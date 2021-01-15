« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 226 227 228 229 230 [231]   Go Down

Author Topic: General Rugby Union Thread  (Read 414851 times)

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 98,972
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #9200 on: Yesterday at 12:40:28 pm »
Life in the Wallabies yet. Two tries in 5 minutes.
Logged

Online Trump's tiny tiny hands

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,150
  • Building steam with a grain of salt
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #9201 on: Yesterday at 12:41:42 pm »
The momentum shifts in this game are crazy
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 98,972
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #9202 on: Yesterday at 12:46:15 pm »
Fuck me thats a good try. Touch line conversion to level it up.
Logged

Online Trump's tiny tiny hands

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,150
  • Building steam with a grain of salt
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #9203 on: Yesterday at 12:49:28 pm »
Aussie commentators are a touch excited
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 98,972
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #9204 on: Yesterday at 12:56:39 pm »
Lucky c*nts. :lmao

Is this the ref who penalised Mignolet for holding the ball more than 6 seconds?!

Have to be somewhere at 1 and will be late now so glad something happened at the end to justify it!
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 12:58:25 pm by Crosby Nick »
Logged

Online Trump's tiny tiny hands

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,150
  • Building steam with a grain of salt
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #9205 on: Yesterday at 12:58:07 pm »
Mental end to the game. That ref is so bad, for both sides. Might be the first test we have won with him reffing in some time
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 98,972
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #9206 on: Yesterday at 01:02:51 pm »
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Yesterday at 12:58:07 pm
Mental end to the game. That ref is so bad, for both sides. Might be the first test we have won with him reffing in some time

Your prop was pretty lucky to avoid a yellow at one point.

Cant work out who choked more there?
Logged

Online Trump's tiny tiny hands

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,150
  • Building steam with a grain of salt
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #9207 on: Yesterday at 01:12:16 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 01:02:51 pm
Your prop was pretty lucky to avoid a yellow at one point.

Cant work out who choked more there?

I thought he would get a yellow but then I thought Swain should've seen red. Looks like Tupea's season is over because of that dickhead.

We were definitely on for the harder choke but Foley and White messing up the kick off with 40 seconds to go swings it for sure
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,825
  • Truthiness
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #9208 on: Yesterday at 05:46:24 pm »
Oh no. Eddie Butler has died.  He died in his sleep on a charity trek in Peru.

@BBCSportWales
Former Wales rugby union captain and legendary broadcaster and commentator Eddie Butler has died at the age of 65
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 98,972
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #9209 on: Yesterday at 05:59:09 pm »
Ah shit. Thought he was a little older than 65 for some reason. Sad news.
Logged

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,119
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #9210 on: Yesterday at 06:45:26 pm »
A far better broadcaster than rugby player, sad news RIP Edward
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,686
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #9211 on: Yesterday at 06:52:25 pm »
That's sad news he was a good commentator.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline ABZ Rover

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,634
  • Hates Poodles
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #9212 on: Yesterday at 08:35:19 pm »
Sad news, I will miss that voice.

RIP Edward.
Logged
97 stars burning bright, forever watching over day or night

12/09/12 Truth Day!   Justice Day is coming... it arrived 26/04/16!

Offline princeoftherocks

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,741
  • black sheep scouse
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #9213 on: Yesterday at 11:29:44 pm »
loved him, best commentary, will be missed. 
Logged
dios esta buena

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,486
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #9214 on: Today at 12:06:26 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 12:56:39 pm
Lucky c*nts. :lmao

Is this the ref who penalised Mignolet for holding the ball more than 6 seconds?!

Have to be somewhere at 1 and will be late now so glad something happened at the end to justify it!

Ref trying to make up for the Rainbow Warrior incident.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Gojedo

  • Can your garage boast an ex-Red as a mechanic? Yes? Ah but is it 13000 miles away .....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,867
  • Ethyn Daniel Morgan
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #9215 on: Today at 02:29:20 am »
R.I.P Eddie Butler


For the neutral, that was probably an exciting game of classic running rugby. For a lot of Kiwi's, we'll, myself I guess, that was incredibly frustrating to watch. Something that is missing from this current crop of All Blacks is the mental fortitude and the tactical nous of previous teams.

No way should Australia have been allowed back in to the game after being down 13-31. Previous teams would have tightened the screws. I also feel there are some players in that squad that really shouldn't be there. Good players? Yes. All Black standard? No. For me that second half was one of the worst halves I've seen from an All Black side in recent years, regardless of the final few seconds of the match to secure the win. To be fair, we were off our seats but in the context of the whole half? Bleak. We were lucky the Aussies were just as bad.

And how Darcy Swain didn't see red for intentionally almost breaking Tupea's leg? No different than when Pickford took out VVD. Disgusting act and I hope he receives a lengthy f**king ban. Anyway, despite the problems this current All Black side are facing, I'm still banking on them to absolutely demolish the Wallabies at Eden Park.

Trump's tiny hands; if you happen to read this, I'm just curious as to your opinion on the question of whether Foster is the right man for the job and whether Robertson should be given a shot?

Logged

Online Zimagic

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,445
  • Liar, liar with your drawers on fire......
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #9216 on: Today at 09:23:07 am »
Shocking decision by the ref at the end there. I'm sure he can point to a rule that says he can make that decision, but he needs to show that he's done it for similiar incidents in the game (he didn't) or in previous games (maybe, but never in these circumstances). Making a unique decision like that, inside the 5m line, after already awarding the defending team a penalty, in the 79th minute of an international final is not an unbiased decision.

He had other options (stopping the clock being the obvious one) and chose the avenue that leads to a Kiwi victory seconds later. Horrible, horrible decision.
Logged
"Truth, Justice, Freedom, Reasonably-Priced Love and a Hard-Boiled Egg!"

Online Trump's tiny tiny hands

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,150
  • Building steam with a grain of salt
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #9217 on: Today at 09:50:27 am »
Quote from: Zimagic on Today at 09:23:07 am
Shocking decision by the ref at the end there. I'm sure he can point to a rule that says he can make that decision, but he needs to show that he's done it for similiar incidents in the game (he didn't) or in previous games (maybe, but never in these circumstances). Making a unique decision like that, inside the 5m line, after already awarding the defending team a penalty, in the 79th minute of an international final is not an unbiased decision.

He had other options (stopping the clock being the obvious one) and chose the avenue that leads to a Kiwi victory seconds later. Horrible, horrible decision.

The ref stopped the clock twice. The law is 21.4 and it states that if you don't intend to kick a penalty goal then the kick downfield/into touch must be taken "without undue delay". Foley took the piss. His own backline were screaming at him to take the kick.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 226 227 228 229 230 [231]   Go Up
« previous next »
 