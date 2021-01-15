R.I.P Eddie Butler





For the neutral, that was probably an exciting game of classic running rugby. For a lot of Kiwi's, we'll, myself I guess, that was incredibly frustrating to watch. Something that is missing from this current crop of All Blacks is the mental fortitude and the tactical nous of previous teams.



No way should Australia have been allowed back in to the game after being down 13-31. Previous teams would have tightened the screws. I also feel there are some players in that squad that really shouldn't be there. Good players? Yes. All Black standard? No. For me that second half was one of the worst halves I've seen from an All Black side in recent years, regardless of the final few seconds of the match to secure the win. To be fair, we were off our seats but in the context of the whole half? Bleak. We were lucky the Aussies were just as bad.



And how Darcy Swain didn't see red for intentionally almost breaking Tupea's leg? No different than when Pickford took out VVD. Disgusting act and I hope he receives a lengthy f**king ban. Anyway, despite the problems this current All Black side are facing, I'm still banking on them to absolutely demolish the Wallabies at Eden Park.



Trump's tiny hands; if you happen to read this, I'm just curious as to your opinion on the question of whether Foster is the right man for the job and whether Robertson should be given a shot?



