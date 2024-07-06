« previous next »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on July  6, 2024, 09:30:25 am
Two fit ones would be handy at this point!

:D Coles is 90! Hes got 5mins in him.

NZ backs are so good in the ruck, ours a bit passive.

Were playing really well overall.
NZ lead by one. Not going to rue that missed Smith penalty because had he kicked it we probably wouldnt have scored the try a couple of minutes earlier.

Wins in NZ dont come about very often and theyll be stronger next week (and at Eden Park) so woukd be frustrating to lose this very narrowly.
Whose the Danny box kick away everything Care clone who has come on.. lost all momentum.
Quote from: Draex on July  6, 2024, 09:48:05 am
Whose the Danny box kick away everything Care clone who has come on.. lost all momentum.

Plays for Bath I think. The bench has definitely made us worse though.
Quote from: Crosby Nick on July  6, 2024, 09:50:41 am
Plays for Bath I think. The bench has definitely made us worse though.

Yep, that penalty is terrible to give away from a second row.
Bastian Schweinsteiger timed out with the penalty. Too busy smirking.
Quote from: Crosby Nick on July  6, 2024, 09:53:33 am
Bastian Schweinsteiger timed out with the penalty. Too busy smirking.

Never seen that before, would be very funny if it costs them.
Last chance England. Ireland game all over again.
Quote from: Crosby Nick on July  6, 2024, 09:54:31 am
Last chance England. Ireland game all over again.
Different outcome though.

England's defence was really excellent, but their attack never really punched enough holes. They needed 25m to get into kicking range, they went backwards.
All over now. After the second half try England resorted to type and were terrible. Big chance missed as New Zealand didnt really have to do much to win.
Progress being made, but the replacements took us backwards.

Our scrum needs serious work.

Still think our attack needs a better coach, we threw away so many good positions.
Scott Robinsons hairline is interesting.

Thats annoying. Think next week will be tough so that feels a missed opportunity.
Decent game. Played at a good tempo, which makes Englands defence even more impressive.
Really disappointing. Thought England played well but the gulf in quality between Mitchell and Spencer at scrum half was massive.
Quote from: Agent99 on July  6, 2024, 10:02:48 am
Really disappointing. Thought England played well but the gulf in quality between Mitchell and Spencer at scrum half was massive.

Yeah, definitely lost momentum. Didnt rate Mitchell at the World Cup but that might just have been the tactics. Brings a decent bit of zip. On the flip side, the ginge scrum half for NZ was far quicker getting the ball away than Paranara.

Some bad bad mullets on show (and Furbank deserves a hit like that from Reece every game for that tache).
Quote from: Crosby Nick on July  6, 2024, 09:39:39 am
...and they’ll be stronger next week (and at Eden Park)...

Why? Do they have players coming back from injury? and are they much stronger at Eden Park?

Excuse all the questions. I have not followed the build up to this series.
Quote from: CheshireDave on July  6, 2024, 11:11:56 am
Why? Do they have players coming back from injury? and are they much stronger at Eden Park?

Excuse all the questions. I have not followed the build up to this series.

No players coming back but this was their first Test since the World Cup Final in October and under a new coach. England had the Six Nations and the game in Japan a couple of weeks ago so would just expect them to improve a bit.

And for whatever reason, they havent lost a match to anyone at Eden Park since 1994! Its not like its a great stadium but its obviously a fortress for them.
Quote from: Crosby Nick on July  6, 2024, 11:19:14 am
No players coming back but this was their first Test since the World Cup Final in October and under a new coach. England had the Six Nations and the game in Japan a couple of weeks ago so would just expect them to improve a bit.

And for whatever reason, they havent lost a match to anyone at Eden Park since 1994! Its not like its a great stadium but its obviously a fortress for them.

No one has managed to replicate the magic of the French that day and the try from the ends of the earth. Still, it is weird that Eden Park has that record, it is the least intimidating stadium in NZ.

Wales in with a shout here. 13-13 with 30 to go.

And good luck to Ireland later too. Hope they beat the Saffers who need taking down a peg or two. :D
Slightly bizarre try for Australia. Slid about 5m and over the line, looked like hed been taken down well short.
Quote from: Crosby Nick on July  6, 2024, 10:26:50 am
Yeah, definitely lost momentum. Didnt rate Mitchell at the World Cup but that might just have been the tactics. Brings a decent bit of zip. On the flip side, the ginge scrum half for NZ was far quicker getting the ball away than Paranara.

Some bad bad mullets on show (and Furbank deserves a hit like that from Reece every game for that tache).
It might have been tactical for Spencer to slow it down as he has been good for Bath this season. I like Tom Curry but I don't think he's fit and he wouldn't be my back row impact sub.

I do think World Rugby need to look at the mullet situation. It's getting out of hand and starting a game with negative points depending on how egregious they are should be looked at.
Quote from: Crosby Nick on July  6, 2024, 10:26:50 am
Yeah, definitely lost momentum. Didnt rate Mitchell at the World Cup but that might just have been the tactics. Brings a decent bit of zip. On the flip side, the ginge scrum half for NZ was far quicker getting the ball away than Paranara.

Some bad bad mullets on show (and Furbank deserves a hit like that from Reece every game for that tache).

Mitchell wasn't fully fit at the world cup but he is so far ahead of any other scrum half, he actually plays the game at pace which suits Smith perfectly.

I do wonder if Earl had a purple patch last season, he's a great broken field runner but if he gets stopped early he doesn't influence the game. He's not effective at the breakdown at all and that was an area NZ really punished England.
Quote from: Draex on July  6, 2024, 12:36:49 pm
Mitchell wasn't fully fit at the world cup but he is so far ahead of any other scrum half, he actually plays the game at pace which suits Smith perfectly.

I do wonder if Earl had a purple patch last season, he's a great broken field runner but if he gets stopped early he doesn't influence the game. He's not effective at the breakdown at all and that was an area NZ really punished England.

Currys much better at the breakdown stuff isnt he? But not as much heft when carrying. Hard to get the balance.
Quote from: Crosby Nick on July  6, 2024, 12:56:06 pm
Currys much better at the breakdown stuff isnt he? But not as much heft when carrying. Hard to get the balance.

Yep Curry is a top class jackal, can see why Borthwick wants him to get fitness.. I do wonder if our best back row is Underhill, Curry and Cunningham-South..

Cunningham-South, Martin and Itoje are three man mountains who excel at all areas of the game.
Good try by Lowe, levels the scores. Why does it look so dark in the stadium? One of those South African power cuts?

Scrap that - disallowed for an earlier knock on. Ill await Raymonds complaints about the English ref.
Quote from: Crosby Nick on July  6, 2024, 05:27:50 pm
Good try by Lowe, levels the scores. Why does it look so dark in the stadium? One of those South African power cuts?

Scrap that - disallowed for an earlier knock on. Ill await Raymonds complaints about the English ref.

It was played on the floor by the Irish hooker, not a knock on.
Quote from: Elmo! on July  6, 2024, 05:36:14 pm
It was played on the floor by the Irish hooker, not a knock on.

Either way, Ray will have an issue with it. ;)
3 assists for Lowe. But two at the wrong end.

Make that 4 - hes levelled the assist up. Mad end to the game.
Quote from: Crosby Nick on July  6, 2024, 05:40:01 pm
Either way, Ray will have an issue with it. ;)
Naturellement.

We made too many mistakes though. Two from Lowe cost us tries.
Quote from: Ray K on July  6, 2024, 06:14:12 pm
Naturellement.

We made too many mistakes though. Two from Lowe cost us tries.

Only turned over to see the TMO reviewing that one he tried to keep in? Presumably it would have been your line out or was it their penalty and he was trying to stop them getting the ball?

Second error was a shocker when you have 5 minutes and an extra man.

Strange player though. Not the quickest but he looks even bigger than he used to and stuff just happens when he has the ball.
England beat the baby boks in the u20 world championships yesterday, great result in South Africa in terrible conditions. Look a very good team at this level.
Quote from: Original on July 10, 2024, 08:59:28 am
England beat the baby boks in the u20 world championships yesterday, great result in South Africa in terrible conditions. Look a very good team at this level.

Been some notable results in the U20 lately.
Feels like theres an u20 World Cup every 6 months in rugby. How often do these players go in to become full internationals? Or which country has the best track record of progressing from U20 to full international?
Quote from: Crosby Nick on July 10, 2024, 09:33:38 am
Feels like theres an u20 World Cup every 6 months in rugby. How often do these players go in to become full internationals? Or which country has the best track record of progressing from U20 to full international?
There was a New Zealand team in 2011 that had Beauden Barrett, Brodie Retallick, TJ Perenara, Sam Cane in their lineup. And Gareth Anscombe. Just ludicrously good.
Quote from: Ray K on July 10, 2024, 10:01:50 am
There was a New Zealand team in 2011 that had Beauden Barrett, Brodie Retallick, TJ Perenara, Sam Cane in their lineup. And Gareth Anscombe. Just ludicrously good.

2011. Also had Codie Taylor, Lima Sopoaga and Brad Shields
Just saw that Furbank is out injured today. Thats a blow. Have a feeling well see a much stronger NZ performance here.
