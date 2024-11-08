My sister had an email a couple of weeks ago advising her that she has two accounts and as they are introducing single sign on, she had to change the email address on of one of them. She had no idea what the second one was and didnt recognise the number so she emailed the club. They told her it was her season ticket waiting list account and that they would merge both accounts but she had to change the email address on the STWL in order to keep both active. Not sure how that works if they are merging them. This had to be done by the 18th November. Guessing a few will drop off if they had the email but take no action?