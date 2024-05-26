That hurts more than any of the others. Even last year, losing to that wretched La Rochelle side with their horrendous style of play - the injury to Ryan completely transformed that game.

This one was there for us, and we couldn't get over the line. But to MBL's point, Niebenaar isn't the backs coach and it was there that the game was lost. Lack of accuracy, poor line support when making breaks etc. Osbourne should have been pulled at HT, and Byrne didn't play well.



Mind you, Matthew Carley is a fucking shockingly bad ref. Allowed a free for all at breakdown which killed any chance of our backs getting the ball, and two utterly horrendous decisions, for the completely non-existent knock on before the try at the end of the first half, and the yellow to Lowe. If that's a yellow then the Toulouse forward who slapped it into touch to from Sheehan's knock back early in the first half should have been one too. He's just awful, and the rugby authorities love him and for some reason hate Luke Pearce who's the best in the business.