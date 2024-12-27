Good on him. I was into everything myself when I was a kid. Still am to be honest. Sounds like hes enjoying the shit outta life.



Thats why I buy cases etc for everything I buy. To protect em all from dust etc. fucking flight cases everywhere with gear in/ Record boxes



One of the advantages of being older parents is we're OK finacially so able to give the kids all kinds, as well as be able to give them the most important thing and that's our time. I grew up with fuck all, as you know, so its nice to do - I want them both to look back and go "yeah my mum and Dad were sound".Bought him an easy fly RC Spitfire for Xmas, so taking him to a local RC model club on Sunday to get someone to help him get started (our kid gave him a plane and he wrote it off first attempt to fly) and then we'll buy a plane to share and fly together.Hopefully he can join another jam session soon and keep developing his playing.