Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
November 23, 2024, 11:41:06 am
Quote from: rob1966 on November 22, 2024, 02:43:10 pm
Doing some online Christmas shopping, got this for tithead


Isnt she a bit old to be playin pac man? Was she into all this when you married her
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
November 23, 2024, 02:04:48 pm
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on November 23, 2024, 11:39:15 am
Was looking that up last night. That is fucking mental and all the other gear. Boss like but mental

I have a sim setup already in the garage which Ive built myself, but currently  use the Original Skytrak which Ive had about 5 years. Time for an upgrade I thought and this has come down A LOT over the last couple of months so glad I waited. I have mates come over for the odd round as well which is usually a bit of a laugh. It'll khigher and wider but hey ho.eep me going over this winter again - although I'd love to be able to knock down my garage and replace it with something

The whole Golf Sim thing is getting much better now with the non commercial launch monitors available in loads of flavours and prices.

Mine wont arrive till the 5 Dec, but as my course has been closed for the last 2 days I still get to play.

Some right cheating bastards online though, was playing some guy from Canada last week, just a friendly game, and was 3 up after 9, then all of a sudden his drives start going from 210 carries to 260 carries regularly. Looks like he warmed up after 9 :-)
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
November 23, 2024, 02:39:10 pm
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on November 23, 2024, 11:41:06 am
Isnt she a bit old to be playin pac man? Was she into all this when you married her

Pacman is her favourite game ;D
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
November 23, 2024, 02:40:50 pm
Picked one of these up this morning for the eldest, Christmas present




12 months ago he'd never even picked up a guitar, never mind shown interest, he's now got a Squire Stratocaster, Brian May guitar, a Fender Acoustic, my old Sunn Mustang strat and now this
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
November 23, 2024, 03:31:01 pm
Nice mate.
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
November 23, 2024, 03:33:16 pm
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
November 23, 2024, 03:36:31 pm
Quote from: blert596 on November 23, 2024, 02:04:48 pm
I have a sim setup already in the garage which Ive built myself, but currently  use the Original Skytrak which Ive had about 5 years. Time for an upgrade I thought and this has come down A LOT over the last couple of months so glad I waited. I have mates come over for the odd round as well which is usually a bit of a laugh. It'll khigher and wider but hey ho.eep me going over this winter again - although I'd love to be able to knock down my garage and replace it with something

The whole Golf Sim thing is getting much better now with the non commercial launch monitors available in loads of flavours and prices.

Mine wont arrive till the 5 Dec, but as my course has been closed for the last 2 days I still get to play.

Some right cheating bastards online though, was playing some guy from Canada last week, just a friendly game, and was 3 up after 9, then all of a sudden his drives start going from 210 carries to 260 carries regularly. Looks like he warmed up after 9 :-)
;D havnt a clue what that last paragraph meant  ;D

Haha love how everythings  so good nowadays. 70 odd years ago everyone had fuck all and youd have families of ten all sat round a pokey room looking at a radio eating tripe and egg powder. Now look at us. Marvelous stuff
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
November 23, 2024, 03:37:09 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on November 23, 2024, 03:33:16 pm
Cheers bud
Has he got any pedals an that?
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
November 23, 2024, 03:40:08 pm
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on November 23, 2024, 03:37:09 pm
Has he got any pedals an that?

No not yet. I reckon he will at some point, but he needs to conncentrate a LOT more on his flying though, he's got one more flight and then he's grounded until he passes the Air Law exam, yet all I ever do is catch him playing guitar - he's bloody good though, so try to support him with both.
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
November 23, 2024, 03:51:49 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on November 23, 2024, 02:40:50 pm
Picked one of these up this morning for the eldest, Christmas present

12 months ago he'd never even picked up a guitar, never mind shown interest, he's now got a Squire Stratocaster, Brian May guitar, a Fender Acoustic, my old Sunn Mustang strat and now this
Great stuff.
Squire's are brilliant and very underrated by the guitar snobs.
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
November 23, 2024, 03:57:44 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on November 23, 2024, 03:51:49 pm
Great stuff.
Squire's a brilliant and very underrated by the guitar snobs.

:thumbup
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
November 23, 2024, 04:00:37 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on November 23, 2024, 03:40:08 pm
No not yet. I reckon he will at some point, but he needs to conncentrate a LOT more on his flying though, he's got one more flight and then he's grounded until he passes the Air Law exam, yet all I ever do is catch him playing guitar - he's bloody good though, so try to support him with both.
Yeah, good stuff. Good luck to him. Sounds like hes got his head screwed on

By the way,  If ya want a nice case i got one last week. £80 for me bass. They do Guitar ones an all in the same style. Its tweed with leather corners an velvet interior. They do them in black n all, I got mine from Artist but gear4music do guitar ones for £60 from what i remember.

Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
November 23, 2024, 04:01:48 pm
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on November 23, 2024, 04:00:37 pm
Yeah, good stuff. Good luck to him. Sounds like hes got his head screwed on

By the way,  If ya want a nice case i got one last week. £80 for me bass. They do Guitar ones an all in the same style. Its tweed with leather corners an velvet interior. They do them in black n all, I got mine from Artist but gear4music do guitar ones for £60 from what i remember.

I'll show him that, see what he says. Cheers mate
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
November 28, 2024, 11:24:33 pm
I bought a Drone last weekend and had it up in the air this morning for the first time. I never crashed nor lost it which surprised me to be honest.

It's a DJI Mini 4 if anyone is interested. I got the combo which comes with 3 batteries which is handy saying as you got only 25 minutes flying out of a battery.
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
November 29, 2024, 09:00:42 am
Quote from: Terrys chocolate orange on November 23, 2024, 03:51:49 pm
Great stuff.
Squire's are brilliant and very underrated by the guitar snobs.

Do we have a quality control for stuff like this? I have had a few squires and they have all been great! It's almost like all other countries get crap Squires while we get good ones
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
November 29, 2024, 02:57:59 pm
Quote from: [new username under construction] on November 29, 2024, 09:00:42 am
Do we have a quality control for stuff like this? I have had a few squires and they have all been great! It's almost like all other countries get crap Squires while we get good ones
Squires or Squier Strats, or Squiers in general used to be made in Korea mainly. Now there seem to be a lot coming from Indonesia and the like.
I've had guitars made from both places and still have one from Indonesia. 
And all the Squiers I have owned are well up there with Fender models in my honest opinion.

The first one I got was from Frank Hessey's in Liverpool, in 1989 and I passed that on to my Son who still owns it.
I got a 2nd one a couple of years later and gigged with it for the best part of 25 years.

Epiphone Les Paul's and original Gibson's are pretty much the same if you have a few extra quid to get them upgraded, pick ups, tuners, etc. Well worth the money.
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
November 29, 2024, 10:10:45 pm
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
November 29, 2024, 10:24:43 pm
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
December 3, 2024, 03:44:42 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on November 29, 2024, 10:24:43 pm
Wouldn't mind giving that a bash.

Looking at your avatar that's you blended
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
December 3, 2024, 08:52:07 pm
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
December 4, 2024, 12:42:07 pm
Quote from: Ziltoid on December  3, 2024, 03:44:42 pm
Looking at your avatar that's you blended

 ;D
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
Today at 12:27:14 am

1696509239sp404mk2-stones-01" border="0
