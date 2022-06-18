We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
Saracens point deduction saved Leicester from relegation a few seasons back.
Freddie Burns!What a finish. Leicester with a man in the bin score a drop goal in the last 10 seconds to win it 15-12. Two tries to nil, deserved it.
Jones needs some wins in Australia, otherwise he could be toast. Were shit.
If the world cup was 2024 then maybe Jones could have been fired, but not with the world cup 15 months away.
Had a look, what a fixture to start the 2023 WC, France vs New Zealand.
I dont follow that logic. If he stays we can pretty much guarantee shit on a stick, clueless rugby with players being brought into the squad, played out of position and then dropped again for not performing. Roll the dice and we may see some improvement, cant be any worse!
My logic being, unlike football with new manager bounce, international rugby at least, any head coach needs at least a couple of years for the system they have in mind to bed in, Jones days are numbered, but can't see the RFU making any head coaching changes until after the world cup.
Crosby Nick never fails.
I dont necessarily disagree and I think I hell stay but didnt South Africa only bring Erasmus in a year or so before the last World Cup or have I imagined that?
I see Ireland lost to the Maori's. I presume Ireland put a 2nd string out?Anyway, Saturday should be good. Ireland vs NZ (8:05 am), Australia vs England (10:55am), SA vs Wales (4:05pm) and Argentina vs Scotland (8:10pm).
We did. But most of the 2nd string guys were well below par, and we got a bunch of injuries to our front rowers, where the options weren't great to begin with. Scrum is going to be a big issue for us.I expect 2 hammerings and 1 decent close loss in the tests.
Danny Care starting for England. Bloody hell.
Absolutely brutal this. Ireland were great for 20 minutes.
