ireland

Logged

Offline MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,368
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13602 on: July 14, 2024, 01:56:16 am »
I still can't understand how being held up over the line penalises the attacking team giving possession away. It makes no sense to me?

Happened again today and it turned out we won anyway. Yay. The rule is a joke.
Logged

Online Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,059
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13603 on: July 14, 2024, 12:34:07 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on July 14, 2024, 01:56:16 am
I still can't understand how being held up over the line penalises the attacking team giving possession away. It makes no sense to me?

Happened again today and it turned out we won anyway. Yay. The rule is a joke.

Thought that initially too, but I think now that it makes a lot of sense. Forces the attacking team to be a little more creative and precise in trying to get over the line, rather than just continually forcing their way over and doing it all again if it gets held up.

Didn't see the game yesterday, but sounded like a spectacular one. Good to end the season on a positive result after some of the disappointments for Irish reams in the 6N (relative) and the club tournaments.
Logged

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,300
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13604 on: July 14, 2024, 12:38:49 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on July 14, 2024, 01:56:16 am
I still can't understand how being held up over the line penalises the attacking team giving possession away. It makes no sense to me?

Happened again today and it turned out we won anyway. Yay. The rule is a joke.

A goal line dropout is fairly dangerous for the team taking it - most of the time they will lose possession deep in their own territory. Demonstrated by Ireland scoring a DG from that dropout yesterday.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 114,714
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13605 on: July 14, 2024, 12:51:30 pm »
Just on the end of the England game yesterday. They spent ages looking for it and in the end gave the penalty to NZ. Fair enough, dont know enough but probably the right call. Had it been held up woukd play have restarted? Think there was about three seconds left when he blew the whistle, and then by the time he said time off it was over the 80 minute mark.

Presume there would have been time to start again but based on the above, had the Maui been held up over the line would it have restarted with a goal line dropout? And could NZ just have booted that straight out to end the game?
Logged

Offline Zimagic

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,122
  • Liar, liar with your drawers on fire......
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13606 on: July 14, 2024, 01:33:39 pm »
Quote from: JovaJova on July 13, 2024, 05:43:35 pm
Ref is now completely destroying the game, what a shame.

Both Boks Vs Ireland games showcased how difficult it is to ref high level rugby and how easy it is to get multiple "easy" decisions wrong. The game ends up suffering both when the decisions are so easily proven incorrect but also if they are micro-scrutinised on pitch.

When you're basing your opinion of a result on whether you feel one team "deserved" the win rather than knowing multiple decisions were made correctly, there's something seriously flawed.

Both games had multiple scoring opportunities given & refused when they shouldn't have, it's hard to know how the scores should really have ended up in either game.

Glad Ireland won to even up the series, the drops were amazing, the first half was stunning rugby from the Irish, just as the second was by the Boks, but how games are reffed at the international level needs to be seriously addressed
Logged
"Truth, Justice, Freedom, Reasonably-Priced Love and a Hard-Boiled Egg!"

Offline Zimagic

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,122
  • Liar, liar with your drawers on fire......
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13607 on: July 14, 2024, 01:35:28 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on July 14, 2024, 12:38:49 pm
A goal line dropout is fairly dangerous for the team taking it - most of the time they will lose possession deep in their own territory. Demonstrated by Ireland scoring a DG from that dropout yesterday.

I think Ireland would have preferred 7pts from that try than 6 from 2 separate phases of play after though.
Logged
"Truth, Justice, Freedom, Reasonably-Priced Love and a Hard-Boiled Egg!"

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,300
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13608 on: July 14, 2024, 02:36:27 pm »
Quote from: Zimagic on July 14, 2024, 01:35:28 pm
I think Ireland would have preferred 7pts from that try than 6 from 2 separate phases of play after though.

That's beside the point, it was held up so they didn't score a try. We were talking about how you restart once that happens.
Logged

Offline Original

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,576
  • Sound
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13609 on: July 14, 2024, 06:38:50 pm »
England through to the u20 world final, beat Ireland 31 - 20 in the semi, Irish scrum was demolished, be surprised if not most of the forwards go on to the senior team at some point
Logged

Offline MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,368
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13610 on: July 14, 2024, 07:59:31 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on July 14, 2024, 12:34:07 pm
Thought that initially too, but I think now that it makes a lot of sense. Forces the attacking team to be a little more creative and precise in trying to get over the line, rather than just continually forcing their way over and doing it all again if it gets held up.

Didn't see the game yesterday, but sounded like a spectacular one. Good to end the season on a positive result after some of the disappointments for Irish reams in the 6N (relative) and the club tournaments.
Quote from: Elmo! on July 14, 2024, 12:38:49 pm
A goal line dropout is fairly dangerous for the team taking it - most of the time they will lose possession deep in their own territory. Demonstrated by Ireland scoring a DG from that dropout yesterday.
Regardless of the drop out the attacking team should not be losing possession as far as I'm concerned. Basically penalising a team for playing well. In some instances it is just the fact that there is no camera angle of a try being scored.
Logged

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,300
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13611 on: July 14, 2024, 08:16:10 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on July 14, 2024, 07:59:31 pm
Regardless of the drop out the attacking team should not be losing possession as far as I'm concerned. Basically penalising a team for playing well. In some instances it is just the fact that there is no camera angle of a try being scored.

If it incentivises teams to play more expansive rugby and get it wide rather than risk having it held up when just trying over and over to drive it over the line with the forwards I'm all for it.
Logged

Offline MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,368
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13612 on: July 14, 2024, 08:20:17 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on July 14, 2024, 08:16:10 pm
If it incentivises teams to play more expansive rugby and get it wide rather than risk having it held up when just trying over and over to drive it over the line with the forwards I'm all for it.
I haven't noticed making teams play anymore expansively. If anything it removes an attacking play since it used to be an attacking scrum 5 metres out.
Logged

Offline ollyfrom.tv

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,864
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13613 on: July 19, 2024, 12:58:58 pm »
We're back 😜😜🤣🤣
Logged

Offline Original

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,576
  • Sound
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13614 on: July 19, 2024, 08:58:53 pm »
England win u20 world championship, another demolition job in the scrum on a French pack, special set of forwards in this group
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,806
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13615 on: July 19, 2024, 09:44:12 pm »
Quote from: Original on July 19, 2024, 08:58:53 pm
England win u20 world championship, another demolition job in the scrum on a French pack, special set of forwards in this group

Let's hope they get promoted soon, some props would be fantastic.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 114,714
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13616 on: July 19, 2024, 09:47:29 pm »
Well done the young poshos. The captain with that mop of blond hair and  taped head looks like hed really be appreciated by rest of the Six Nations crowds in years to come.
Logged

Offline Trump's tiny tiny hands

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,206
  • Building steam with a grain of salt
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13617 on: July 21, 2024, 01:07:52 pm »
Ardie Savea has signed to play next season with Moana Pasifika. Says a lot about the strength of the side he is joining and the mana Ardie has as no one is angry about him shifting from the Hurricanes.
Logged

Offline whtwht

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,201
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13618 on: July 21, 2024, 02:23:48 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on July 19, 2024, 09:47:29 pm
Well done the young poshos. The captain with that mop of blond hair and  taped head looks like hed really be appreciated by rest of the Six Nations crowds in years to come.

You can tell a number of players like Itoje's year will go on and do well in the seniors..Well done to them.
Logged
Quote from: Always_A_Red on November  1, 2013, 02:06:49 pm
He'll win the league in the next 3 years. Quote me on that.
Quote from: Draex on December 24, 2014, 08:42:37 am
Quote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,525
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13619 on: July 28, 2024, 05:29:10 pm »
I watched the second half of the eastern division final at the pub yesterday.New England win and are going to defend the title next Sunday,Western final is today.https://www.majorleague.rugby/mlrplayoffs/.
Logged

Offline MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,368
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13620 on: July 29, 2024, 12:53:54 am »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on July 28, 2024, 05:29:10 pm
I watched the second half of the eastern division final at the pub yesterday.New England win and are going to defend the title next Sunday,Western final is today.https://www.majorleague.rugby/mlrplayoffs/.
It's good that the US are giving this a go but it just won't happen. None of the big guys who are top quality will play this game over football. If anything I see American football poaching more rugby players. Not sure why it's not happened yet but rugby has tight ends coming out their arse. A load that could play centre too. 

There is a huge difference in the games that for some reason most don't seem to see. It's not the pads or lack of pads/helmets. American football is explosive in the way it is played, rugby is endurance.

Logged

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,525
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13621 on: August 3, 2024, 05:19:03 pm »
Rugby is always gonna be a niche sport here,all they can do is keep trying to grow it like MLS did.
https://www.theguardian.com/sport/article/2024/aug/03/new-england-seattle-major-league-rugby-mlr 

Pity the game is not on this afternoon.Would have it on at the pub.
Logged

Online sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,831
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13622 on: August 5, 2024, 05:57:56 pm »
Twickenham has sold its naming rights. To become the Allianz Stadium.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 114,714
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13623 on: August 5, 2024, 06:13:58 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on August  5, 2024, 05:57:56 pm
Twickenham has sold its naming rights. To become the Allianz Stadium.

Fuck that shit off.
Logged

Offline Trump's tiny tiny hands

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,206
  • Building steam with a grain of salt
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13624 on: August 5, 2024, 06:55:06 pm »
Logged

Online sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,831
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13625 on: Today at 10:16:23 am »
Great result for Argentina.
Logged

Online kop306

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 765
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13626 on: Today at 10:22:01 am »
great win for argentina well deserved

razor got his team selection wrong
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 336 337 338 339 340 [341]   Go Up
« previous next »
 