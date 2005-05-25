« previous next »
Excel help

Re: Excel help
October 21, 2020, 04:16:01 pm
I've googled this but struggling so hoping someone might be able to help easily enough....

I opened an excel document with the view of updating it, i deleted some data and clicked save instead of save as! i've tried the 'previous versions' but there isn't any previous temporary versions as it was only a matter of seconds.

Any help how to get the last saved version back?!
Re: Excel help
October 21, 2020, 04:22:59 pm
If youve not closed the document you should be able to undo the changes?
Re: Excel help
October 21, 2020, 04:28:31 pm
Graeme on October 21, 2020, 04:22:59 pm
If youve not closed the document you should be able to undo the changes?

was closing it when i realised i didn't save it as a different name :pinch:
Re: Excel help
October 21, 2020, 04:36:38 pm
Panic over, i remembered i emailed a copy of the excel doc to someone and found it in my sent folder!
Re: Excel help
October 21, 2020, 04:39:13 pm
Have you tried looking in your sent folder?

Re: Excel help
Today at 11:56:31 am
How can I restrict the font used on a shared spreadsheet?

EG If I want every entry to be in Arial size 12, is there a setting so that no matter what size or font someone else tries to use, it will default to Arial 12?

Also, if I've created a list for certain columns, is there a setting that restricts anything else being entered in this column? Gobshites can't follow instructions properly it seems, and are ignoring the lists and entering their own things so I want to restrict the entries to the list options only.
Re: Excel help
Today at 12:01:39 pm
Hi Barney,
 you can use data validation to restrict entries to only items, in a predefined list.

The font thing is less straightforward. A macro could be added so when the user changes cell, or a sheet, or reopens the workbook, the font is reset to Arial 12. But we can't block it.

The macro answer is assuming you are running Excel on a windows desktop version , ie not a mac, and not the cloud version.  It may be possible to do on mac\cloud but never 100% confident.

--Edit-- if you are happy to send me the spreadsheet, I can set this up for you. PM me for my email address.
Re: Excel help
Today at 12:23:31 pm
Cheers mate, but it's a work spreadsheet with sensitive data so unable to forward it

I did use data validation to make the list to start with, but people are still able to manually enter whatever they want in these cells?
Re: Excel help
Today at 12:47:14 pm
Hi , is it the list they are able to add to? If so put the list on a separate sheet and hide the sheet.

I'll post the macro for Arial 12 later, with instructions.

Is it ok for the macro to run when the workbook opens? Or do you need to 'reset' the font more often than that?



Re: Excel help
Today at 01:06:20 pm
PaulF on Today at 12:47:14 pm
Hi , is it the list they are able to add to? If so put the list on a separate sheet and hide the sheet.

I'll post the macro for Arial 12 later, with instructions.

Is it ok for the macro to run when the workbook opens? Or do you need to 'reset' the font more often than that?

No, just the cell itself. I already have the sheet with the list hidden.

Say the LFC squad list for example is the only data I want in a specific column

1 Alisson
3 Fabinho
4 van Dijk
and so on.

I thought the data validation would have meant the user HAS to select from the dropdown only, but seems they can put

Alisson Becker
Fabinho Tavares
Virgil

Etc.

It's trivial, but I have spreadsheet OCD and fuckers not following simple instructions is annoying me, and I'm convinced they're doing it on purpose.


Had a try myself there to enter random things and it does pop up with an error, but I can copy and paste random things from another sheet, so this seems to be what the gobshites are doing.
Re: Excel help
Today at 01:10:47 pm
Data validation is set to Allow, from list? That's kind of the point of it .
oh, it's the copy paste. That scrolled off my screen.
Let me go look.

Google says the paste overwrites the valiation.

I can do you a macro , but will need info on where the list is and what cells you want to protect.
I'm assuming the scrotes are doing this a) to annoy you, but mainly b) cause they are lazy?
The macro will make it harder for them to enter non list values, but if they are determined there's probably a way around it.
Re: Excel help
Today at 01:46:24 pm
So you can break validation with a simple copy and paste?


Well thats bloody annoying
Re: Excel help
Today at 05:06:26 pm
PaulF on Today at 01:10:47 pm

I'm assuming the scrotes are doing this a) to annoy you, but mainly b) cause they are lazy?


The one main culprit is just a dickhead in general.

Basically just told him if he keeps it up I'll put permissions on the sheet and block him from it. That won't annoy him, as it'll be one less job for him to do, but it'll annoy whoever has to do it instead of him.
