



After talk of new players, Robertson sticks with the same and brings others back in. Weak looking bench.



Lost touch with the Super Rugby stuff. So the Argie side left it too? Where do they play now or are all their best players over in Europe?



Do they still play in the Rugby Championship or whatever they had to change the Tri Nations too.



I saw one Aussie side (Melbourne) had taken by the wayside. And you have Samoan and Fijian side now too? Thats quite a lot of change that has largely passed me by!



The AB jersey has been sullied since they added a sponsor. The iconic status is gone. Remember the kerfuffle at the time over adding the Adidas logo. That you could just about get away with as it's somewhat discreet, but not a sponsor. Damn shame that.Haven't watched the international tournament since it was watered down when Argentina was added (or really much rugby over the last decade). That tri nations series, and when the rugby played was more open, was epic. Since then the decline of the sport has been devastating.In the UK I dont think the average joe could name a single rugby player today. It's too attritional with enormous/brutish players in a now overcrowded field, very defensively structured set up (influx of rugby league coaches didnt help) with few line breaks or excitement, and as a result no player can stand out hence the lack of a household name today.South Africa who are brutal and just strangle the life out of teams have largely always been terrible to watch. That wasn't an issue when other teams still played an open game, in fact it often made for a good contrast. Problem is now all the teams resemble South Africa (exception being New Zealand who still try to play their game, albeit its much more brutish than the NZ teams of old; unfortunately they have to be more brutish as they wouldn't survive) meaning the games are 80 minute arm wrestles and largely unwatchable.There is a contrast rugby with football on this. Jose Mourinho and his ultra defensive football was dreadful (the equivalent of South Africa rugby), but so long as it was just him playing that way it was fine. If all teams played like a Mourinho football would be fucked, there'd be little excitement, and no stars as they would get stifled (as even Messi often did against Mourinho's Chelsea). All games would be attritional, defensive affairs, which is rugby. France (from Sella in midfield to a 17 stone brute in Bastareaud), Wales (Gatland ball), both teams unrecognisable. Ireland I havent watched since O'Driscoll. That stuff served up under Andy Farrell is mind numbing. Players with necks thicker than heads, and the mass subs at 50 minutes to allow another batch of brutes to pummel each other into submission.And the second contrast with football is while football is now safer than previous (lighter ball, little to no heading in training and far less of it in games), rugby has got much more dangerous with the massive increase in bulk meaning collisions have greater impact on the brain (and body in general). Many old footballers got dementia due to the heavy balls they used to head and they headed the ball much more frequently. As a result the cases are largely restricted to that older generation of players. The opposite is the case with rugby. The older players who played when they were more normal sized blokes, so the impacts were less damaging on the body, have been largely unscathed. The more recent players who have played with the collisions resembling mini car crashes are the ones where the brain injuries have been racking up, and with it the steady flow of new court cases. Rugby player numbers are falling as a result as it's too dangerous, plus fewer stars (infact no stars as the stifling, attritional play doesnt allow for it) to entice kids.The rugby authorities need to reverse what is happening to the game. They have allowed it to become unrecognisable, whereas football is still largely the same. A George Best would thrive in modern football just as he did in the 1960s, whereas a JPR Williams in modern rugby would get snapped like a twig.