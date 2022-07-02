« previous next »
ollyfrom.tv

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
July 2, 2022, 06:05:04 pm
Fuck me. Georgian ref going home with a case full of kruggerands. Twat
Gerry Attrick

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
July 2, 2022, 06:06:21 pm
Quote from: ollyfrom.tv on July  2, 2022, 06:05:04 pm
Fuck me. Georgian ref going home with a case full of kruggerands. Twat

You do take wales defeats well, Olly :lmao
ollyfrom.tv

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
July 2, 2022, 06:12:59 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on July  2, 2022, 06:06:21 pm
You do take wales defeats well, Olly :lmao
I do. Fucking scandalous. Cheating Georgian c*nt
ollyfrom.tv

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
July 2, 2022, 06:15:18 pm
WTF are refs from Georgia reffing top shelf games. Should stick to 2nd tier games. This game proves that. Fucking useless
Ray K

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
July 2, 2022, 06:16:52 pm
Ill-discipline is the hallmark of Wales under Pivac.
Decision to kick it away to the Boks with 20 seconds left incomprehensible too.
El Lobo

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
July 2, 2022, 06:18:08 pm
Unlucky. Poor discipline at the end though, cant blame anyone but themselves
ollyfrom.tv

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
July 2, 2022, 06:23:58 pm
Quote from: Ray K on July  2, 2022, 06:16:52 pm
Ill-discipline is the hallmark of Wales under Pivac.
Decision to kick it away to the Boks with 20 seconds left incomprehensible too.
The kick from Wiliams was very poor decision. But you knew the ref would give SA a pen to win it. He's gonna have to pay for overweight baggage on way back to Georgia with all the kruggereands in his case. Twat
Ray K

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
July 2, 2022, 06:51:09 pm
Quote from: ollyfrom.tv on July  2, 2022, 06:23:58 pm
The kick from Davies was very poor decision. But you knew the ref would give SA a pen to win it. He's gonna have to pay for overweight baggage on way back to Georgia with all the kruggereands in his case. Twat
No complaints on the Bigger deliberate knock on, it's a penalty every day, and stupid from a man of Biggar's experience. But the LRZ yellow was very harsh - looked like a great jackal.
Elmo!

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
July 2, 2022, 08:07:07 pm
Quote from: ollyfrom.tv on July  2, 2022, 06:15:18 pm
WTF are refs from Georgia reffing top shelf games. Should stick to 2nd tier games. This game proves that. Fucking useless


 :lmao
ABZ Rover

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
July 2, 2022, 09:57:54 pm
Scotland pasted as well. Shyte day for the NH.
Timbo's Goals

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
July 3, 2022, 12:04:50 am
Quote from: ollyfrom.tv on July  2, 2022, 06:23:58 pm
The kick from Davies was very poor decision. But you knew the ref would give SA a pen to win it. He's gonna have to pay for overweight baggage on way back to Georgia with all the kruggereands in his case. Twat

What the fuck was Tomas Williams thinking about when he kicked that ball with 17 seconds to go? Fucking lunacy. Almost as mind numbing as Jamie Roberts, Sam Warburton, Jonathan Davies and that presenter with the legs failing to slag off the ref.
sinnermichael

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Today at 08:27:18 am
That's a red card. Lucky lucky boy.

Ireland will never have a better chance to win in NZ.
Ray K

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Today at 08:45:43 am
Another kiwi c*nt refereeing this. Absolutely sickened by this fucking bullshit.
Johnnyboy1973

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Today at 08:45:54 am
Finally, the right call
Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Today at 08:48:50 am
This should be the end of the fraud Foster. Ireland have been good but the lack of structure on attack and defence has led to all this poor discipline. Our work at the ruck continues to be a joke.
sinnermichael

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Today at 08:50:21 am
Should have had 2 reds and 2 yellows already.
Crosby Nick

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Today at 09:40:50 am
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 08:27:18 am
That's a red card. Lucky lucky boy.

Ireland will never have a better chance to win in NZ.

As in they havent won there before? Thats cute.

Why are they playing in a train station?

And you cant fail to win when your opponent go down to 14 surely?
