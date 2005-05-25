Hi , is it the list they are able to add to? If so put the list on a separate sheet and hide the sheet.



I'll post the macro for Arial 12 later, with instructions.



Is it ok for the macro to run when the workbook opens? Or do you need to 'reset' the font more often than that?



No, just the cell itself. I already have the sheet with the list hidden.Say the LFC squad list for example is the only data I want in a specific column1 Alisson3 Fabinho4 van Dijkand so on.I thought the data validation would have meant the user HAS to select from the dropdown only, but seems they can putAlisson BeckerFabinho TavaresVirgilEtc.It's trivial, but I have spreadsheet OCD and fuckers not following simple instructions is annoying me, and I'm convinced they're doing it on purpose.Had a try myself there to enter random things and it does pop up with an error, but I can copy and paste random things from another sheet, so this seems to be what the gobshites are doing.