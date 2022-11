Bit mad. But had we tried to run it your probably have turned us over and kicked a penalty to win it! Only saw the second half but still donít quite know how to feel about that!



Canít believe they gave Moíunga player of the match. His kicking for touch was so so poor. But he said in his MOTM speech that they did the short kick off cos they still wanted to win. Youíve got to roll the dice and the odds were heavily in your favour, everytime you went wide you were through.