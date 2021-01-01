Ok. Good to be green.

Tough game but it's worth it's weight in gold to this team. Not only did we have to beat a fired up, physical, pragmatic, tough English team we had to beat our selves too. So many self inflicted errors, wrong decisions, bad bounces, tension, nerves, room for self-doubt but they kept at it and kept finding enough coherence to score and win. It was a Grand Slam bloody nightmare in the making. All your worst fears popping up. England at home ugh.... They did it and now they know what it's like to really play a final and find a way to win.

Thus was arguably the worst Irish performance of the 6 nations but by a mile the most important.



Bring on France in the Autumn.



By the way kudos to the English team and management. No shame today. It was the least they had to do but they did it. Farrell was totemic. One tough mofo, just like his Dad.