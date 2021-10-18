Crosby Nick never fails.
Im afraid the ABs are turning up to this Northern tour with the worst set of haircuts to ever disgrace a sporting arena. You have been warned. Looking forward to the rugger though
It must be approaching the Millennium in New Zealand now. Whats the fashion? Frosted tips and spiky hair?
They want to tell me these are mullets
Basham is a pretty good name for a flanker.Is Blackadder the son of Todd?
He is, number 8 at the crusaders just like his pops too
Nah Todd was more 6 come lock. His son can play all three loose forward positions and usually does it well. Way more dynamic than his dad. Ethan Blackadder and Dalton Papalii are the form loosies this year and bring something we have lacked since Kaino retired: size + physicality
Anybody going to watch the final? starts in 45 mins.
Ireland will win.
Well that was a day filled with shiteness all round.
Surely only the football really hurts though?
Premiership semi finals today.Saracens vs Harlequins.Leicester Tigers vs Northampton Saints.
Any chance of some Quins madness or is this likely to be a Saracens v Leicester final? Cant see Leicester not winning, think theyve won every home game.
RIP Phil Bennett.Owner of the greatest sidestep in rugby history.https://twitter.com/JNPhillips4/status/1536070599285657601?t=qvnoa-FXTaMIN_zLrdzXfA&s=19
