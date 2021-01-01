« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 78 79 80 81 82 [83]   Go Down

Author Topic: Footy Quiz  (Read 173497 times)

Online Craig S

  • KOP CONDUCTOR
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,482
Re: Footy Quiz
« Reply #3280 on: Yesterday at 11:58:43 am »
Quote from: Iska on Yesterday at 11:53:50 am
Correct.  Impressed that you took a detour to Rotterdam en route to Belgrade.

It was the only cheap way we found to get to Belgrade for our match. Ryanair to Eindhoven but had a day there, then Wizz to Belgrade the next day. PSV were away so we went on a day trip to Rotterdam.

Got a ticket for the match, got in and the floodlights failed within 1 minute - game abandoned.
https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11906/11545109/feyenoord-game-abandoned-early-after-floodlight-failure
Logged

Online Craig S

  • KOP CONDUCTOR
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,482
Re: Footy Quiz
« Reply #3281 on: Yesterday at 12:03:40 pm »
B10 or B16 - San Paulo Napoli
Logged

Offline Iska

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,118
  • The only club that matters
Re: Footy Quiz
« Reply #3282 on: Yesterday at 12:06:35 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 11:58:37 am
My eagle eyes tell me C14 must be in Spain, Italy, Greece or Turkey. You said you havent rotated the angles didnt you?
Yes, north is north on all the pics.  It is one of those countries but Ill leave it unnamed for now.
Quote from: Craig S on Yesterday at 11:58:43 am
It was the only cheap way we found to get to Belgrade for our match. Ryanair to Eindhoven but had a day there, then Wizz to Belgrade the next day. PSV were away so we went on a day trip to Rotterdam.

Got a ticket for the match, got in and the floodlights failed within 1 minute - game abandoned.
https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11906/11545109/feyenoord-game-abandoned-early-after-floodlight-failure
Now that is how to live.
Logged

Offline Iska

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,118
  • The only club that matters
Re: Footy Quiz
« Reply #3283 on: Yesterday at 12:18:21 pm »
Quote from: Craig S on Yesterday at 12:03:40 pm
B10 or B16 - San Paulo Napoli
D16 is Napoli, I thought the amphitheatres on the left might give it away.  Have you seen the start of the documentary where hes arriving there for the presentation?. Its glorious.

B10 is really hard but the reds have played there at least once.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 12:21:32 pm by Iska »
Logged

Online Craig S

  • KOP CONDUCTOR
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,482
Re: Footy Quiz
« Reply #3284 on: Yesterday at 12:24:18 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 11:58:37 am
My eagle eyes tell me C14 must be in Spain, Italy, Greece or Turkey. You said you havent rotated the angles didnt you?

I cant say any more.

Thanks for the clue. It is Beşiktaş new Inonu stadium where we played the super cup.
Think I have only got grounds I have been to, so far  ;D
Logged

Offline Iska

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,118
  • The only club that matters
Re: Footy Quiz
« Reply #3285 on: Yesterday at 12:26:41 pm »
Quote from: Craig S on Yesterday at 12:24:18 pm
Thanks for the clue. It is Beşiktaş new Inonu stadium where we played the super cup.
Think I have only got grounds I have been to, so far  ;D
Is correct.  I went there on business once and stayed in a hotel overlooking it, but the schedule was so intense that I didnt even get to go for a look around  :(
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,338
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Footy Quiz
« Reply #3286 on: Yesterday at 12:29:02 pm »
Quote from: Craig S on Yesterday at 12:24:18 pm
Thanks for the clue. It is Beşiktaş new Inonu stadium where we played the super cup.
Think I have only got grounds I have been to, so far  ;D

Ah ok, was thinking maybe somewhere in Italy originally. Good shout.
Logged

Online Craig S

  • KOP CONDUCTOR
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,482
Re: Footy Quiz
« Reply #3287 on: Yesterday at 12:34:15 pm »
Just realised C15 is a bull ring. Think it is Sevilla, as it's by a river. We never went in, but had a drink on the river opposite.
Logged

Offline Iska

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,118
  • The only club that matters
Re: Footy Quiz
« Reply #3288 on: Yesterday at 12:37:08 pm »
Quote from: Craig S on Yesterday at 12:34:15 pm
Just realised C15 is a bull ring. Think it is Sevilla, as it's by a river. We never went in, but had a drink on the river opposite.
Correct.  Thats all the non-football ones identified.

A1: Milan
A2: Red Star
A3:
A4: Feyenoord
A5: Lords

B6: Monaco
B7: Croke Park
B8:
B9:
B10:

C11: Zenit
C12: Dundee
C13:
C14: Beşiktaş
C15: Seville Plaza de Toros

D16: Napoli
D17:
D18:
D19:
D20:

I believe Liverpool have played in all the missing stadiums except D17.  I didnt think wed ever played that team at all but apparently we did once, long before they moved to this stadium.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 12:54:39 pm by Iska »
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,338
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Footy Quiz
« Reply #3289 on: Yesterday at 12:42:38 pm »
Is B9 Blackburn? Feels like it had to be somewhere in England/Scotland and trying to think of places with a park close by.
Logged

Offline Iska

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,118
  • The only club that matters
Re: Footy Quiz
« Reply #3290 on: Yesterday at 12:46:25 pm »
Right part of Europe but its not Blackburn.
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,618
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Footy Quiz
« Reply #3291 on: Yesterday at 09:55:31 pm »
B9 is Villa Park I'm sure
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline Iska

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,118
  • The only club that matters
Re: Footy Quiz
« Reply #3292 on: Yesterday at 10:02:44 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 09:55:31 pm
B9 is Villa Park I'm sure
Correct.  Theres another English ground left too.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,338
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Footy Quiz
« Reply #3293 on: Yesterday at 10:25:53 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 09:55:31 pm
B9 is Villa Park I'm sure

Fucks sake, thats maybe the only one on here Ive been to. :D

The other English ground must be the one last one by the river?
Logged

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,867
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Footy Quiz
« Reply #3294 on: Today at 12:15:25 am »
A3 is Stamford Bridge
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Iska

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,118
  • The only club that matters
Re: Footy Quiz
« Reply #3295 on: Today at 08:42:15 am »
Quote from: duvva on Today at 12:15:25 am
A3 is Stamford Bridge
Correct.  It was nosing about on there, wondering how small that site actually is and if they really cant rebuild, that got me thinking this might work as a quiz.

Anyway here are the remaining ones.  Ill do a reveal later if nobody gets them.  As a final clue, two are in France, and the others are one each in Spain, Italy, Sweden, Belgium and a former Soviet republic.  Liverpool have played in all of them except D17.

B8.


B10.


C13.


D17.


D18.


D19.


D20.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,338
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Footy Quiz
« Reply #3296 on: Today at 08:54:23 am »
D18 looks like a frozen river so could be the Swedish or Soviet one.

Is D20 Auxerre? Seem to remember that being a small town in the middle of nowhere.Great quiz by the way.

And C13 maybe Fiorentina?
« Last Edit: Today at 08:57:37 am by Crosby Nick »
Logged

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,734
  • Bam!
Re: Footy Quiz
« Reply #3297 on: Today at 08:57:05 am »
Pure guess based on it being next to another stadium is C13 Malmo?
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline Iska

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,118
  • The only club that matters
Re: Footy Quiz
« Reply #3298 on: Today at 09:03:17 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 08:54:23 am
Is D20 Auxerre? Seem to remember that being a small town in the middle of nowhere.Great quiz by the way.

And C13 maybe Fiorentina?
Both correct.  You can see the shadow of that weird tower in the Fiorentina one.

Wrong about the magnet one, that river wont be frozen.

PS the reason I didnt name the soviet republic is that if I did, youd know the stadium immediately i.e. its not Russia or Ukraine where there are loads of well-known teams.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:30:06 am by Iska »
Logged

Offline RedInside

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,551
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Footy Quiz
« Reply #3299 on: Today at 10:43:03 am »
D19 has to be Riazor, Depor's stadium. Galicia is a really beautiful region! Always lurk these pages, fun quiz, finally can contribute!
Logged

Offline Iska

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,118
  • The only club that matters
Re: Footy Quiz
« Reply #3300 on: Today at 11:01:23 am »
Quote from: RedInside on Today at 10:43:03 am
D19 has to be Riazor, Depor's stadium. Galicia is a really beautiful region! Always lurk these pages, fun quiz, finally can contribute!
Correct!  I was expecting that to be the last one to go actually because the location is so confusing - despite La Coruña being at the extreme west of Europe, because it's on an inlet it actually has a north-east coast.  Maybe the short shadows gave away how far south it is.

It's hard to find information on them anymore, but it seems Deportivo have managed to make it into the playoffs next week so they might finally be able to scrape their way out of Spain's third tier this year.
Logged

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,162
  • Truthiness
Re: Footy Quiz
« Reply #3301 on: Today at 11:20:29 am »
Quote from: RedInside on Today at 10:43:03 am
D19 has to be Riazor, Depor's stadium. Galicia is a really beautiful region! Always lurk these pages, fun quiz, finally can contribute!
Funnily enough I was thinking of Celta Vigo but it wasn't right and I forgot about Depor  :D
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,867
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Footy Quiz
« Reply #3302 on: Today at 11:56:37 am »
B10 isnt Kaunas is it?
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,338
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Footy Quiz
« Reply #3303 on: Today at 12:00:21 pm »
Damn I was going to guess Depor.

From the USSR clues I think it must be crack Eastern European outfit Dynamo Tbilisi in Georgia but dont know which stadiums are left to guess. :D
Logged

Offline Iska

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,118
  • The only club that matters
Re: Footy Quiz
« Reply #3304 on: Today at 12:14:16 pm »
Quote from: duvva on Today at 11:56:37 am
B10 isnt Kaunas is it?
Not quite, its actually:
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:00:21 pm
From the USSR clues I think it must be crack Eastern European outfit Dynamo Tbilisi in Georgia but dont know which stadiums are left to guess. :D
Quote
3 October 1979
Dinamo Tbilisi Soviet Union   30   England Liverpool
Gutsaev  55'
Shengelia  75'
Chivadze  81' (pen.)   Report   
Vladimir Lenin Stadium, Tbilisi
Attendance: 82,000
Dinamo Tbilisi won 42 on aggregate.
 and thus ended one hell of a run.
Logged

Offline Iska

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,118
  • The only club that matters
Re: Footy Quiz
« Reply #3305 on: Today at 12:17:50 pm »
So that leaves one each from Sweden, Belgium and France:

B8.


D17.


D18.
Logged

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,162
  • Truthiness
Re: Footy Quiz
« Reply #3306 on: Today at 12:24:14 pm »
D18 might be Standard Liege I think.  Something about the red stands rings a bell and I think it's beside one of those big Belgian rivers.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Iska

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,118
  • The only club that matters
Re: Footy Quiz
« Reply #3307 on: Today at 12:30:07 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 12:24:14 pm
D18 might be Standard Liege I think.  Something about the red stands rings a bell and I think it's beside one of those big Belgian rivers.
Correct.  It looks fantastic btw, super-steep.

Of the two remaining, we played in one in a friendly in the 90s but not I think since.  Pretty sure we met them in Europe before but I cant get any head-to-head records up just now.  Edit: no, not in Europe (though I remember them putting Man Utd out one year), but we played them in another friendly in the 70s - and also in a competition Id never heard of  before the First World War.

The other we played in the 60s in another competition Id never heard of, but they didnt move to this ground until the 80s.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:01:24 pm by Iska »
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,338
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Footy Quiz
« Reply #3308 on: Today at 01:08:03 pm »
Quote from: Iska on Today at 12:30:07 pm
Correct.  It looks fantastic btw, super-steep.

Of the two remaining, we played in one in a friendly in the 90s but not I think since.  Pretty sure we met them in Europe before but I cant get any head-to-head records up just now.  Edit: no, not in Europe (though I remember them putting Man Utd out one year), but we played them in another friendly in the 70s - and also in a competition Id never heard of  before the First World War.

The other we played in the 60s in another competition Id never heard of, but they didnt move to this ground until the 80s.

Malmö for the Swedish one?
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,611
Re: Footy Quiz
« Reply #3309 on: Today at 01:09:09 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 01:08:03 pm
Malmö for the Swedish one?

I was thinking them, as I'm sure it's the only club we've played in Sweden, but it was the Inter Cities Fairs cup which I assumed Iska would've heard of. I've no idea what their stadium looks like.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,338
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Footy Quiz
« Reply #3310 on: Today at 01:11:17 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 01:09:09 pm
I was thinking them, as I'm sure it's the only club we've played in Sweden, but it was the Inter Cities Fairs cup which I assumed Iska would've heard of. I've no idea what their stadium looks like.

Yeah, dont even know which stadium Im guessing!

Good shout in Standard Liege. I think I had just about worked it out given the lack of Belgian teams weve played in general but Raymondo beat me to it.
Logged

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,162
  • Truthiness
Re: Footy Quiz
« Reply #3311 on: Today at 01:15:50 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 01:11:17 pm
Yeah, dont even know which stadium Im guessing!

Good shout in Standard Liege. I think I had just about worked it out given the lack of Belgian teams weve played in general but Raymondo beat me to it.
I knew it wasn't Anderlecht or Bruges, basically!
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,611
Re: Footy Quiz
« Reply #3312 on: Today at 01:24:37 pm »
Quote from: Iska on Today at 12:30:07 pm
Correct.  It looks fantastic btw, super-steep.

Of the two remaining, we played in one in a friendly in the 90s but not I think since.  Pretty sure we met them in Europe before but I cant get any head-to-head records up just now.  Edit: no, not in Europe (though I remember them putting Man Utd out one year), but we played them in another friendly in the 70s - and also in a competition Id never heard of  before the First World War.

The other we played in the 60s in another competition Id never heard of, but they didnt move to this ground until the 80s.

Based on this, is the Swedish one Goteborg?
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,867
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Footy Quiz
« Reply #3313 on: Today at 01:32:16 pm »
Is D17 the French one Nantes, based on what looks like yellow seats and the fact I cant remember us playing them in ages
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Iska

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,118
  • The only club that matters
Re: Footy Quiz
« Reply #3314 on: Today at 01:56:45 pm »
Quote from: duvva on Today at 01:32:16 pm
Is D17 the French one Nantes, based on what looks like yellow seats and the fact I cant remember us playing them in ages
Correct.  These appear to have been the only meetings:

Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 01:24:37 pm
Based on this, is the Swedish one Goteborg?
Also correct, this is the double stadium pic that finishes us off.

Sunday 10th of May 1914
Svensk-engelska cupen
IFK Göteborg 14 Liverpool FC
Good win for the reds here, never an easy place to go.

It blows my mind that a photo of this game exists to be honest.  Even rawk is going to struggle to turn up an aul arse who travelled to this one.
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,611
Re: Footy Quiz
« Reply #3315 on: Today at 02:03:52 pm »
Quote from: Iska on Today at 01:56:45 pm

Sunday 10th of May 1914
Svensk-engelska cupen
IFK Göteborg 14 Liverpool FC
Good win for the reds here, never an easy place to go.


I don't remember that game, but I do remember United beating them 4-2 with Lee Sharpe scoring and United signing Jesper Blomqvist not too long after.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Iska

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,118
  • The only club that matters
Re: Footy Quiz
« Reply #3316 on: Today at 02:21:13 pm »
PS commiserations to Maritimo, Werder Bremen and Bologna, whose fine stadiums were ditched late on to make way for the ringers.  And kudos to the builders of the bull ring in Sevilla, who ended up with a circle as perfect as when I try to draw one freehand.

Finally one bit of mentalness Id forgotten - the stadium that Valencia bankrupted themselves half-building in the 00s is still sitting there mothballed, fifteen years later.  Hopefully it never gets completed as their old one looks like the perfect football ground imo.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 78 79 80 81 82 [83]   Go Up
« previous next »
 