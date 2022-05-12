NAME THE STADIUM (Sim City edition)



Twenty stadiums, posted in four groups in roughly increasing levels of difficulty. All are in Europe. I've cropped widely so there are natural features as clues. The images are taken from satellite mapping - I suppose you could ace the quiz by scouring google earth, but I'd think a little bit less of you for it.



A few further ground rules:



1. I haven't rotated the images, so the north-south orientation might also be a useful clue - if there's a river running up & down it's unlikely to be Newcastle, for example;

2. The only photoshopping I've done is to disguise the names in a couple of places, for example if they're written on the seating;

3. There are a handful of ringers i.e. they are stadiums, but not football stadiums.



Have at it.