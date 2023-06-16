« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1410 1411 1412 1413 1414 [1415]   Go Down

Author Topic: Word Association Game... where will our minds take us?  (Read 1595114 times)

Offline sheepfest

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 864
  • JFT 97
Re: Word Association Game... where will our minds take us?
« Reply #56560 on: June 16, 2023, 05:54:17 pm »
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,759
Re: Word Association Game... where will our minds take us?
« Reply #56561 on: June 16, 2023, 06:22:25 pm »
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline SvenJohansen

  • Fast single-handed action expert.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 992
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Word Association Game... where will our minds take us?
« Reply #56562 on: June 16, 2023, 09:55:23 pm »
Logged
I feel a little strange inside
A little bit of Jekyll, a little Mr. Hyde

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,874
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Word Association Game... where will our minds take us?
« Reply #56563 on: June 17, 2023, 01:05:30 am »
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,996
  • Indefatigability
Re: Word Association Game... where will our minds take us?
« Reply #56564 on: June 17, 2023, 06:51:48 am »
Logged

Offline Saltashscouse

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 314
  • Born and bred to support the Reds
Re: Word Association Game... where will our minds take us?
« Reply #56565 on: June 23, 2023, 09:54:12 am »
Logged
Jan Molby once bought me a pint 🍺

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,996
  • Indefatigability
Re: Word Association Game... where will our minds take us?
« Reply #56566 on: June 23, 2023, 12:13:25 pm »
Logged

Online Salty Dog

  • Sworn enemy of Sugary Cat.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,484
  • Put Captain Solo in the cargo hold.
Re: Word Association Game... where will our minds take us?
« Reply #56567 on: June 23, 2023, 01:22:29 pm »
Logged
It's like all punishments though, isn't it. You just have to close your eyes, grit your teeth and think of England. - Yorkykopite

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,921
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Word Association Game... where will our minds take us?
« Reply #56568 on: June 23, 2023, 03:34:18 pm »
Logged

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com and prefers it solo. Gotta hand it to him, eh?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,290
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Word Association Game... where will our minds take us?
« Reply #56569 on: June 23, 2023, 04:46:01 pm »
Logged
Quote from: Lee1-6Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,659
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Word Association Game... where will our minds take us?
« Reply #56570 on: June 23, 2023, 06:49:21 pm »
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online Salty Dog

  • Sworn enemy of Sugary Cat.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,484
  • Put Captain Solo in the cargo hold.
Re: Word Association Game... where will our minds take us?
« Reply #56571 on: June 24, 2023, 03:23:17 am »
Logged
It's like all punishments though, isn't it. You just have to close your eyes, grit your teeth and think of England. - Yorkykopite

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,996
  • Indefatigability
Re: Word Association Game... where will our minds take us?
« Reply #56572 on: June 24, 2023, 04:54:23 pm »
Logged

Online Salty Dog

  • Sworn enemy of Sugary Cat.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,484
  • Put Captain Solo in the cargo hold.
Re: Word Association Game... where will our minds take us?
« Reply #56573 on: June 24, 2023, 05:52:59 pm »
Logged
It's like all punishments though, isn't it. You just have to close your eyes, grit your teeth and think of England. - Yorkykopite

Offline BlackandWhitePaul

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,148
Re: Word Association Game... where will our minds take us?
« Reply #56574 on: June 24, 2023, 07:53:58 pm »
Logged

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,996
  • Indefatigability
Re: Word Association Game... where will our minds take us?
« Reply #56575 on: June 25, 2023, 06:03:39 am »
Logged

Online Salty Dog

  • Sworn enemy of Sugary Cat.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,484
  • Put Captain Solo in the cargo hold.
Re: Word Association Game... where will our minds take us?
« Reply #56576 on: June 25, 2023, 10:39:47 pm »
Logged
It's like all punishments though, isn't it. You just have to close your eyes, grit your teeth and think of England. - Yorkykopite

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,874
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Word Association Game... where will our minds take us?
« Reply #56577 on: June 26, 2023, 12:08:53 am »
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,996
  • Indefatigability
Re: Word Association Game... where will our minds take us?
« Reply #56578 on: June 26, 2023, 07:31:32 pm »
Logged

Offline Saltashscouse

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 314
  • Born and bred to support the Reds
Re: Word Association Game... where will our minds take us?
« Reply #56579 on: June 28, 2023, 12:15:59 pm »
Logged
Jan Molby once bought me a pint 🍺

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,996
  • Indefatigability
Re: Word Association Game... where will our minds take us?
« Reply #56580 on: June 29, 2023, 01:23:09 pm »
Logged

Online Salty Dog

  • Sworn enemy of Sugary Cat.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,484
  • Put Captain Solo in the cargo hold.
Re: Word Association Game... where will our minds take us?
« Reply #56581 on: June 29, 2023, 01:23:24 pm »
Logged
It's like all punishments though, isn't it. You just have to close your eyes, grit your teeth and think of England. - Yorkykopite

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com and prefers it solo. Gotta hand it to him, eh?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,290
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Word Association Game... where will our minds take us?
« Reply #56582 on: June 29, 2023, 02:11:43 pm »
Logged
Quote from: Lee1-6Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,996
  • Indefatigability
Re: Word Association Game... where will our minds take us?
« Reply #56583 on: June 29, 2023, 08:29:45 pm »
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,921
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Word Association Game... where will our minds take us?
« Reply #56584 on: June 29, 2023, 08:31:48 pm »
Logged

Offline Saltashscouse

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 314
  • Born and bred to support the Reds
Re: Word Association Game... where will our minds take us?
« Reply #56585 on: June 30, 2023, 11:37:01 am »
Logged
Jan Molby once bought me a pint 🍺

Offline Emerald Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,869
  • since 1956
Re: Word Association Game... where will our minds take us?
« Reply #56586 on: June 30, 2023, 11:41:46 am »
Lemon
Logged

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,874
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Word Association Game... where will our minds take us?
« Reply #56587 on: July 1, 2023, 12:39:44 am »
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Lfc19ynwa

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,829
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Word Association Game... where will our minds take us?
« Reply #56588 on: July 1, 2023, 05:18:11 am »
Logged

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,996
  • Indefatigability
Re: Word Association Game... where will our minds take us?
« Reply #56589 on: July 1, 2023, 10:15:49 am »
Logged

Online Salty Dog

  • Sworn enemy of Sugary Cat.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,484
  • Put Captain Solo in the cargo hold.
Re: Word Association Game... where will our minds take us?
« Reply #56590 on: July 2, 2023, 01:36:56 pm »
Logged
It's like all punishments though, isn't it. You just have to close your eyes, grit your teeth and think of England. - Yorkykopite

Offline PeterJM

  • The Queens Drive Dodger. Has a reckless appetite for meat
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,193
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Word Association Game... where will our minds take us?
« Reply #56591 on: July 2, 2023, 01:47:29 pm »
Logged

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com and prefers it solo. Gotta hand it to him, eh?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,290
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Word Association Game... where will our minds take us?
« Reply #56592 on: July 2, 2023, 02:03:05 pm »
Logged
Quote from: Lee1-6Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Online Salty Dog

  • Sworn enemy of Sugary Cat.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,484
  • Put Captain Solo in the cargo hold.
Re: Word Association Game... where will our minds take us?
« Reply #56593 on: July 2, 2023, 05:07:09 pm »
Logged
It's like all punishments though, isn't it. You just have to close your eyes, grit your teeth and think of England. - Yorkykopite

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,996
  • Indefatigability
Re: Word Association Game... where will our minds take us?
« Reply #56594 on: Yesterday at 02:53:16 pm »
Logged

Online Salty Dog

  • Sworn enemy of Sugary Cat.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,484
  • Put Captain Solo in the cargo hold.
Re: Word Association Game... where will our minds take us?
« Reply #56595 on: Today at 05:13:50 am »
Logged
It's like all punishments though, isn't it. You just have to close your eyes, grit your teeth and think of England. - Yorkykopite
Pages: 1 ... 1410 1411 1412 1413 1414 [1415]   Go Up
« previous next »
 