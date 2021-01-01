« previous next »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 07:28:38 pm
Bit mad. But had we tried to run it your probably have turned us over and kicked a penalty to win it! Only saw the second half but still dont quite know how to feel about that!

Cant believe they gave Mounga player of the match. His kicking for touch was so so poor. But he said in his MOTM speech that they did the short kick off cos they still wanted to win. Youve got to roll the dice and the odds were heavily in your favour, everytime you went wide you were through.
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 07:29:10 pm
Dunno how the try after the Barrett yellow stood. Could not tell that it touched the line.
Raynal's assistant asked him twice if he was sure...
Very boring this so far.
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 08:26:34 pm
Very boring this so far.
Hasn't improved much in last 15 either. Ben O'Keeffe is another whistle happy ref.
Lord protect me from whistle happy refs.
Playing against 13 players and they twice go down the narrow side and into touch. FFS.
Quote from: Libertine on Yesterday at 09:21:20 pm
Playing against 13 players and they twice go down the narrow side and into touch. FFS.
That was unbelievable. Some braindead stuff in trhis game.
A truly dreadful game of rugby there.
Shocking by Ireland there, but got the win somehow.

Two awful games. Not sure how much both refs were to blame.
I'll take the win, and glad to see Crawley get a game, but that was woeful to watch. Game was rough, but ref made it worse. 2hr 8 mins from tip off, give you some notion of how long was down to stoppages.
Scotland v Pumas was a great game and day out. 

Havent seen the England game yet but was home in time to watch Ireland v Oz.  Fuck me that ref loves himself but Ireland made hard work of that and Oz looked a hell of a lot better than the side I saw at Murrayfield earlier this month.
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Yesterday at 10:09:25 pm
I'll take the win, and glad to see Crawley get a game, but that was woeful to watch. Game was rough, but ref made it worse. 2hr 8 mins from tip off, give you some notion of how long was down to stoppages.

Awful game vs Australia. A big biffing wrestle. For me the Refs won the two big games this evening. Ireland defence was generally excellent but we were woefully short of ideas without Sexton. I do think they, mentally and emotionally, peaked for the Saffers. A win is a win, first ranked team in the world is grand for a country which couldn't spell "win" back in the  late 60's early 70's when I started taking an interest.
Quote from: Dougle on Yesterday at 11:24:14 pm
Awful game vs Australia. A big biffing wrestle. For me the Refs won the two big games this evening. Ireland defence was generally excellent but we were woefully short of ideas without Sexton. I do think they, mentally and emotionally, peaked for the Saffers. A win is a win, first ranked team in the world is grand for a country which couldn't spell "win" back in the  late 60's early 70's when I started taking an interest.

I think Ireland unfortunately are a busted flush, peaked to early.  I cant see this team being anywhere near at the World Cup.

Too many key components are at the fag end of their career and the replacements are not at the same level. I might be wrong but I think its downhill from here.
Quote from: ABZ Rover on Yesterday at 11:43:20 pm
I think Ireland unfortunately are a busted flush, peaked to early.  I cant see this team being anywhere near at the World Cup.
We all know it and we have all seen it before. Hopefully there are plans to drop anyone that looks nailed on now but not playing well leading up to the World Cup.

If we could beat SA and the other teams whilst they beat you Id put out a depleted team versus Scotland in the last game depending on where the points difference.

We need to be as fresh as possible for france or nz if we make it to the knockouts.
Josh van der Flier named World Player of the Year. The Springboks must rue the day they let him go north to Leinster.
Quote from: ABZ Rover on Yesterday at 11:43:20 pm
I think Ireland unfortunately are a busted flush, peaked to early.  I cant see this team being anywhere near at the World Cup.

Too many key components are at the fag end of their career and the replacements are not at the same level. I might be wrong but I think its downhill from here.

This is absolutely not the case. Hope I'm not being wooshed here, but it's only Sexton and O'Mahony you could say that about and one was just up for World Payer of the Year and the other is playing the best rugby of his career.

An awful take. Of course, we could absolutely bottle it at a World Cup, but not for any of the reasons you've stated
