Even Lyndon Dykes?



Dykes is unfairly maligned and playing in a position we don't have any better alternatives.We have at least 3 better options at 10 in rugby.I get the logic of it, if we can develop him to th epoint he is good enough as a backup, it gives us the option of the 6-2 split as he can cover wing and full back. But he isn't really a test level 10. Basically Kinghorn is the Daly of Scottish rugby.