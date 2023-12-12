« previous next »
Re: Excel help
« Reply #320 on: December 12, 2023, 10:41:25 pm »
Haben Sie versucht, das Gerät erneut aus- und wieder einzuschalten?
Re: Excel help
« Reply #321 on: December 13, 2023, 02:31:47 pm »
Natürlich!
Re: Excel help
« Reply #322 on: December 13, 2023, 02:38:33 pm »
Probably has too many pics of klopp.
Re: Excel help
« Reply #323 on: December 14, 2023, 10:42:20 pm »
Let's see the RAWK team clear up at next year's World Cup

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Financial_Modeling_World_Cup

Quote
Financial Modeling World Cup (FMWC)
Description, Competition Format, and Scoring

FMWC is an annual Excel modeling competition.

During the course of a season (January through November), competitors complete eight stages, and are allotted two hours over a 48 hour window to complete each stage.

Each stage contains three case studies, one to five pages long, with multiple choice or fill-in questions at the end. Contrary to what the name suggests, not all case studies are financial modeling based; Many are business modeling or data modeling based.

Stage points are available for:

    Task: Correctly solving questions on each case (Points vary by question)
    Time: Completing the stage early (10 points per minute, awarded only if the competitor has scored 900 task points)

Each stage winner's score is normalized to 1,000 points, and the score of all other competitors are normalized accordingly.

FMWC rankings and final standings are based on points scored across each competitor's top 6 stages (bottom 2 stages are dropped).

I had no idea eSports had gone in this direction.
Re: Excel help
« Reply #324 on: December 15, 2023, 07:45:06 am »
I keep meaning to get more involved in this. Nothing to do with the final being in Vegas.
Re: Excel help
« Reply #325 on: April 10, 2024, 09:05:11 pm »
Bit of help needed,  I created an excel file and saved it in Google sheets, I am the sole owner, however I share it as view only with others, today my version has switched to view only and I have no powers to edit.
Done a search and it said to clear data on the app, I dont want to do this in case it wipes all the information in the spreadsheet.

Has anything like this happened to anyone else? Or suggestions on how I get editing privileges back.

Cheers
Re: Excel help
« Reply #326 on: April 10, 2024, 09:26:57 pm »
By no means an expert with Google sheets, but can you copy it and then try their suggestion?
Re: Excel help
« Reply #327 on: April 10, 2024, 10:44:18 pm »
Could somebody have changed the permissions on the drive or folder where the Google Sheet is stored, so that you inherited only view permission?
Re: Excel help
« Reply #328 on: April 10, 2024, 11:28:28 pm »
Quote from: gary75 on April 10, 2024, 09:05:11 pm
Bit of help needed,  I created an excel file and saved it in Google sheets, I am the sole owner, however I share it as view only with others, today my version has switched to view only and I have no powers to edit.
Done a search and it said to clear data on the app, I dont want to do this in case it wipes all the information in the spreadsheet.

Has anything like this happened to anyone else? Or suggestions on how I get editing privileges back.

Cheers

Assuming it's one of the RPLP sheets? If you request access to edit, do you get an email or something?
I may have requested access on one of them just now. You don't need to grant me it though  :D
Re: Excel help
« Reply #329 on: April 11, 2024, 02:46:45 am »
Yeah Barney, I've shared one sheet with and given you editing rights, see if it works for you?

I can copy all the data and c,reate new documents , but I'm curious as to what has caused this issue and why!

Edit, I've shared it to a different Google account I have andi have the edit function is working.
I'll check my settings after work,  it just seems strange.

Cheers
Re: Excel help
« Reply #330 on: April 11, 2024, 08:02:12 am »
Yeah the one you've shared with me I can't seem to edit. I can change the name of it but not edit anything else. Only on my phone though so not a lot I can look at.
Re: Excel help
« Reply #331 on: April 11, 2024, 08:49:20 am »
Cheers Barney, I'll try logging out and back in, if it's still stuck I'll create a new one under a different account

Edit. Just tried on my work phone under original account and it looks like I have full access,  will try on tablet when I get home.
Re: Excel help
« Reply #332 on: April 26, 2024, 02:33:49 pm »
Need some help with a file I've created at work, it's basically a sales dashboard, which has a tab with all the raw data in (in a table) & then multiple pivot tables & charts are linked to this raw data.  There are also multiple formulas (not too complex, just VLOOKUPs pulling data from the raw data table & SUMIfs).

The file has weekly data going back to 2019, with around 270K rows in the raw data table.  And probably 50 or so pivot tables, 20 pivot charts.  File is around 125-130MB currently.

Recently, I've been getting an error message when opening the file across my work network (don't get the error when opening on my laptop & my personal drive).

Basically saying the file is broken & asks me to repair it.  When I do this, I end up losing a lot of data which I have to populate again.  I've done Backups but get the same error.

Is there anything I can do to get rid of the error &/or reduce the size of the file.

Specific error message is:

"WE FOUND A PROBLEM WITH SOME CONTENT IN XXX FILE.XLSX, DO YOU WANT US TO TRY & RECOVER AS MUCH AS WE CAN".  F YOU TRUST THE SOURCE OF THIS WORKBOOK, PLEASE PRESS YES.  I clicked on Yes & it takes 7 or 8 times to repair the file, but large chunks of the file are unusable or not even there.

Is there anywhere I can find what content has been affected?  The log file is useless as I can't access it.

Need to resolve this ASAP as file is used by myself & colleagues on a daily basis.

Let me know if you need any more info.
Re: Excel help
« Reply #333 on: April 26, 2024, 03:01:13 pm »
150MB seems nuts for a an Excel spreadsheet. Is it basically plain text or do you have any other content embedded in there?

I can't really help with your issue, but IMO Excel should really be used for data manipulation, not data storage. Once you get to 100k rows, you're well past the stage where you should really be using a proper database.
Re: Excel help
« Reply #334 on: April 26, 2024, 09:53:19 pm »
Quote from: Dan The Man 28373 on April 26, 2024, 02:33:49 pm
Need some help with a file I've created at work, it's basically a sales dashboard, which has a tab with all the raw data in (in a table) & then multiple pivot tables & charts are linked to this raw data.  There are also multiple formulas (not too complex, just VLOOKUPs pulling data from the raw data table & SUMIfs).

The file has weekly data going back to 2019, with around 270K rows in the raw data table.  And probably 50 or so pivot tables, 20 pivot charts.  File is around 125-130MB currently.

You can split your data across multiple workbooks i.e 1 for each year, making the files smaller in size and then bring them all together with power query.  No formulas required.  From the power query table you can create the pivots and charts as before.
Re: Excel help
« Reply #335 on: May 18, 2024, 05:19:55 pm »
Quote from: Dan The Man 28373 on April 26, 2024, 02:33:49 pm
Need some help with a file I've created at work, it's basically a sales dashboard, which has a tab with all the raw data in (in a table) & then multiple pivot tables & charts are linked to this raw data.  There are also multiple formulas (not too complex, just VLOOKUPs pulling data from the raw data table & SUMIfs).

The file has weekly data going back to 2019, with around 270K rows in the raw data table.  And probably 50 or so pivot tables, 20 pivot charts.  File is around 125-130MB currently.

Recently, I've been getting an error message when opening the file across my work network (don't get the error when opening on my laptop & my personal drive).

Basically saying the file is broken & asks me to repair it.  When I do this, I end up losing a lot of data which I have to populate again.  I've done Backups but get the same error.

Is there anything I can do to get rid of the error &/or reduce the size of the file.

Specific error message is:

"WE FOUND A PROBLEM WITH SOME CONTENT IN XXX FILE.XLSX, DO YOU WANT US TO TRY & RECOVER AS MUCH AS WE CAN".  F YOU TRUST THE SOURCE OF THIS WORKBOOK, PLEASE PRESS YES.  I clicked on Yes & it takes 7 or 8 times to repair the file, but large chunks of the file are unusable or not even there.

Is there anywhere I can find what content has been affected?  The log file is useless as I can't access it.

Need to resolve this ASAP as file is used by myself & colleagues on a daily basis.

Let me know if you need any more info.

maybe not quite the help you need, but i'd probably take a look at Power BI, you can leave the source files intact and carry out the analysis and visualisations within there - linking using power query, as mentioned earlier. a much more robust platform, and with in-built collaboration tools it will make sharing of the data easier too. we use is for our Schools Attendance analysis, with multiple spreadsheets, over millions of rows of data.
Microsoft Learn has loads of free upskilling resources, plus loads of stuff to sink into on youtube etc
Re: Excel help
« Reply #336 on: December 9, 2024, 11:06:36 am »
I'm after some help with an excel formula for working out percentage complete.

Essentially, i have 5 sections and each section has 2 or 3 phases.

What i want to show is for each section is as each phase completes, it totals 100%.

Then for the overall picture, i want to show percentage complete ie if sections 1 & 2 are complete then overall it would show 40% complete or if section 1 is complete and section 2 is 50% complete, then overall we would show 30% complete.

What does the formula look like for this?
Re: Excel help
« Reply #337 on: December 9, 2024, 07:58:25 pm »
Quote from: stewil007 on December  9, 2024, 11:06:36 am


What does the formula look like for this?

Do you mark the phases completed somehow? Could probably do a COUNTIF on what you're filling them in with and divide that result by the total number of phases to get your % for each section. If the overall picture is that granular then to be honest it might be easier to then replicate that across the whole thing.

So for each section somewhere at the top you can list "number of phases", then within each esction do your COUNTIF and percentify that. And for your overall just pull that same data into a single formula, combined. It's not remotely elegant but I think it does what you want? If you can build something with the basics of how it's supposed to be laid out it'll be easier to explain and use cell references!
Re: Excel help
« Reply #338 on: December 9, 2024, 09:01:14 pm »
Something like this (basically what Riquende said in table form):

SectionNo. PhasesPhase 1 statusPhase 2 statusPhase 3 statusSection status
12DoneDoneN/A=countif(C2:E2,"=Done")/B2
23DoneDoneDone=countif(C3:E3,"=Done")/B3
33DoneDone=countif(C4:E4,"=Done")/B4
42N/A=countif(C5:E5,"=Done")/B5
52N/A=countif(C6:E6,"=Done")/B6
Project completion:=sum(F2:F6)/5
Re: Excel help
« Reply #339 on: December 10, 2024, 01:31:11 pm »
Cheers guys, i'll give that a shot and see what it looks like
Re: Excel help
« Reply #340 on: December 11, 2024, 07:29:12 am »
Quote from: Party Phil on December  9, 2024, 09:01:14 pm
Something like this (basically what Riquende said in table form):

SectionNo. PhasesPhase 1 statusPhase 2 statusPhase 3 statusSection status
12DoneDoneN/A=countif(C2:E2,"=Done")/B2
23DoneDoneDone=countif(C3:E3,"=Done")/B3
33DoneDone=countif(C4:E4,"=Done")/B4
42N/A=countif(C5:E5,"=Done")/B5
52N/A=countif(C6:E6,"=Done")/B6
Project completion:=sum(F2:F6)/5

I think I'd make the total =countif(c2:E6,"done")/sum(B2:b6)

Just as it's a wee bit clearer.  Actually, I'd name my ranges too, but that's just me.....
Re: Excel help
« Reply #341 on: Yesterday at 11:17:30 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on December 11, 2024, 07:29:12 am
I think I'd make the total =countif(c2:E6,"done")/sum(B2:b6)

Just as it's a wee bit clearer.  Actually, I'd name my ranges too, but that's just me.....

Agree, I generally name ranges and cells that contain variables or inputs.
That way when you read the formula it is much easier to work out what is going on. But then again I often use Python for complex Excel files.
Re: Excel help
« Reply #342 on: Today at 06:55:32 am »
Have you been using python in excel? I'm just starting to use it, though mindful clients might not yet have it ( though seems unlikely).
