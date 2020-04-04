Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
Word Association Game... where will our minds take us?
Author
Topic: Word Association Game... where will our minds take us?
bradders1011
RAWK Supporter
Believer
Posts: 2,987
Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Word Association Game... where will our minds take us?
«
Reply #51320 on:
April 4, 2020, 06:20:54 PM
Quote from: The Bournemouth Red on April 4, 2020, 01:56:36 PM
Conviction
Belief
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.
Sons of pioneerS
are hungry men.
RAWK Scribe
Believer
Posts: 9,338
Fuck The Virus.
Re: Word Association Game... where will our minds take us?
«
Reply #51321 on:
April 4, 2020, 06:41:41 PM
Quote from: bradders1011 on April 4, 2020, 06:20:54 PM
Belief
Faith.
Logged
We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
* * * * * *
Rome. London. Paris. Rome. Istanbul. Madrid.
COUPE DES CLUBS CHAMPIONS EUROPÉENS VAINQUERS SIX FOIS.
The Bournemouth Red
43 year old Muppet fan and proud. I decide. And so does my wife!
Believer
Posts: 1,723
6 times and counting
Re: Word Association Game... where will our minds take us?
«
Reply #51322 on:
April 5, 2020, 08:35:16 AM
Quote from: Sons of pioneerS on April 4, 2020, 06:41:41 PM
Faith.
Hope
Logged
Falling down, getting up, always Red.
eAyeAddio
Believer
Posts: 3,989
The last Kremlin-esque figure in The Main Stand...
Re: Word Association Game... where will our minds take us?
«
Reply #51323 on:
Today
at 02:16:59 AM »
Quote from: The Bournemouth Red on April 5, 2020, 08:35:16 AM
Hope
Bob
Logged
They laugh at me because I'm different.
I laugh at them because they are all the same.....
