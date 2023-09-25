« previous next »
General Rugby Union Thread

ABZ Rover

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Reply #10880 on: Today at 04:50:18 pm
Ive really enjoyed some of the smaller games.

As said earlier, Japan v Samoa was a cracker.  Namibia v Uruguay the other afternoon was a damn good game as well.
19th Nervous Title

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Reply #10881 on: Today at 06:00:21 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on September 25, 2023, 11:09:48 am
Hadnt paid attention too far ahead but seen that Ireland v NZ plays Wales v (Probably Argentina).

(Probably England) v Fiji plays SA or France.

Last four would be a good achievement for England based on that. Surely the finalists all come from that loaded half of the draw.

Think last 4 for England says more about the draw than England's ability.
sinnermichael

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Reply #10882 on: Today at 08:25:06 pm
Someone tell Italy you're allowed to make a tackle.
Zimagic

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Reply #10883 on: Today at 08:30:15 pm
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 08:25:06 pm
Someone tell Italy you're allowed to make a tackle.

Thought they'd be a little more of a challenge here. 5 tries in 25 minutes....
Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Reply #10884 on: Today at 08:32:09 pm
People talking before this like Italy could win.
Zimagic

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Reply #10885 on: Today at 08:39:44 pm
Making them look like a tier 2 (3?) team.

Italy being weak or not, mostly its the ABs being fast & accurate. Fair warning for Ireland/SA, this isn't the team that struggled against France.
ABZ Rover

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Reply #10886 on: Today at 09:07:13 pm
9 times in the Italian 22 and 7 tries.

Do you recon they will bother coming out for the 2nd half?
Crosby Nick 128

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Reply #10887 on: Today at 09:10:20 pm
Quote from: Zimagic on Today at 08:39:44 pm
Making them look like a tier 2 (3?) team.

Italy being weak or not, mostly its the ABs being fast & accurate. Fair warning for Ireland/SA, this isn't the team that struggled against France.

Well it is, surely? Bit of a gulf between France and Italy .
Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Reply #10888 on: Today at 09:16:14 pm
Important players coming back for the ABs at the right time
ABZ Rover

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Reply #10889 on: Today at 09:42:34 pm
Fukin hell, even Jimmy Bullard scored.
Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Reply #10890 on: Today at 09:46:06 pm
Fuck me, Italy have been so so poor
Red_Mist

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Reply #10891 on: Today at 10:01:14 pm
Whens the part of the tournament start where teams dont win 1,000-0?
