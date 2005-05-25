Hi Barney,
you can use data validation to restrict entries to only items, in a predefined list.
The font thing is less straightforward. A macro could be added so when the user changes cell, or a sheet, or reopens the workbook, the font is reset to Arial 12. But we can't block it.
The macro answer is assuming you are running Excel on a windows desktop version , ie not a mac, and not the cloud version. It may be possible to do on mac\cloud but never 100% confident.
--Edit-- if you are happy to send me the spreadsheet, I can set this up for you. PM me for my email address.