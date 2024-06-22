« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 333 334 335 336 337 [338]   Go Down

Author Topic: General Rugby Union Thread  (Read 617548 times)

Offline Dougle

  • and the bleu cat!
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,216
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13480 on: June 22, 2024, 11:00:54 pm »
Quote from: kop306 on June 22, 2024, 10:02:22 pm
well done glasgow

great acheievement winning the title away from home

Hats off. Well done. Feck them !!! Munster will never have a better chance.
Logged

Offline Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,104
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13481 on: June 22, 2024, 11:26:11 pm »
Quote from: Dougle on June 22, 2024, 11:00:54 pm
Hats off. Well done. Feck them !!! Munster will never have a better chance.

Apart from last year?  :D
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 113,829
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13482 on: June 22, 2024, 11:28:20 pm »
Quote from: 19th Nervous Title on June 22, 2024, 07:00:14 pm
Didn't take the cricket loss well Nick?

Id forgotten about that! No, its mainly just the rugby where the Saffers annoy me. To the point where I almost want Ireland to beat them. :D
Logged

Offline Original

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,545
  • Sound
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13483 on: June 30, 2024, 10:27:23 pm »
U20 world championships under way, England with a good win against Argentina, should be one of the favourites as the squad looks pretty strong, pack is huge, about time as well
Logged

Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,736
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13484 on: July 1, 2024, 04:53:18 am »
Toulouse absolutely destroyed Bordeaux on Friday night. Dupont is the most talented player to ever play rugby. Other players can do what he does but they cant do it with the sheer regularity he does. Every game hell do something breathtaking. Ntamack and Ramos were spectacular too. Leinster did well to run them so close.
Logged

Offline Dougle

  • and the bleu cat!
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,216
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13485 on: July 1, 2024, 11:32:50 am »
Quote from: Elmo! on June 22, 2024, 11:26:11 pm
Apart from last year?  :D

Hah.... So time has peaked and is now going backwards !!
Logged

Offline sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,779
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13486 on: July 3, 2024, 04:05:21 pm »
Too much sport on Saturday. All Blacks vs England at 8, Australia vs Wales at 11 and SA vs Ireland at 4, let alone the two Euros quarter finals.

England team.

Logged

Offline Trump's tiny tiny hands

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,154
  • Building steam with a grain of salt
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13487 on: July 3, 2024, 04:56:24 pm »
Don't know half of those players. There is a guy in the England side that sounds like a cluedo question.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 113,829
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13488 on: July 3, 2024, 05:04:31 pm »
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on July  3, 2024, 04:56:24 pm
Don't know half of those players. There is a guy in the England side that sounds like a cluedo question.

Who dont you know? Unless it literally is half of them in which case dont worry about typing them all out!

A few newer names in the backline who came in the back end of the Six Nations when we looked a bit better against Ireland and France. Few players from Northampton who were the stand out side this season.

Was listening to the 5 Live Rugby podcast yesterday and they did say the average NZ rugby fan woukd t have heard of a lot of these players and the old guard who toured with the Lions or played in the 2019 WC have gone now. Rebuilding so Id expect you to win comfortably enough but hoping theres a chance we catch you cold in the first game (your first game since the World Cup?). Although is this one at Eden Park? If so were fucked!
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 113,829
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13489 on: July 3, 2024, 05:05:19 pm »
On other (sad) news, former Bath and England coach Jack Rowell has died. He as coach for the 95 World Cup and won a couple of Grand Slams. RIP
Logged

Offline Trump's tiny tiny hands

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,154
  • Building steam with a grain of salt
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13490 on: July 3, 2024, 05:10:43 pm »
It is in Dunedin. To be fair, the team haven't been together long so new coach, new players, who knows what will be served up.

5 starters and 5 on the bench that I either don't recall or definitely haven't seen before.
Logged

Offline Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,416
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13491 on: July 3, 2024, 05:55:01 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on July  3, 2024, 04:05:21 pm
Too much sport on Saturday. All Blacks vs England at 8, Australia vs Wales at 11 and SA vs Ireland at 4, let alone the two Euros quarter finals.

England team.


Good side. Pretty exciting backline and backrow. Looking forward to it.
Logged

Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,736
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13492 on: July 3, 2024, 05:59:37 pm »
Just a shame we cant call on Jack Willis. Hes the best flanker in world rugby at present but no use if hes parked in Toulouse.
Logged

Offline Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,416
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13493 on: July 3, 2024, 06:21:15 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on July  3, 2024, 05:59:37 pm
Just a shame we cant call on Jack Willis. Hes the best flanker in world rugby at present but no use if hes parked in Toulouse.
Yeah he is a monster. That rule is annoying. Ribbans, Arundell and Marchant would be nice additions to the squad as well.
Logged

Offline kop306

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 647
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13494 on: July 3, 2024, 10:36:17 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on July  3, 2024, 06:21:15 pm
Yeah he is a monster. That rule is annoying. Ribbans, Arundell and Marchant would be nice additions to the squad as well.

thats why south africa have been the best team for so long
they pick players regardless of where they are playing

in a world where so many sports teams copy each other its surprising no one else has done it
Logged

Offline Trump's tiny tiny hands

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,154
  • Building steam with a grain of salt
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13495 on: July 4, 2024, 07:28:37 am »


After talk of new players, Robertson sticks with the same and brings others back in. Weak looking bench.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 113,829
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13496 on: July 4, 2024, 07:37:25 am »
Not heard of 5 of those starters or 5 of the bench. Guess were even. :D
Logged

Offline Trump's tiny tiny hands

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,154
  • Building steam with a grain of salt
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13497 on: July 4, 2024, 08:22:06 am »
Didnt watch the World Cup final then?  :'(

Finau is the one we shouldve taken to the World Cup, not the thug Frizell. Was between Perofeta and Love for the full back spot until the semifinals/final of Super Rugby.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 113,829
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13498 on: July 4, 2024, 08:38:43 am »
3, 5, 6, 7, 15.

Probably seen them play (watched the second half of the final!), but names and faces dont spring to mind.

Many Blues players in there? Didnt they just win the tournament with a new name?
Logged

Offline Trump's tiny tiny hands

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,154
  • Building steam with a grain of salt
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13499 on: July 4, 2024, 09:30:11 am »
Blues won the title after 22 years of trying. I would say the Chiefs are providing more new faces. The Chiefs dumping the Hurricanes out in the semis swayed some selections for sure.

3. Lomax has been a starter for the ABs for awhile now. Was injured most of this season, while other Hurricanes prop Xavier Numia got injured at the wrong time. Numia was a shoe in for the ABs.

5. Tuipulotu has been around for ages. Always injured though and then struggled to get pass Rettalick and Whitelock. Easily been the form lock this season.

6. Finau played one test before the World Cup. Was sensational so Foster dropped him for one his favourites. The rest is history.

7. Papali'i has been in and out of the side for awhile. Again, probably should've played more but Foster kept picking Cane no matter what.

15. Perofeta is another 10 come fullback. Same as Love for the Hurricanes but probably has a better kicking game. Winning the title defintely helped him win selection.

Aumua off the bench is one to watch. Absolute wrecking ball with ball in hand.
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,764
  • Truthiness
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13500 on: July 4, 2024, 09:47:06 am »
^
Is Damien McKenzie likely to be your #10 - sorry, first 5/8th - for the next while, or is it just a trial for the summer? Is Richie Mo'unga just on a break in Japan or is he done completely with the ABs?
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Trump's tiny tiny hands

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,154
  • Building steam with a grain of salt
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13501 on: July 4, 2024, 10:57:01 am »
I would say he is the guy. Not much competition at first five at the moment but he is streets ahead anyway. Mo'unga signed a much longer deal in Japan, unlike Savea, so I would say he is done for the ABs.

Which brings me nicely onto this:
Quote from: kop306 on July  3, 2024, 10:36:17 pm
thats why south africa have been the best team for so long
they pick players regardless of where they are playing

in a world where so many sports teams copy each other its surprising no one else has done it

New Zealand chose to protect the competitions at home, we had to. If we let all our players swan off for fat contracts the talent pool would dry up pretty quick. Super Rugby already looks much poorer because of weak Australian sides, no Sth Africa/Argentina. Take out young up and coming, potential All Blacks and no one would be able to sell the TV rights off. Then we would be isolated, penniless and have a rubbish All Black side. South Africa always had a more amenable timezone location to clubs in Europe, so picking players there was pretty easy for them. And now all their sides play in Europe.

Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 113,829
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13502 on: July 4, 2024, 11:26:52 am »
Lost touch with the Super Rugby stuff. So the Argie side left it too? Where do they play now or are all their best players over in Europe?

Do they still play in the Rugby Championship or whatever they had to change the Tri Nations too.

I saw one Aussie side (Melbourne) had taken by the wayside. And you have Samoan and Fijian side now too? Thats quite a lot of change that has largely passed me by!
Logged

Offline Trump's tiny tiny hands

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,154
  • Building steam with a grain of salt
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13503 on: July 4, 2024, 11:44:44 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on July  4, 2024, 11:26:52 am
Lost touch with the Super Rugby stuff. So the Argie side left it too? Where do they play now or are all their best players over in Europe?

Do they still play in the Rugby Championship or whatever they had to change the Tri Nations too.

I saw one Aussie side (Melbourne) had taken by the wayside. And you have Samoan and Fijian side now too? Thats quite a lot of change that has largely passed me by!

No Japan side either, though that happened a couple of years back now. The top Argentina players all play in Europe now pretty much. Argentina say they can't afford a domestic competition, though I think they've been invited back for 2026. The Pacific island sides have been a welcome addition, they improve every season.

The Rugby Championship is still the four countries, though it is a truncated series. Away and home fixtures are alternated every two years.
Logged

Offline kop306

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 647
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13504 on: July 4, 2024, 06:23:35 pm »
interesting to see razor has picked perofetta at full back

the rest of the team is as i expected

hoskins is the only player not in the squad that should have been
Logged

Offline KC7

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 312
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13505 on: July 4, 2024, 07:44:50 pm »
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on July  4, 2024, 07:28:37 am


After talk of new players, Robertson sticks with the same and brings others back in. Weak looking bench.

The AB jersey has been sullied since they added a sponsor. The iconic status is gone. Remember the kerfuffle at the time over adding the Adidas logo. That you could just about get away with as it's somewhat discreet, but not a sponsor. Damn shame that.

Quote from: Crosby Nick on July  4, 2024, 11:26:52 am
Lost touch with the Super Rugby stuff. So the Argie side left it too? Where do they play now or are all their best players over in Europe?

Do they still play in the Rugby Championship or whatever they had to change the Tri Nations too.

I saw one Aussie side (Melbourne) had taken by the wayside. And you have Samoan and Fijian side now too? Thats quite a lot of change that has largely passed me by!

Haven't watched the international tournament since it was watered down when Argentina was added (or really much rugby over the last decade). That tri nations series, and when the rugby played was more open, was epic. Since then the decline of the sport has been devastating.

In the UK I dont think the average joe could name a single rugby player today. It's too attritional with enormous/brutish players in a now overcrowded field, very defensively structured set up (influx of rugby league coaches didnt help) with few line breaks or excitement, and as a result no player can stand out hence the lack of a household name today.

South Africa who are brutal and just strangle the life out of teams have largely always been terrible to watch. That wasn't an issue when other teams still played an open game, in fact it often made for a good contrast. Problem is now all the teams resemble South Africa (exception being New Zealand who still try to play their game, albeit its much more brutish than the NZ teams of old; unfortunately they have to be more brutish as they wouldn't survive) meaning the games are 80 minute arm wrestles and largely unwatchable.

There is a contrast rugby with football on this. Jose Mourinho and his ultra defensive football was dreadful (the equivalent of South Africa rugby), but so long as it was just him playing that way it was fine. If all teams played like a Mourinho football would be fucked, there'd be little excitement, and no stars as they would get stifled (as even Messi often did against Mourinho's Chelsea). All games would be attritional, defensive affairs, which is rugby. France (from Sella in midfield to a 17 stone brute in Bastareaud), Wales (Gatland ball), both teams unrecognisable. Ireland I havent watched since O'Driscoll. That stuff served up under Andy Farrell is mind numbing. Players with necks thicker than heads, and the mass subs at 50 minutes to allow another batch of brutes to pummel each other into submission.

And the second contrast with football is while football is now safer than previous (lighter ball, little to no heading in training and far less of it in games), rugby has got much more dangerous with the massive increase in bulk meaning collisions have greater impact on the brain (and body in general). Many old footballers got dementia due to the heavy balls they used to head and they headed the ball much more frequently. As a result the cases are largely restricted to that older generation of players. The opposite is the case with rugby. The older players who played when they were more normal sized blokes, so the impacts were less damaging on the body, have been largely unscathed. The more recent players who have played with the collisions resembling mini car crashes are the ones where the brain injuries have been racking up, and with it the steady flow of new court cases. Rugby player numbers are falling as a result as it's too dangerous, plus fewer stars (infact no stars as the stifling, attritional play doesnt allow for it) to entice kids.

The rugby authorities need to reverse what is happening to the game. They have allowed it to become unrecognisable, whereas football is still largely the same. A George Best would thrive in modern football just as he did in the 1960s, whereas a JPR Williams in modern rugby would get snapped like a twig.

Logged

Offline lamonti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,479
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13506 on: Yesterday at 06:40:18 am »
Quote from: sinnermichael on July  3, 2024, 04:05:21 pm
Too much sport on Saturday. All Blacks vs England at 8, Australia vs Wales at 11 and SA vs Ireland at 4, let alone the two Euros quarter finals.

England team.



Absolutely boils my piss seeing designers list the low numbered players as 01., 02., etc. I mean, for fucks sake, it's not a spreadsheet.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 113,829
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13507 on: Today at 08:35:14 am »
England still kicking far too much all away from promising attacking positions. 10-7 NZ but starting to feel a little ominous.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 113,829
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13508 on: Today at 08:47:00 am »
My word, a forward pass got called!
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,945
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13509 on: Today at 08:56:05 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 08:35:14 am
England still kicking far too much all away from promising attacking positions. 10-7 NZ but starting to feel a little ominous.

Defence bar a few misses has been exceptional, attack still suffers from the Wigglesworth, so many kicks away when we have the overlap.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 113,829
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #13510 on: Today at 08:58:56 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 08:56:05 am
Defence bar a few misses has been exceptional, attack still suffers from the Wigglesworth, so many kicks away when we have the overlap.

Blitz defence always looks a bit frantic. When NZ beat a man or just have a bit of time and some are they can open us up. Our back 3 have barely had a look in bar a couple of decent mix returns from Furbank. Bit fortunate to be 10-10 so in the game and dont mean to sound too harsh given how hard it must be to play in NZ.

Just think a few times weve got ourselves into decent field position and then not really make the most of it.

If the game opens up that can only help NZ though.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 333 334 335 336 337 [338]   Go Up
« previous next »
 