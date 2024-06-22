« previous next »
General Rugby Union Thread

Dougle

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
June 22, 2024, 11:00:54 pm
Quote from: kop306 on June 22, 2024, 10:02:22 pm
well done glasgow

great acheievement winning the title away from home

Hats off. Well done. Feck them !!! Munster will never have a better chance.
Elmo!

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
June 22, 2024, 11:26:11 pm
Quote from: Dougle on June 22, 2024, 11:00:54 pm
Hats off. Well done. Feck them !!! Munster will never have a better chance.

Apart from last year?  :D
Crosby Nick

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
June 22, 2024, 11:28:20 pm
Quote from: 19th Nervous Title on June 22, 2024, 07:00:14 pm
Didn't take the cricket loss well Nick?

Id forgotten about that! No, its mainly just the rugby where the Saffers annoy me. To the point where I almost want Ireland to beat them. :D
Original

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
June 30, 2024, 10:27:23 pm
U20 world championships under way, England with a good win against Argentina, should be one of the favourites as the squad looks pretty strong, pack is huge, about time as well
Gerry Attrick

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
July 1, 2024, 04:53:18 am
Toulouse absolutely destroyed Bordeaux on Friday night. Dupont is the most talented player to ever play rugby. Other players can do what he does but they cant do it with the sheer regularity he does. Every game hell do something breathtaking. Ntamack and Ramos were spectacular too. Leinster did well to run them so close.
Dougle

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
July 1, 2024, 11:32:50 am
Quote from: Elmo! on June 22, 2024, 11:26:11 pm
Apart from last year?  :D

Hah.... So time has peaked and is now going backwards !!
sinnermichael

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Yesterday at 04:05:21 pm
Too much sport on Saturday. All Blacks vs England at 8, Australia vs Wales at 11 and SA vs Ireland at 4, let alone the two Euros quarter finals.

England team.

Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Yesterday at 04:56:24 pm
Don't know half of those players. There is a guy in the England side that sounds like a cluedo question.
Crosby Nick

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Yesterday at 05:04:31 pm
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Yesterday at 04:56:24 pm
Don't know half of those players. There is a guy in the England side that sounds like a cluedo question.

Who dont you know? Unless it literally is half of them in which case dont worry about typing them all out!

A few newer names in the backline who came in the back end of the Six Nations when we looked a bit better against Ireland and France. Few players from Northampton who were the stand out side this season.

Was listening to the 5 Live Rugby podcast yesterday and they did say the average NZ rugby fan woukd t have heard of a lot of these players and the old guard who toured with the Lions or played in the 2019 WC have gone now. Rebuilding so Id expect you to win comfortably enough but hoping theres a chance we catch you cold in the first game (your first game since the World Cup?). Although is this one at Eden Park? If so were fucked!
Crosby Nick

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Yesterday at 05:05:19 pm
On other (sad) news, former Bath and England coach Jack Rowell has died. He as coach for the 95 World Cup and won a couple of Grand Slams. RIP
Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Yesterday at 05:10:43 pm
It is in Dunedin. To be fair, the team haven't been together long so new coach, new players, who knows what will be served up.

5 starters and 5 on the bench that I either don't recall or definitely haven't seen before.
Agent99

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Yesterday at 05:55:01 pm
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 04:05:21 pm
Too much sport on Saturday. All Blacks vs England at 8, Australia vs Wales at 11 and SA vs Ireland at 4, let alone the two Euros quarter finals.

England team.


Good side. Pretty exciting backline and backrow. Looking forward to it.
Gerry Attrick

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Yesterday at 05:59:37 pm
Just a shame we cant call on Jack Willis. Hes the best flanker in world rugby at present but no use if hes parked in Toulouse.
Agent99

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Yesterday at 06:21:15 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 05:59:37 pm
Just a shame we cant call on Jack Willis. Hes the best flanker in world rugby at present but no use if hes parked in Toulouse.
Yeah he is a monster. That rule is annoying. Ribbans, Arundell and Marchant would be nice additions to the squad as well.
kop306

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Yesterday at 10:36:17 pm
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 06:21:15 pm
Yeah he is a monster. That rule is annoying. Ribbans, Arundell and Marchant would be nice additions to the squad as well.

thats why south africa have been the best team for so long
they pick players regardless of where they are playing

in a world where so many sports teams copy each other its surprising no one else has done it
Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Today at 07:28:37 am


After talk of new players, Robertson sticks with the same and brings others back in. Weak looking bench.
Crosby Nick

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Today at 07:37:25 am
Not heard of 5 of those starters or 5 of the bench. Guess were even. :D
Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Today at 08:22:06 am
Didnt watch the World Cup final then?  :'(

Finau is the one we shouldve taken to the World Cup, not the thug Frizell. Was between Perofeta and Love for the full back spot until the semifinals/final of Super Rugby.
Crosby Nick

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Today at 08:38:43 am
3, 5, 6, 7, 15.

Probably seen them play (watched the second half of the final!), but names and faces dont spring to mind.

Many Blues players in there? Didnt they just win the tournament with a new name?
Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Today at 09:30:11 am
Blues won the title after 22 years of trying. I would say the Chiefs are providing more new faces. The Chiefs dumping the Hurricanes out in the semis swayed some selections for sure.

3. Lomax has been a starter for the ABs for awhile now. Was injured most of this season, while other Hurricanes prop Xavier Numia got injured at the wrong time. Numia was a shoe in for the ABs.

5. Tuipulotu has been around for ages. Always injured though and then struggled to get pass Rettalick and Whitelock. Easily been the form lock this season.

6. Finau played one test before the World Cup. Was sensational so Foster dropped him for one his favourites. The rest is history.

7. Papali'i has been in and out of the side for awhile. Again, probably should've played more but Foster kept picking Cane no matter what.

15. Perofeta is another 10 come fullback. Same as Love for the Hurricanes but probably has a better kicking game. Winning the title defintely helped him win selection.

Aumua off the bench is one to watch. Absolute wrecking ball with ball in hand.
