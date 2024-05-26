« previous next »
General Rugby Union Thread

That hurts more than any of the others. Even last year, losing to that wretched La Rochelle side with their horrendous style of play - the injury to Ryan completely transformed that game.
This one was there for us, and we couldn't get over the line. But to MBL's point, Niebenaar isn't the backs coach and it was there that the game was lost. Lack of accuracy, poor line support when making breaks etc. Osbourne should have been pulled at HT, and Byrne didn't play well.

Mind you, Matthew Carley is a fucking shockingly bad ref. Allowed a free for all at breakdown which killed any chance of our backs getting the ball, and two utterly horrendous decisions, for the completely non-existent knock on before the try at the end of the first half, and the yellow to Lowe. If that's a yellow then the Toulouse forward who slapped it into touch to from Sheehan's knock back early in the first half should have been one too. He's just awful, and the rugby authorities love him and for some reason hate Luke Pearce who's the best in the business.
That hurts more than any of the others. Even last year, losing to that wretched La Rochelle side with their horrendous style of play - the injury to Ryan completely transformed that game.
This one was there for us, and we couldn't get over the line. But to MBL's point, Niebenaar isn't the backs coach and it was there that the game was lost. Lack of accuracy, poor line support when making breaks etc. Osbourne should have been pulled at HT, and Byrne didn't play well.

Mind you, Matthew Carley is a fucking shockingly bad ref. Allowed a free for all at breakdown which killed any chance of our backs getting the ball, and two utterly horrendous decisions, for the completely non-existent knock on before the try at the end of the first half, and the yellow to Lowe. If that's a yellow then the Toulouse forward who slapped it into touch to from Sheehan's knock back early in the first half should have been one too. He's just awful, and the rugby authorities love him and for some reason hate Luke Pearce who's the best in the business.
I'm blaming Neonbaumer and that is that Raymond. Logic has nothing to do with it..
I'm blaming Neonbaumer and that is that Raymond. Logic has nothing to do with it..
If you're bringing him in, bring his fucking traffic light signals when you get penalties. When your lineout maul isn't scoring tries, it's lunacy to keep going back to it. No messing around from Toulouse, they get the pen and kick their 3. That's the Springbok way.
If you're bringing him in, bring his fucking traffic light signals when you get penalties. When your lineout maul isn't scoring tries, it's lunacy to keep going back to it. No messing around from Toulouse, they get the pen and kick their 3. That's the Springbok way.

This, do the simple things and take the points.
Really enjoyed the Premiership semi finals this weekend.

Northampton vs Bath next weekend should be a good one. Bath would have been relegated had last season been a normal one, now they could win the thing.
