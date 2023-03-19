« previous next »
Ray K

Quote from: Crosby Nick on March 19, 2023, 08:50:43 pm
Weve established their going for two spots now. Two of them can make the final.

Home advantage may be less of an issue at a World Cup where other countries can maybe snap up tickets more readily than in a standard 6 Nations game.

Is there much of a gap between Ireland and France at the moment or is home advantage the decisive factor? When did either last beat the other one away from home?
They beat us in 2021 in Dublin. Since then we've played 24, won 22 and lost twice, once to France in last year's 6N, once to the ABs in the first test last summer.

It was really the last game of the '21 Six Nations when we beat England in Dublin that it started to click for Andy Farrell. He would have been in serious trouble if we lost that day.
England playing the rugby version of Spurs to a tee, every under pressure manager's favourite team to play when in desperate need for a win.
Crosby Nick

Quote from: MBL? on March 19, 2023, 10:30:15 pm
Get fucked Nicko

How rude. :D

Not a fan of Bruce Hornsby?
MBL?

Quote from: Crosby Nick on March 19, 2023, 11:02:46 pm
How rude. :D

Not a fan of Bruce Hornsby?
Dunno who that is. Im absolutely gargled now so I will say that I love your stupid English head and still hate that arrogance that yous are all born with. :D

Good six nations but its not the same without the Welsh people in this thread. Best travelling fans are the Welsh, know the game and are sound to boot. I do go out to wind them up when possible but we have to be honest, we all hate the English and rightly so.
afc turkish

Quote from: Crosby Nick on March 19, 2023, 11:02:46 pm
How rude. :D

Not a fan of Bruce Hornsby?

Nor the range...
Offline MBL?

Just watched Borthwicks press conference. That man isnt it. He may be a great coach but he doesnt give confidence when speaking and that is a vital part. Just look at Farrell beside him, looks a bit embarrassed.
Wabaloolah

Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 12:19:12 am
Dunno who that is. Im absolutely gargled now so I will say that I love your stupid English head and still hate that arrogance that yous are all born with. :D

Good six nations but its not the same without the Welsh people in this thread. Best travelling fans are the Welsh, know the game and are sound to boot. I do go out to wind them up when possible but we have to be honest, we all hate the English and rightly so.
:wave
paulrazor

Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 12:19:12 am
Dunno who that is. Im absolutely gargled now so I will say that I love your stupid English head and still hate that arrogance that yous are all born with. :D

Good six nations but its not the same without the Welsh people in this thread. Best travelling fans are the Welsh, know the game and are sound to boot. I do go out to wind them up when possible but we have to be honest, we all hate the English and rightly so.
i thought they passed a law in 64 to give those way down a little more?

Only goes so far I suppose
BER

Is the WC draw always made so far out? Looks amateur ending up with such a lopsided tournament.
Trump's tiny tiny hands

Quote from: BER on Yesterday at 11:07:22 am
Is the WC draw always made so far out? Looks amateur ending up with such a lopsided tournament.

France got to the final in 2011 having lost TWO pool games. Sth Africa won the last one having lost to NZ in their pool game. So yeah, Pool A and B look tight because some teams improved since the draw and others have declined but you'll still get the top 2 from each group knocking each other out like at every World Cup.

A better way to look at it is, whoever wins their quarter final then gets an "easier" semifinal.
Robinred

Zimagic

Quote from: Crosby Nick on March 19, 2023, 08:50:43 pm
Weve established their going for two spots now. Two of them can make the final.

Really? That's cool if so.
Trump's tiny tiny hands

Scott Robertson appointed AB coach for 2024. A bit of desperate appointment now, based more on not wanting to lose him than anything else. He probably is the best coach in NZ and should already be in charge.
