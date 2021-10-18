RIP Phil Bennett.



Owner of the greatest sidestep in rugby history.



https://twitter.com/JNPhillips4/status/1536070599285657601?t=qvnoa-FXTaMIN_zLrdzXfA&s=19



very sad, great player, for me the best fly half that Wales has produced, better than even Barry John. Did a lot of TV and radio in Wales after he retired and met him a couple of times when he did a couple of after dinner speeches and he was a very down to earth man.One of the good ones gone RIP Benny