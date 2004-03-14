that film made me cry my eyes out, i worked for a family of jewish people who owned the hairdressers where i served my apprentiship and eventually worked my way up to manageress, anyway the girl i worked for used to cut her grandad's hair for him but she was on maternity leave so i had the pleasure of cutting his hair, i say it was a pleasure coz i hadn't long lost my own grandad and it was nice to see someone else enjoy the same relationship with their grandad that i had with mine, i sat him down in the chair and started to cut his hair when i noticed this tattoo on the front of his wrist, as he saw me looking he quickly covered up his wrist with his other hand, i said nothing and smiled at him. as the haircut progressed, he still had his hand over his wrist, another girl in the shop brought him a cup of tea and he moved his hand to get hold of the tea, he looked at me straight in the eye and said " i'm sorry you had to see that" i told him in no uncertain terms that he had nothing to be sorry about and that i was glad he was still here to tell the tale, he laughed at me and then told me that his own grandchildren hadn't even seen the mark on his wrist, he had hidden it away from them for all those years just so he didn't have to tell them the humiliation he went through, he then asked me not to tell my boss ( who was his grandaughter) and i agreed not to, how he hid it for all those years i'll never know but my point is, why should he have had to go through it in the first place? top film but only shows one half of what went on. the last time i saw him, he was 93 years old and that was about 6 years ago, i don't know if he is still alive but i hope he realises/realised that he has/had nothing to be ashamed of.