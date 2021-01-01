Bit mad. But had we tried to run it your probably have turned us over and kicked a penalty to win it! Only saw the second half but still dont quite know how to feel about that!
Dunno how the try after the Barrett yellow stood. Could not tell that it touched the line.
Twickstanbul!
Very boring this so far.
Playing against 13 players and they twice go down the narrow side and into touch. FFS.
I'll take the win, and glad to see Crawley get a game, but that was woeful to watch. Game was rough, but ref made it worse. 2hr 8 mins from tip off, give you some notion of how long was down to stoppages.
Awful game vs Australia. A big biffing wrestle. For me the Refs won the two big games this evening. Ireland defence was generally excellent but we were woefully short of ideas without Sexton. I do think they, mentally and emotionally, peaked for the Saffers. A win is a win, first ranked team in the world is grand for a country which couldn't spell "win" back in the late 60's early 70's when I started taking an interest.
I think Ireland unfortunately are a busted flush, peaked to early. I cant see this team being anywhere near at the World Cup.Too many key components are at the fag end of their career and the replacements are not at the same level. I might be wrong but I think its downhill from here.
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.
