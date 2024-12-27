« previous next »
*Post a pic of your latest purchase*

Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
December 27, 2024, 05:42:40 pm
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on December 27, 2024, 03:17:20 pm
Bought on my Ebay account, but the lad is paying me back, a Katana Bass Amp. Picking it up from Southport on Sunday

My lad has a Katana Lead Amp, 100-watt and it's a great amp made by a really decent firm that deserves to be called Boss.  ;)
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
December 27, 2024, 05:55:15 pm
Quote from: Terrys chocolate orange on December 27, 2024, 05:42:40 pm
My lad has a Katana Lead Amp, 100-watt and it's a great amp made by a really decent firm that deserves to be called Boss.  ;)

Agree they are Boss :thumbup

He's already got a Katana 50. We've turned our front room into a room for him (its also my office) and there's now my Sunn Mustang, his Squier, Brian May Red Special, a Fender Sonoran 3/4 acoustic and now his Squier Bass that he has to fit in there - its getting bloody ridiculous now ;D
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
December 27, 2024, 07:56:17 pm
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on December 27, 2024, 03:17:20 pm
Bought on my Ebay account, but the lad is paying me back, a Katana Bass Amp. Picking it up from Southport on Sunday


Nice. Having some year him
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
December 27, 2024, 08:43:47 pm
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on December 27, 2024, 07:56:17 pm
Nice. Having some year him

He can bloody well stop now an all
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
December 27, 2024, 08:50:09 pm
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
December 27, 2024, 08:57:51 pm
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on December 27, 2024, 08:50:09 pm
;D

There's no where to put all his stuff now and if he puts it near the walls, the wall gets mould in days due to the shite ventilation in here.

He's doing D of E Silver, so he's got guitar as a skill - so he'll blitz that section at least
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
December 27, 2024, 09:02:53 pm
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on December 27, 2024, 08:57:51 pm
There's no where to put all his stuff now and if he puts it near the walls, the wall gets mould in days due to the shite ventilation in here.

He's doing D of E Silver, so he's got guitar as a skill - so he'll blitz that section at least
Good on  him. I was into everything myself when I was a kid. Still am to be honest. Sounds like hes enjoying the shit outta life.

Thats why I buy cases etc for everything I buy. To protect em all from dust etc. fucking flight cases everywhere with gear in/ Record boxes ;D
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
December 27, 2024, 09:14:37 pm
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on December 27, 2024, 09:02:53 pm
Good on  him. I was into everything myself when I was a kid. Still am to be honest. Sounds like hes enjoying the shit outta life.

Thats why I buy cases etc for everything I buy. To protect em all from dust etc. fucking flight cases everywhere with gear in/ Record boxes ;D

One of the advantages of being older parents is we're OK finacially so able to give the kids all kinds, as well as be able to give them the most important thing and that's our time. I grew up with fuck all, as you know, so its nice to do - I want them both to look back and go "yeah my mum and Dad were sound".

Bought him an easy fly RC Spitfire for Xmas, so taking him to a local RC model club on Sunday to get someone to help him get started (our kid gave him a plane and he wrote it off first attempt to fly ;D ) and then we'll buy a plane to share and fly together.

Hopefully he can join another jam session soon and keep developing his playing.
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
December 27, 2024, 09:58:34 pm
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on December 27, 2024, 09:14:37 pm
One of the advantages of being older parents is we're OK finacially so able to give the kids all kinds, as well as be able to give them the most important thing and that's our time. I grew up with fuck all, as you know, so its nice to do - I want them both to look back and go "yeah my mum and Dad were sound".

Bought him an easy fly RC Spitfire for Xmas, so taking him to a local RC model club on Sunday to get someone to help him get started (our kid gave him a plane and he wrote it off first attempt to fly ;D ) and then we'll buy a plane to share and fly together.

Hopefully he can join another jam session soon and keep developing his playing.
Aww. Xxx
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
December 28, 2024, 12:00:12 pm
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on December 27, 2024, 08:57:51 pm
There's no where to put all his stuff now and if he puts it near the walls, the wall gets mould in days due to the shite ventilation in here.

He's doing D of E Silver, so he's got guitar as a skill - so he'll blitz that section at least

fuck the amp off and get him to buy you a dehumidifier!
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
December 28, 2024, 12:33:21 pm
Quote from: Claire's Christmas Ornament Large Bauble Necklace - 50% off on December 28, 2024, 12:00:12 pm
fuck the amp off and get him to buy you a dehumidifier!

We've got one in there already. Would help if my missus would actually fucking listen now and again and stop putting wet washing on radiators :butt
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
December 28, 2024, 01:02:36 pm
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on December 28, 2024, 12:33:21 pm
We've got one in there already. Would help if my missus would actually fucking listen now and again and stop putting wet washing on radiators :butt

;D heated airer can solve that one!
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
January 2, 2025, 02:59:44 pm
Quote from: John C on December 27, 2024, 05:28:35 pm
They do look boss mate. Are they water-proof?


Ok. walked first time today - approx 5.5mile to work.  I always plaster up my heels as i get blisters no matter what shoes but i don't feel any major issues.  the soles feel pretty grippy (some shoes you're all over the place with slightest water on stones).  And yes they are gore-tex (never buy anything less).  So far, so good but 3 months down the line who knows but the build quality looks pretty decent.

https://www.sportsshoes.com/product/las282/la-sportiva-ultra-raptor-ii-gore-tex-walking-shoes

You might find cheaper elsewhere.
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
January 2, 2025, 03:36:18 pm
Settled on a pair of these as my next walking boots. Scarpa Terra GTX:

Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
January 2, 2025, 03:39:23 pm
Quote from: John C on December 27, 2024, 05:28:35 pm
They do look boss mate. Are they water-proof?

Missed this, sorry. Yep - they're waterproof and lovely underfoot. Really good padding.

Bit too narrow for me across the widest part of the toe box (where your foot is at the widest). I've gone for the Scarpa ones above instead as they're much roomier and lovely and comfy out of the box.

Runrepeat has the Scarpas down as the best hiking boots they've reviewed:

https://runrepeat.com/uk/catalog/hiking-boots
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
January 2, 2025, 03:50:13 pm
Quote from: LiamG on December 27, 2024, 12:07:07 pm
Let me know how they go, Been looking into some LA Sportiva hiking shoes myself

see my post above to the John C - i quoted the wrong post
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
January 7, 2025, 01:53:36 am
Quote from: Terry de Niro on November 23, 2024, 03:51:49 pm
Great stuff.
Squire's are brilliant and very underrated by the guitar snobs.
That's good to hear. I've just bought a Squier Sonic Stratocaster in Arctic White. Just awaiting its delivery now. Should arrive next week. I'm not a guitarist, but I want to put some guitar sounds and effects on my synth music. I reckoned this choice was a decent budget instrument which should do the job. it's good to know a talented musician such as yourself reckons they're good guitars.
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
January 7, 2025, 09:33:10 am
Quote from: .adam on January  2, 2025, 03:39:23 pm
Missed this, sorry. Yep - they're waterproof and lovely underfoot. Really good padding.

Bit too narrow for me across the widest part of the toe box (where your foot is at the widest). I've gone for the Scarpa ones above instead as they're much roomier and lovely and comfy out of the box.

Runrepeat has the Scarpas down as the best hiking boots they've reviewed:

https://runrepeat.com/uk/catalog/hiking-boots
Got a pair of the Scarpa ones myself. Had their first run out in the snowy streets around Anfield on Sunday. My feet stayed warm and dry
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
January 7, 2025, 11:16:58 am
Quote from: duvva on January  7, 2025, 09:33:10 am
Got a pair of the Scarpa ones myself. Had their first run out in the snowy streets around Anfield on Sunday. My feet stayed warm and dry

Noice. I ended up going up half a size than usual to give me plenty of room across that widest part of the foot. Not taken them out yet - maybe this weekend.
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
January 7, 2025, 05:15:59 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on December 27, 2024, 09:14:37 pm
One of the advantages of being older parents is we're OK finacially so able to give the kids all kinds, as well as be able to give them the most important thing and that's our time. I grew up with fuck all, as you know, so its nice to do - I want them both to look back and go "yeah at least my mum was sound".

 ;D
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
January 7, 2025, 05:27:19 pm
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
January 7, 2025, 07:17:20 pm
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
January 7, 2025, 09:15:16 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on January  7, 2025, 01:53:36 am
That's good to hear. I've just bought a Squier Sonic Stratocaster in Arctic White. Just awaiting its delivery now. Should arrive next week. I'm not a guitarist, but I want to put some guitar sounds and effects on my synth music. I reckoned this choice was a decent budget instrument which should do the job.
I've had a few of them over the years and they have never let me down.
A lot of guitarists feel the need to upgrade parts on them, pickups, tuners, etc, but I've never bothered.

The one pictured is my latest Squier Strat and I use it as a backup to my PRS SE 24.





Quote from: Son of Spion on January  7, 2025, 01:53:36 am
it's good to know a talented musician such as yourself reckons they're good guitars.
Very kind of you to say that, thank you.
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
January 7, 2025, 11:41:23 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on January  7, 2025, 05:27:19 pm
Living up to your username there ;D

You know what they say mate, blert by name,...

Anyway, just ordered one of these fuckers as my 8 year old Hisense has decided it doesnt want to display pictures anymore
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
January 8, 2025, 12:20:45 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on January  7, 2025, 09:15:16 pm
I've had a few of them over the years and they have never let me down.
A lot of guitarists feel the need to upgrade parts on them, pickups, tuners, etc, but I've never bothered.

The one pictured is my latest Squier Strat and I use it as a backup to my PRS SE 24.




Very kind of you to say that, thank you.
how many you got in total Terry?
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
January 8, 2025, 12:22:04 pm
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
January 8, 2025, 12:26:06 pm
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on January  8, 2025, 12:20:45 pm
how many you got in total Terry?
Too many mate.  ;D

I have 9 Electric 6 string guitars,
4 Acoustic, 1 Electro Acoustic, 1 Classical, and 3 bass guitars.
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
January 8, 2025, 12:30:23 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on January  8, 2025, 12:26:06 pm
Too many mate.  ;D

I have 9 Electric 6 string guitars,
4 Acoustic, 1 Electro Acoustic, 1 Classical, and 3 bass guitars.
haha nice. Whats the electro acoustic? Been looking at them fender acoustasonics. You used one?
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
January 8, 2025, 12:45:26 pm
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on January  8, 2025, 12:30:23 pm
haha nice. Whats the electro acoustic? Been looking at them fender acoustasonics. You used one?
A Yamaha APX 600.
One of my lads owns a Fender Acoustasonic and it's a great guitar.
Very versatile and nice slim neck with a big sound even when it's not plugged in.
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
Today at 02:18:52 am
s-l1200" border="0

gonna start saving for a Dog next
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
Today at 02:24:01 am
Is that photoshoshopped?
