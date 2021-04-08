« previous next »
Online skipper757

Re: Footy Quiz
« Reply #3120 on: April 8, 2021, 10:08:33 pm »
6. Coventry - Sky Blues?
13. Bournemouth - Cherries?
Offline Sheer Magnetism

Re: Footy Quiz
« Reply #3121 on: April 9, 2021, 11:48:19 am »
2. is Luton - the Hatters.
Offline Medellin

Re: Footy Quiz
« Reply #3122 on: April 9, 2021, 08:23:35 pm »
Offline Hazell

Re: Footy Quiz
« Reply #3123 on: April 9, 2021, 08:26:17 pm »
Offline Medellin

Re: Footy Quiz
« Reply #3124 on: April 9, 2021, 08:29:07 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on April  9, 2021, 08:26:17 pm
Damn 3 mins 11 seconds.

  :D

I had Brad Friedel in me head doing Brad Jones  ::)
Offline BIG DICK NICK

Re: Footy Quiz
« Reply #3125 on: April 9, 2021, 11:41:52 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on April  9, 2021, 08:26:17 pm
Damn 3 mins 11 seconds.

3 mins 11 left? Thats exactly why I had too! Would have been way quicker on a keyboard but as youll all know, my spelling/typing on my phone is poor!
Offline Hazell

Re: Footy Quiz
« Reply #3126 on: April 10, 2021, 02:26:54 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on April  9, 2021, 11:41:52 pm
3 mins 11 left? Thats exactly why I had too! Would have been way quicker on a keyboard but as youll all know, my spelling/typing on my phone is poor!

Oh yeah, 3m 11s left, couple of tricky ones in there but not too bad.
Online jackh

Re: Footy Quiz
« Reply #3127 on: Today at 12:29:39 am »
Not sure if this might be repeating one from earlier in the thread (can't be bothered checking - keep quite with the answer if you know it from the past...!), but my mate sent me this one:

"Name the player who has scored league goals(s) for 4 teams who have all won the Premier League, but he himself has never won the Premier League".

I did go back to clarify a couple of things in the rules, which I'll offer up if anyone asks the same thing in response.

Spoiler
Amusingly, though I'm yet to have it acknowledged my my mate, I think I've got the right answer via the wrong means - I retracted my first answer, looked him up to check I was wrong, and learned something entirely new about him ;D
[close]
Online skipper757

Re: Footy Quiz
« Reply #3128 on: Today at 01:34:22 am »
Quote from: jackh on Today at 12:29:39 am
Not sure if this might be repeating one from earlier in the thread (can't be bothered checking - keep quite with the answer if you know it from the past...!), but my mate sent me this one:

"Name the player who has scored league goals(s) for 4 teams who have all won the Premier League, but he himself has never won the Premier League".

I did go back to clarify a couple of things in the rules, which I'll offer up if anyone asks the same thing in response.

Spoiler
Amusingly, though I'm yet to have it acknowledged my my mate, I think I've got the right answer via the wrong means - I retracted my first answer, looked him up to check I was wrong, and learned something entirely new about him ;D
[close]

Spoiler
I was stumped by this one, so I began trawling through Wikipedia pages of clubs' seasons (picked a team that's won the Prem and flipped through some seasons where they didn't win the league) to give myself hints without looking up the answer.  Those Wiki pages also have transfers in/out for the season, and one such page for a club's season, a transfer caught my eye, and it all fell into place.  I had no idea this player ever played on this team (came through the youth system).  I think we're on the same page here that he's far more known for playing for the other Prem-Winning teams and not this one.
[close]
Online jackh

Re: Footy Quiz
« Reply #3129 on: Today at 01:52:58 am »
Quote from: skipper757 on Today at 01:34:22 am
Spoiler
I was stumped by this one, so I began trawling through Wikipedia pages of clubs' seasons (picked a team that's won the Prem and flipped through some seasons where they didn't win the league) to give myself hints without looking up the answer.  Those Wiki pages also have transfers in/out for the season, and one such page for a club's season, a transfer caught my eye, and it all fell into place.  I had no idea this player ever played on this team (came through the youth system).  I think we're on the same page here that he's far more known for playing for the other Prem-Winning teams and not this one.
[close]

Spoiler
Summer 1996 by any chance?[/B]
[close]
