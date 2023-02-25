Fair play to Italy today. Best Ive seen them as far as I can remember. Normally if its that close with them we would have been awful ourselves and whilst we had mistakes and should have scored more it was a really competitive game with some real quality from both sides.



It must be said as well that the last few years their u20s have been very good as well so no reason they cant improve or at least stay as competitive as they are for the foreseeable future. Its great for the 6 nations if thats the case.