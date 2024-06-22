Don't know half of those players. There is a guy in the England side that sounds like a cluedo question.



Who dont you know? Unless it literally is half of them in which case dont worry about typing them all out!A few newer names in the backline who came in the back end of the Six Nations when we looked a bit better against Ireland and France. Few players from Northampton who were the stand out side this season.Was listening to the 5 Live Rugby podcast yesterday and they did say the average NZ rugby fan woukd t have heard of a lot of these players and the old guard who toured with the Lions or played in the 2019 WC have gone now. Rebuilding so Id expect you to win comfortably enough but hoping theres a chance we catch you cold in the first game (your first game since the World Cup?). Although is this one at Eden Park? If so were fucked!