PS commiserations to Maritimo, Werder Bremen and Bologna, whose fine stadiums were ditched late on to make way for the ringers. And kudos to the builders of the bull ring in Sevilla, who ended up with a circle as perfect as when I try to draw one freehand.
Finally one bit of mentalness Id forgotten - the stadium that Valencia bankrupted themselves half-building in the 00s is still sitting there mothballed, fifteen years later. Hopefully it never gets completed as their old one looks like the perfect football ground imo.