Author Topic: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*  (Read 421694 times)

Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
« Reply #5360 on: August 20, 2020, 10:00:36 AM »
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on August 20, 2020, 09:37:10 AM
Should've gone for the "Speed Bend Pro Super Max Update 2020 Version 2.0"

... Taught me a lot about the amazing world of presses.

It's fascinating stuff, especially the industrial sized machines.

I was lucky enough back in the early 90's to have a wander around a BAC factory up in Preston that was then making parts for Tornados for the Saudi's and they had a magnificent beast pressing out shapes from some kind of Titanium alloy prior to machining. It was just hypnotic watching it in action.

I've always hankered after just a simple manual fly press or even a small hydraulic one for small hobby engineering jobs, pushing in or out bearings or sleeves, that sort of thing, but I really can't justify one unless it's free and what little sheet bending I ever need to do is done in the tried and tested angle iron bits clamped up in a vice holding the workpiece positioned appropriately then whacking it with a large hammer the right shape. All a bit primitive but quite satisfying when it all works.
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
« Reply #5361 on: August 20, 2020, 10:17:43 AM »
Quote from: Buck Pete on August 20, 2020, 09:55:06 AM
Christ.  Brissyred has raised the bar when it comes to latest purchases!

Hi. My names Pete.  Look at my new Flymo garden leaf sucker. Cool Eh?  Want to grab coffee or perhaps a bite to eat?

Pah, No thanks, BrissyRed is taking me to see his Ermaksan Speed Bend Pro.  Then I'm going let him shag me senseless on top of it.


It would make more sense to tell "Hi my name is Pete and looks like this garden leaf sucker isnt the only one thats going to suck tonight. Want to grab a coffee or perhaps a bite to eat before that?"

Quote from: The Gulleysucker on August 20, 2020, 10:00:36 AM
I was lucky enough back in the early 90's to have a wander around a BAC factory up in Preston that was then making parts for Tornados for the Saudi's and they had a magnificent beast pressing out shapes from some kind of Titanium alloy prior to machining. It was just hypnotic watching it in action.

I've always hankered after just a simple manual fly press or even a small hydraulic one for small hobby engineering jobs, pushing in or out bearings or sleeves, that sort of thing, but I really can't justify one unless it's free and what little sheet bending I ever need to do is done in the tried and tested angle iron bits clamped up in a vice holding the workpiece positioned appropriately then whacking it with a large hammer the right shape. All a bit primitive but quite satisfying when it all works.

Presses have always been hynotic to me. I had a chance to visit the Ford factory where my dad worked in the end of the 90s. The machines that pressed the panels and profiles jesus christ. The sheer size of it and the brute power these presses have. I think it is something to do with that and the fact that they create something out of nothing. A lot of my fellow engineers feel the same way. And I am happy that you feel the same way. I thought we were the only ones.
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
« Reply #5362 on: August 20, 2020, 11:22:08 AM »
Quote from: The Gulleysucker on August 20, 2020, 09:36:35 AM
Anything in particular it will be used for manufacturing?
Yeah, my company manufactures security equipment, camera housings and the likes.
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
« Reply #5363 on: August 20, 2020, 01:32:31 PM »
If you know you know...  ;)
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
« Reply #5364 on: August 20, 2020, 01:49:15 PM »
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
« Reply #5365 on: August 20, 2020, 01:50:55 PM »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on August 20, 2020, 01:49:15 PM
Loved Bertha as a kid

And Miss Marple.
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
« Reply #5366 on: August 20, 2020, 02:02:20 PM »
Quote from: royhendo on August 20, 2020, 01:50:55 PM
And Miss Marple.
Stalking muthachuffer :lmao
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
« Reply #5367 on: August 20, 2020, 05:48:34 PM »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on August 20, 2020, 02:02:20 PM
Stalking muthachuffer :lmao

Bertha, lovely Bertha
Sometimes I think youre a dream
When you show me blablablah-blabla oh I dunno.

Shitey Bertha.
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
« Reply #5368 on: August 21, 2020, 09:00:01 AM »
Quote from: royhendo on August 20, 2020, 05:48:34 PM
Bertha, lovely Bertha
Sometimes I think youre a dream
When you show me blablablah-blabla oh I dunno.

Shitey Bertha.
Did I shit on your cornflakes by accident or something?

Its like Im being fucking followed around by Buford T Justice ;D
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
« Reply #5369 on: August 21, 2020, 10:23:23 AM »
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
« Reply #5370 on: August 21, 2020, 03:34:06 PM »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on August 21, 2020, 09:00:01 AM
Did I shit on your cornflakes by accident or something?

Careful, youll get some RAWKites asking you to come and make their toast
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
« Reply #5371 on: August 21, 2020, 07:33:04 PM »
Quote from: fucking appalled on August 21, 2020, 03:34:06 PM
Careful, youll get some RAWKites asking you to come and make their toast
by accident?
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
« Reply #5372 on: August 21, 2020, 10:19:52 PM »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on August 21, 2020, 07:33:04 PM
by accident?

As long as they get shit on it I doubt theyd care
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
« Reply #5373 on: August 26, 2020, 09:39:11 PM »
works well
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
« Reply #5374 on: August 28, 2020, 12:30:41 PM »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on August 20, 2020, 01:49:15 PM
Loved Bertha as a kid

So did i, although i was about 18. Was quality and ticked all the right PC boxes.
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
« Reply #5375 on: August 28, 2020, 12:34:36 PM »
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
« Reply #5376 on: August 28, 2020, 08:24:03 PM »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on August 21, 2020, 09:00:01 AM
Did I shit on your cornflakes by accident or something?

Its like Im being fucking followed around by Buford T Justice ;D
:lmao som bitch.
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
« Reply #5377 on: August 28, 2020, 08:32:54 PM »
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
« Reply #5378 on: September 11, 2020, 09:39:43 PM »


58 nicker, delivered.
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
« Reply #5379 on: September 18, 2020, 12:16:41 PM »
Not so much a purchase but a chrimbo bauble someone sent me.
Nice.


https://www.facebook.com/smoocreations/




Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
« Reply #5380 on: September 18, 2020, 05:34:56 PM »


Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
« Reply #5381 on: September 18, 2020, 05:42:25 PM »
Going full Arnie?

Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
« Reply #5382 on: September 18, 2020, 08:48:49 PM »
Ach....


I miss seeing Gulley posting some random bit of engineering stuff and everyone trying to figure out what it was....

:(
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
« Reply #5383 on: September 18, 2020, 09:11:07 PM »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on September 11, 2020, 09:39:43 PM


58 nicker, delivered.

That's a cracking price, where from?
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
« Reply #5384 on: September 18, 2020, 09:38:07 PM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on September 18, 2020, 08:48:49 PM
Ach....


I miss seeing Gulley posting some random bit of engineering stuff and everyone trying to figure out what it was....

:(

You're an art teacher, you're shit at most things.



Us Engineers know the know.


Certainly will miss Gully with his purchases of a dividing head, knurling tools, broaching tool and chords rule. Its all quite sad really.
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
« Reply #5385 on: September 18, 2020, 10:20:31 PM »
Been wanting a pair of LeBrons for a while, they definately will be hated on here but fuck it, I like them! ;D
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
« Reply #5386 on: September 19, 2020, 08:40:09 AM »
Quote from: rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking." on September 18, 2020, 05:34:56 PM


That's a valve. The spring indicates that its pressure activated and prevents backflow. Plastic means its not used for fuel or oil. Maybe coolant or water. And there is certainly a tube that is getting affixed to the ventil on the LHS of the part. Is it a pressure relief valve by any chance?
« Reply #5387 on: September 19, 2020, 09:52:26 AM »
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on September 19, 2020, 08:40:09 AM
That's a valve. The spring indicates that its pressure activated and prevents backflow. Plastic means its not used for fuel or oil. Maybe coolant or water. And there is certainly a tube that is getting affixed to the ventil on the LHS of the part. Is it a pressure relief valve by any chance?

Close. Its actually an oil thermostat for a 2.2 X type diesel. Sits at the base of the water pump. I think its job is to keep oil away from the oil cooler until the water hits a certain temp and then water will flow down the pipe and probably opens another thermostat. Its developed a leak, either its cracked or more probably the o ring has gone and I'm losing coolant.
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
« Reply #5388 on: September 19, 2020, 11:48:37 AM »


Takstar Pro 82.
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
« Reply #5389 on: September 19, 2020, 12:29:27 PM »
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
« Reply #5390 on: September 27, 2020, 01:24:15 AM »
Quote from: J-Mc- on September 18, 2020, 10:20:31 PM
Been wanting a pair of LeBrons for a while, they definately will be hated on here but fuck it, I like them! ;D

They are nice them!
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
« Reply #5391 on: September 27, 2020, 04:08:34 PM »


cheap simple and does a great job for my second guitar



Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
« Reply #5392 on: October 8, 2020, 07:58:19 AM »
Love a good Air Fryer.. as long as its Philips. Just replaced our previous one with this.  :D
« Reply #5393 on: October 8, 2020, 08:13:03 AM »
To repair the snapped wires on the rear passenger door of the wifes Astra. Shit design means that the wires to the C/L, electric windows and courtesy light switches are too short and get stretched every time the door is opened until they eventually snap

Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
« Reply #5394 on: Yesterday at 01:11:14 AM »
Quote from: kopite321 on October  8, 2020, 07:58:19 AM
Love a good Air Fryer.. as long as its Philips. Just replaced our previous one with this.  :D

"Can you do good fritto misto?" he asked middle-classedly.
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
« Reply #5395 on: Today at 08:01:43 AM »
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
« Reply #5396 on: Today at 08:04:38 AM »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Yesterday at 01:11:14 AM
"Can you do good fritto misto?" he asked middle-classedly.

Dont buy a cheap Air fryer... they are excellent if you enjoy fried food and want to avoid a heart attack but they do so much more then fried food.. buy a Philips.
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
« Reply #5397 on: Today at 08:20:34 AM »
Quote from: kopite321 on Today at 08:04:38 AM
Dont buy a cheap Air fryer... they are excellent if you enjoy fried food and want to avoid a heart attack but they do so much more then fried food.. buy a Philips.

I feel like your custom title should be; "Sponsored by Philips"  ;D
