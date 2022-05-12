« previous next »
Author Topic: Footy Quiz  (Read 172490 times)

Re: Footy Quiz
« Reply #3240 on: May 12, 2022, 11:27:09 pm »
Spoiler
Angel di Maria.
[close]
Re: Footy Quiz
« Reply #3241 on: May 12, 2022, 11:30:31 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on May 12, 2022, 11:27:02 pm
Think it's
Spoiler
Di Maria?
[close]

So do I. But the person who asked the question on WhatsApp hasnt confirmed it. :D
Re: Footy Quiz
« Reply #3242 on: May 19, 2022, 05:17:25 pm »
https://theredmentv.com/quiz-redmen-tv-quiz-free-kick-quiz/

I got 20/20 with 2:22 left on the clock.

By the end, I was just entering names and was shocked the last one I got was right
Re: Footy Quiz
« Reply #3243 on: May 19, 2022, 05:28:25 pm »
18. Missed out on two of the Englishmen with 2. One was fairly obvious, the other less so (as a player).
Re: Footy Quiz
« Reply #3244 on: May 19, 2022, 05:29:41 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on May 19, 2022, 05:28:25 pm
18. Missed out on two of the Englishmen with 2. One was fairly obvious, the other less so (as a player).

My last one was the Englishman with 2 above the Danish player. I only put his name in because I knew he was English  :D
Re: Footy Quiz
« Reply #3245 on: May 19, 2022, 05:36:32 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on May 19, 2022, 05:29:41 pm
My last one was the Englishman with 2 above the Danish player. I only put his name in because I knew he was English  :D

I got him because I vaguely remember footage of him twatting one in, away at City I think.
Re: Footy Quiz
« Reply #3246 on: May 25, 2022, 12:32:46 pm »
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/61437350

Liverpool: Can you name all the Reds' goalscorers in the Champions League era?

Shambles. Got 56/58, somehow missing number 3 and 5  :butt
Re: Footy Quiz
« Reply #3247 on: May 25, 2022, 12:44:56 pm »
55 missed
Spoiler
Ox, Studge and Rickie Lambert
[close]
:duh
Re: Footy Quiz
« Reply #3248 on: May 25, 2022, 12:46:15 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on May 25, 2022, 12:32:46 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/61437350

Liverpool: Can you name all the Reds' goalscorers in the Champions League era?

Shambles. Got 56/58, somehow missing number 3 and 5  :butt

Ah, they have updated it. Was 3 minutes timer this morning - It was impossible in that time
Re: Footy Quiz
« Reply #3249 on: May 25, 2022, 12:59:43 pm »
Got 54 without looking at the hints (apart from a few that I just caught with my gaze).
Spoiler
Needed the clues for Lambert, Diao (still have no recollection of him scoring), Morientes and stupidly Wijnaldum.
[close]
Re: Footy Quiz
« Reply #3250 on: May 25, 2022, 01:06:35 pm »
58
Re: Footy Quiz
« Reply #3251 on: May 25, 2022, 01:06:48 pm »
Re: Footy Quiz
« Reply #3252 on: May 25, 2022, 01:14:03 pm »
About 45 without looking at the clues, then up to 57 with them.

Spoiler
Forgot Ox :( But he was listed as if his surname began with C [\spoiler]
[close]
Re: Footy Quiz
« Reply #3253 on: May 25, 2022, 03:53:21 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on May 25, 2022, 01:06:48 pm
You're just giving answers away  :D

Ha shit.. fair point! I've spoilered ;D
Re: Footy Quiz
« Reply #3254 on: May 27, 2022, 12:50:03 pm »
https://www.sporcle.com/games/FourFourTwo_/the-big-liverpool-quiz-1

46. Should've been 47 but for going for a stupid answer when I knew the right one.
Re: Footy Quiz
« Reply #3255 on: May 27, 2022, 01:41:05 pm »
46 too. Couple of silly wrong ones, couple I didnt know or think about long enough. Decent quiz though!
Re: Footy Quiz
« Reply #3256 on: May 27, 2022, 02:01:24 pm »
46 as well  :D good quiz that
Re: Footy Quiz
« Reply #3257 on: May 27, 2022, 02:21:04 pm »
46 too, guessed a few.  completely flummoxed by the song question. Disappointed to get the U21 appearances wrong
Re: Footy Quiz
« Reply #3258 on: May 27, 2022, 02:24:13 pm »
Yeah 46

Did anyone else guess
Spoiler
Shelvey
[close]
for the
Spoiler
who we signed on the same day as Andy Carroll? Was fucking sure Luis was a few days earlier cos we had a day or two creaming ourselves over a Suarez/Torres strikeforce
[close]
Re: Footy Quiz
« Reply #3259 on: May 27, 2022, 02:27:09 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on May 27, 2022, 02:24:13 pm
Yeah 46

Did anyone else guess
Spoiler
Shelvey
[close]
for the
Spoiler
who we signed on the same day as Andy Carroll? Was fucking sure Luis was a few days earlier cos we had a day or two creaming ourselves over a Suarez/Torres strikeforce
[close]

No. But...
Spoiler
Seem to recall Suarez being agreed a day or two before deadline day, but must have only been finalised then. Whereas Carroll was a proper late deadline day signing. And they were introduced at the same time.

Shelvey signed in the summer of 2010 I think. Or was it 2011? Definite summer signing either way.
[close]
Re: Footy Quiz
« Reply #3260 on: May 27, 2022, 02:33:09 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on May 27, 2022, 02:27:09 pm
No. But...
Spoiler
Seem to recall Suarez being agreed a day or two before deadline day, but must have only been finalised then. Whereas Carroll was a proper late deadline day signing. And they were introduced at the same time.

Shelvey signed in the summer of 2010 I think. Or was it 2011? Definite summer signing either way.
[close]
Spoiler
It was definitely 2010. I seem to remember he was Rafa's last signing (was agreed about April-ish
[close]
Re: Footy Quiz
« Reply #3261 on: May 27, 2022, 02:41:13 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on May 27, 2022, 02:24:13 pm
Yeah 46

Did anyone else guess
Spoiler
Shelvey
[close]
for the
Spoiler
who we signed on the same day as Andy Carroll? Was fucking sure Luis was a few days earlier cos we had a day or two creaming ourselves over a Suarez/Torres strikeforce
[close]


Spoiler
No, but I went for Torres as the record sale instead of Suarez  :butt
[close]
Re: Footy Quiz
« Reply #3262 on: May 27, 2022, 02:43:21 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on May 27, 2022, 02:27:09 pm
No. But...
Spoiler
Seem to recall Suarez being agreed a day or two before deadline day, but must have only been finalised then. Whereas Carroll was a proper late deadline day signing. And they were introduced at the same time.

Shelvey signed in the summer of 2010 I think. Or was it 2011? Definite summer signing either way.
[close]

Spoiler
I think Shelvey was agreed under Rafa, but only came in over the summer

Suarez was definitely a done deal on the Friday I'm sure. I remember being in Torremolinos and arrived Friday afternoon. Celebrated buck naked in the shower when my mate burst in to tell me we'd signed him. I also put on my out of office that I'm off to 'Torresmolinos' for a long weekend. Twat.
[close]
Re: Footy Quiz
« Reply #3263 on: Today at 10:41:17 am »
NAME THE STADIUM (Sim City edition)

Twenty stadiums, posted in four groups in roughly increasing levels of difficulty.  All are in Europe.  I've cropped widely so there are natural features as clues.  The images are taken from satellite mapping - I suppose you could ace the quiz by scouring google earth, but I'd think a little bit less of you for it.

A few further ground rules:

1. I haven't rotated the images, so the north-south orientation might also be a useful clue - if there's a river running up & down it's unlikely to be Newcastle, for example;
2. The only photoshopping I've done is to disguise the names in a couple of places, for example if they're written on the seating;
3. There are a handful of ringers i.e. they are stadiums, but not football stadiums.

Have at it.
Re: Footy Quiz
« Reply #3264 on: Today at 10:41:50 am »
GROUP A

A1.


A2.


A3.


A4.


A5.
Re: Footy Quiz
« Reply #3265 on: Today at 10:42:11 am »
GROUP B

B6.


B7.


B8.


B9.


B10.
Re: Footy Quiz
« Reply #3266 on: Today at 10:42:29 am »
GROUP C

C11.


C12.


C13.


C14.


C15.
Re: Footy Quiz
« Reply #3267 on: Today at 10:43:05 am »
GROUP D

D16.


D17.


D18.


D19.


D20.
Re: Footy Quiz
« Reply #3268 on: Today at 10:53:08 am »
A1. San Siro
A5. Lords

B6. Monaco?
B7. Newcastle

D20. Shrewsbury?
Re: Footy Quiz
« Reply #3269 on: Today at 10:57:55 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:53:08 am
A1. San Siro
A5. Lords

B6. Monaco?
These three are correct, the other two are not.  B6 is I believe the only one with an international border in the frame.
