I was lucky enough back in the early 90's to have a wander around a BAC factory up in Preston that was then making parts for Tornados for the Saudi's and they had a magnificent beast pressing out shapes from some kind of Titanium alloy prior to machining. It was just hypnotic watching it in action.



I've always hankered after just a simple manual fly press or even a small hydraulic one for small hobby engineering jobs, pushing in or out bearings or sleeves, that sort of thing, but I really can't justify one unless it's free and what little sheet bending I ever need to do is done in the tried and tested angle iron bits clamped up in a vice holding the workpiece positioned appropriately then whacking it with a large hammer the right shape. All a bit primitive but quite satisfying when it all works.



It would make more sense to tell "Hi my name is Pete and looks like this garden leaf sucker isnt the only one thats going to suck tonight. Want to grab a coffee or perhaps a bite to eat before that?"Presses have always been hynotic to me. I had a chance to visit the Ford factory where my dad worked in the end of the 90s. The machines that pressed the panels and profiles jesus christ. The sheer size of it and the brute power these presses have. I think it is something to do with that and the fact that they create something out of nothing. A lot of my fellow engineers feel the same way. And I am happy that you feel the same way. I thought we were the only ones.