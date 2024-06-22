well done glasgowgreat acheievement winning the title away from home
Hats off. Well done. Feck them !!! Munster will never have a better chance.
Didn't take the cricket loss well Nick?
Crosby Nick never fails.
Apart from last year?
Don't know half of those players. There is a guy in the England side that sounds like a cluedo question.
Too much sport on Saturday. All Blacks vs England at 8, Australia vs Wales at 11 and SA vs Ireland at 4, let alone the two Euros quarter finals.England team.
Just a shame we cant call on Jack Willis. Hes the best flanker in world rugby at present but no use if hes parked in Toulouse.
Yeah he is a monster. That rule is annoying. Ribbans, Arundell and Marchant would be nice additions to the squad as well.
