Offline Crosby Nick

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #8960 on: October 18, 2021, 04:06:25 pm »
A lot of new faces (although Youngs, Farrell, Tuilagi could be a very experienced 9-12). I take it Marcus Smith will get a run of games now?
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #8961 on: October 20, 2021, 07:23:48 am »
Watson and Cowan-Dickie are out of the Autumn Tests. Watson has a serious knee injury and is likely to miss most of the season. He doesnt seem to have much luck on the injury front.
Offline Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #8962 on: October 20, 2021, 03:46:14 pm »
Random Q but what website is being used by people looking to offload tickets these days? Used to be able to go onto Gumtree and pick up Twickers tickets.
Offline sinnermichael

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #8963 on: October 28, 2021, 12:58:56 pm »
Good job I subscribed to Amazon Prime as all the autumn internationals are on there.

Wales vs New Zealand should be decent. Much better watch than Spurs vs Man United that's on at the same time anyway.
Offline Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #8964 on: October 28, 2021, 02:45:10 pm »
Im afraid the ABs are turning up to this Northern tour with the worst set of haircuts to ever disgrace a sporting arena. You have been warned.

Looking forward to the rugger though
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #8965 on: October 28, 2021, 03:03:01 pm »
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on October 28, 2021, 02:45:10 pm
Im afraid the ABs are turning up to this Northern tour with the worst set of haircuts to ever disgrace a sporting arena. You have been warned.

Looking forward to the rugger though

It must be approaching the Millennium in New Zealand now. Whats the fashion? Frosted tips and spiky hair?
Offline Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #8966 on: October 28, 2021, 03:14:16 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on October 28, 2021, 03:03:01 pm
It must be approaching the Millennium in New Zealand now. Whats the fashion? Frosted tips and spiky hair?

They want to tell me these are mullets











Offline Ray K

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #8967 on: October 28, 2021, 05:18:05 pm »
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on October 28, 2021, 03:14:16 pm
They want to tell me these are mullets

Christ. Even Jack Goodhue thinks these are bad.
Offline Elmo!

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #8968 on: October 28, 2021, 05:46:41 pm »
Hamish Watson had a proper mullet. I'm not sure what they are but not mullets.
Offline sinnermichael

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #8969 on: October 28, 2021, 05:49:39 pm »
AWJ set to overtake Richie McCaw's international caps record.



Offline Crosby Nick

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #8970 on: October 28, 2021, 06:02:55 pm »
Basham is a pretty good name for a flanker.

Is Blackadder the son of Todd?
Offline Original

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #8971 on: October 28, 2021, 06:35:27 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on October 28, 2021, 06:02:55 pm
Basham is a pretty good name for a flanker.

Is Blackadder the son of Todd?

He is, number 8 at the crusaders just like his pops too
Offline Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #8972 on: October 28, 2021, 08:10:00 pm »
Quote from: Original on October 28, 2021, 06:35:27 pm
He is, number 8 at the crusaders just like his pops too

Nah Todd was more 6 come lock. His son can play all three loose forward positions and usually does it well. Way more dynamic than his dad.

Ethan Blackadder and Dalton Papalii are the form loosies this year and bring something we have lacked since Kaino retired: size + physicality
Offline Original

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #8973 on: October 28, 2021, 08:15:11 pm »
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on October 28, 2021, 08:10:00 pm
Nah Todd was more 6 come lock. His son can play all three loose forward positions and usually does it well. Way more dynamic than his dad.

Ethan Blackadder and Dalton Papalii are the form loosies this year and bring something we have lacked since Kaino retired: size + physicality

I stand corrected
Offline sinnermichael

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #8974 on: January 14, 2022, 10:38:25 pm »
England should be building the team around Marcus Smith for the next ten years.

Unbelievable talent.
Offline MBL?

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #8975 on: May 28, 2022, 04:00:54 pm »
Anybody going to watch the final? starts in 45 mins.
Offline sinnermichael

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #8976 on: May 28, 2022, 04:27:03 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on May 28, 2022, 04:00:54 pm
Anybody going to watch the final? starts in 45 mins.

Ireland will win.
Offline MBL?

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #8977 on: May 28, 2022, 05:00:00 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on May 28, 2022, 04:27:03 pm
Ireland will win.
Was listening to a podcast during the week and they mentioned that the Brit media was sure we would win. Im not so sure to be honest.
Offline MBL?

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #8978 on: May 28, 2022, 05:39:57 pm »
Not exactly scintillating but we are playing well. Was sure they were going to take points near the end of the half but great defence from us.
Offline MBL?

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #8979 on: May 28, 2022, 06:50:08 pm »
Gutted. Hopefully the next one goes better.
Offline Ray K

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #8980 on: May 29, 2022, 01:51:33 am »
Well that was a day filled with shiteness all round.
Offline whtwht

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #8981 on: May 29, 2022, 11:34:42 am »
Quote from: Ray K on May 29, 2022, 01:51:33 am
Well that was a day filled with shiteness all round.

Yep! Better give social media a wide berth for a little while.
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #8982 on: May 29, 2022, 11:47:01 am »
Surely only the football really hurts though?
Offline whtwht

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #8983 on: May 29, 2022, 11:58:45 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on May 29, 2022, 11:47:01 am
Surely only the football really hurts though?

Haha Leinster is my Irish Rugby team due to mates playing for them
Offline Ray K

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #8984 on: May 29, 2022, 02:30:57 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on May 29, 2022, 11:47:01 am
Surely only the football really hurts though?
Oh sure. But I expected at least the rugby to put me in a good mood at least in the run-up to Paris. Now I'm going to be pissed off all week.
Offline MBL?

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #8985 on: May 29, 2022, 05:51:50 pm »
Kildare hammered by the dirty dubs as well. What a shite day that was.
Offline sinnermichael

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #8986 on: June 11, 2022, 11:51:31 am »
Premiership semi finals today.

Saracens vs Harlequins.
Leicester Tigers vs Northampton Saints.
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #8987 on: June 11, 2022, 12:02:35 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on June 11, 2022, 11:51:31 am
Premiership semi finals today.

Saracens vs Harlequins.
Leicester Tigers vs Northampton Saints.

Any chance of some Quins madness or is this likely to be a Saracens v Leicester final? Cant see Leicester not winning, think theyve won every home game.
Offline sinnermichael

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #8988 on: June 11, 2022, 12:20:24 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on June 11, 2022, 12:02:35 pm
Any chance of some Quins madness or is this likely to be a Saracens v Leicester final? Cant see Leicester not winning, think theyve won every home game.

I'm a Tigers fan and yeah, we won every home game and have been top every week of the season. We also put 50 points on Saints at their place this season. We should be ok today.

Quins are capable of a madness. They're defending champions afterall. I hope they win because I can't fucking stand Saracens.
Offline Ray K

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #8989 on: Yesterday at 08:44:37 pm »
RIP Phil Bennett.

Owner of the greatest sidestep in rugby history.

https://twitter.com/JNPhillips4/status/1536070599285657601?t=qvnoa-FXTaMIN_zLrdzXfA&s=19
Offline Red Ol

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #8990 on: Yesterday at 10:35:44 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 08:44:37 pm
RIP Phil Bennett.

Owner of the greatest sidestep in rugby history.

https://twitter.com/JNPhillips4/status/1536070599285657601?t=qvnoa-FXTaMIN_zLrdzXfA&s=19

RIP one of the greatest ever and a standout even in the Legendary welsh team of the 70s of which there are, sadly, fewer now left.

Online Wabaloolah

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #8991 on: Today at 12:17:52 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 08:44:37 pm
RIP Phil Bennett.

Owner of the greatest sidestep in rugby history.

https://twitter.com/JNPhillips4/status/1536070599285657601?t=qvnoa-FXTaMIN_zLrdzXfA&s=19
very sad, great player, for me the best fly half that Wales has produced, better than even Barry John.  Did a lot of TV and radio in Wales after he retired and met him a couple of times when he did a couple of after dinner speeches and he was a very down to earth man.

One of the good ones gone RIP Benny
Online King Kenny 7

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #8992 on: Today at 12:36:39 am »
RIP Phil Bennett.


A legend in the Halcyon days of British(Welsh)/Irish Rugby in the 70's.






These guys are something we can only look back on and admire.
