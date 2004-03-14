« previous next »
Author Topic: Schindlers List  (Read 828 times)

Pheeny

Schindlers List
« on: March 14, 2004, 09:59:11 pm »
Anne's just been watching it.Puts a loss in football in perspetive!
Offline Mirra

Re: Schindlers List
« Reply #1 on: March 14, 2004, 10:00:28 pm »
Seen that at school, was a very powerful film.
Quote from: Fordy on July 15, 2012, 10:41:04 am
Mirra, 7777 wake up the thread needs you!

Offline Murf

Re: Schindlers List
« Reply #2 on: March 14, 2004, 11:33:46 pm »

Great film,does get to yeh
Offline Stephen King

Re: Schindlers List
« Reply #3 on: March 14, 2004, 11:50:06 pm »
I hate to keep saying it, but the book is better than the film. Best book I've read.
Offline Redders

Re: Schindlers List
« Reply #4 on: March 14, 2004, 11:54:14 pm »
Books are always better than films.
Offline Murf

Re: Schindlers List
« Reply #5 on: March 14, 2004, 11:58:14 pm »
Quote from: Redders on March 14, 2004, 11:54:14 pm
Books are always better than films.

Suppose so,as you can put the kettle on
while holding the book.
Murder putting the kettle on holding a
fucking telly :D
Offline Stephen King

Re: Schindlers List
« Reply #6 on: March 15, 2004, 12:00:53 am »
Just read the book.
Offline Ian-TN

Re: Schindlers List
« Reply #7 on: March 15, 2004, 12:17:57 am »
Its a great film, at school we was taken to see it like an after it we got a talk from this fella who was actually a prisoner at one of the Nazi camps.
Offline Redders

Re: Schindlers List
« Reply #8 on: March 15, 2004, 12:22:22 am »
Quote from: Old Swan John on March 14, 2004, 11:58:14 pm

Suppose so,as you can put the kettle on
while holding the book.
Murder putting the kettle on holding a
fucking telly :D


 ;D ;D
Offline Ian-TN

Re: Schindlers List
« Reply #9 on: March 15, 2004, 12:29:29 am »
Quote from: Old Swan John on March 14, 2004, 11:58:14 pm

Suppose so,as you can put the kettle on
while holding the book.
Murder putting the kettle on holding a
fucking telly :D

 ;D
Is that from experience mate?
Offline Maz

Re: Schindlers List
« Reply #10 on: March 15, 2004, 12:54:22 am »
that film made me cry my eyes out, i worked for a family of jewish people who owned the hairdressers where i served my apprentiship and eventually worked my way up to manageress, anyway the girl i worked for used to cut her grandad's hair for him but she was on maternity leave so i had the pleasure of cutting his hair, i say it was a pleasure coz i hadn't long lost my own grandad and it was nice to see someone else enjoy the same relationship with their grandad that i had with mine, i sat him down in the chair and started to cut his hair when i noticed this tattoo on the front of his wrist, as he saw me looking he quickly covered up his wrist with his other hand, i said nothing and smiled at him. as the haircut progressed, he still had his hand over his wrist, another girl in the shop brought him a cup of tea and he moved his hand to get hold of the tea, he looked at me straight in the eye and said " i'm sorry you had to see that"  i told him in no uncertain terms that he had nothing to be sorry about and that i was glad he was still here to tell the tale, he laughed at me and then told me that his own grandchildren hadn't even seen the mark on his wrist, he had hidden it away from them for all those years just so he didn't have to tell them the humiliation he went through, he then asked me not to tell my boss ( who was his grandaughter) and i agreed not to, how he hid it for all those years i'll never know but my point is, why should he have had to go through it in the first place?  top film but only shows one half of what went on.  the last time i saw him, he was 93 years old and that was about 6 years ago, i don't know if he is still alive but i hope he realises/realised that he has/had nothing to be ashamed of.
Offline saph

Re: Schindlers List
« Reply #11 on: March 15, 2004, 12:50:39 pm »
moving story. got shown round thierenstadt by a survivor of aushwitz - amazing heart-breaking day.

doing walking tour of schindlers krakow this summer and going to auschwitz also.
Offline Super Dupa Gianni De Niro

Re: Schindlers List
« Reply #12 on: March 15, 2004, 12:52:27 pm »
I saw this film in March 1994 & I still rate this as the finest film of all time in terms 'Historically Pivotal'

Stunningly superb the way Steven S portrayed it all & the empathy that 1 can feel.

I couldn't agree more that the decision to film the whole film in B&W apart from the 1st 3 mins was a fine choice.

I still after 10 years cannot understand how 'Liam Neeson' & Ralf Fieenes' did not win oscars even though the film won 7.

The genius of John Williams score was beautiful.

Its released on DVD R2 in mid April 2004
Offline Elli

Re: Schindlers List
« Reply #13 on: March 15, 2004, 05:24:28 pm »
Quote from: mazz on March 15, 2004, 12:54:22 am
that film made me cry my eyes out, i worked for a family of jewish people who owned the hairdressers where i served my apprentiship and eventually worked my way up to manageress, anyway the girl i worked for used to cut her grandad's hair for him but she was on maternity leave so i had the pleasure of cutting his hair, i say it was a pleasure coz i hadn't long lost my own grandad and it was nice to see someone else enjoy the same relationship with their grandad that i had with mine, i sat him down in the chair and started to cut his hair when i noticed this tattoo on the front of his wrist, as he saw me looking he quickly covered up his wrist with his other hand, i said nothing and smiled at him. as the haircut progressed, he still had his hand over his wrist, another girl in the shop brought him a cup of tea and he moved his hand to get hold of the tea, he looked at me straight in the eye and said " i'm sorry you had to see that"  i told him in no uncertain terms that he had nothing to be sorry about and that i was glad he was still here to tell the tale, he laughed at me and then told me that his own grandchildren hadn't even seen the mark on his wrist, he had hidden it away from them for all those years just so he didn't have to tell them the humiliation he went through, he then asked me not to tell my boss ( who was his grandaughter) and i agreed not to, how he hid it for all those years i'll never know but my point is, why should he have had to go through it in the first place?  top film but only shows one half of what went on.  the last time i saw him, he was 93 years old and that was about 6 years ago, i don't know if he is still alive but i hope he realises/realised that he has/had nothing to be ashamed of.

blimey :-\ it's amazin what people can keep quiet/hidden for such long periods of time
Offline Capon Debaser

Re: Schindlers List
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 07:38:24 pm »
Watched this for the first time this morning with a couple of family members. Christ, its heartbreaking. Brilliant film though and the soundtrack was gorgeous. Gloomy Sunday (The Hungarian Suicide song played quite a bit which is one of my favourite songs)
Offline RedSince86

Re: Schindlers List
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 08:07:08 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 07:38:24 pm
Watched this for the first time this morning with a couple of family members. Christ, its heartbreaking. Brilliant film though and the soundtrack was gorgeous. Gloomy Sunday (The Hungarian Suicide song played quite a bit which is one of my favourite songs)
The scene with the little girl in the red coat, haunting AF.

Ralph Fiennes got robbed of best supporting Oscar, amazing performance.
Offline Capon Debaser

Re: Schindlers List
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 08:30:32 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 08:07:08 pm
The scene with the little girl in the red coat, haunting AF.

Ralph Fiennes got robbed of best supporting Oscar, amazing performance.
Yeah, he was uncomfortably good, they all were. Its strange in a way that all the major actors didnt feel like they were in it that much. i know the film was over 3 hours long but still, the likes of Neeson and Kingsley especially felt like they were hardly in it.

The little girl in the red coat was haunting, yes. Especially when Schindler saw her on the back of the cart later on. Again, heartbreaking. There was so much that shocked me even though ive seen documentaries etc with proper footage on the war. Wasnt expecting to see certain things in the film itself
Online stoa

Re: Schindlers List
« Reply #17 on: Today at 01:13:14 am »
The movie is great, but the RL Oskar Schindler is a fascinating character as well. There's a German documentary about him, that also includes  what happened after the war. He basically failed in everything he did and in the end "his" jews were helping him out, collecting money and sending it to him. There was one guy saying that some of the others got fed up with him, when he asked them for more money for Schindler. They complained, that he'd just use it to get booze and that he pisses away the money they send him faster than they can collect it. And the bloke just told them, that none of them would be alive, if Schindler hadn't been the way he was, so they shouldn't complain. Loads of "normal" people didn't help them during the war. Schindler did.

Online BarryCrocker

Re: Schindlers List
« Reply #18 on: Today at 03:12:23 am »
The one in our office building is really slow.
