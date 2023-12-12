Need some help with a file I've created at work, it's basically a sales dashboard, which has a tab with all the raw data in (in a table) & then multiple pivot tables & charts are linked to this raw data. There are also multiple formulas (not too complex, just VLOOKUPs pulling data from the raw data table & SUMIfs).



The file has weekly data going back to 2019, with around 270K rows in the raw data table. And probably 50 or so pivot tables, 20 pivot charts. File is around 125-130MB currently.



Recently, I've been getting an error message when opening the file across my work network (don't get the error when opening on my laptop & my personal drive).



Basically saying the file is broken & asks me to repair it. When I do this, I end up losing a lot of data which I have to populate again. I've done Backups but get the same error.



Is there anything I can do to get rid of the error &/or reduce the size of the file.



Specific error message is:



"WE FOUND A PROBLEM WITH SOME CONTENT IN XXX FILE.XLSX, DO YOU WANT US TO TRY & RECOVER AS MUCH AS WE CAN". F YOU TRUST THE SOURCE OF THIS WORKBOOK, PLEASE PRESS YES. I clicked on Yes & it takes 7 or 8 times to repair the file, but large chunks of the file are unusable or not even there.



Is there anywhere I can find what content has been affected? The log file is useless as I can't access it.



Need to resolve this ASAP as file is used by myself & colleagues on a daily basis.



Let me know if you need any more info.