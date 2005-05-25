Need help with a .csv file please.



We use STORM for the phones at work and I can download an agents list in a csv file from it, but it loses the leading zeros from the phone numbers and from what I've been told by an admin, if she makes changes to the file and uploads it, it messes causes issues. So, she makes changes manually in the portal and it takes hours, as we move staff around all over the place far too much. I need to get permissions to do updates the the table via SQL, but in the meantime, to help her out, is there a way of forcing a csv to keep the leading zero she can upload it back. I'm assuming they are storing the numbers as an integer, if it was a varchar or char I'd expect the leading zeros to be retained?



Thanks.