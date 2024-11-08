« previous next »
Season Ticket Waiting List

Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
November 8, 2024, 03:13:38 pm
Ive been on 20 years now and (due to TO fuck ups) the last time I saw a number was 17k something so Ill need to get me head frozen like Walt Disney.
Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
November 8, 2024, 04:14:50 pm
Claire.
Ive been on 20 years now and (due to TO fuck ups) the last time I saw a number was 17k something so Ill need to get me head frozen like Walt Disney.

Haha same. I'm about 16k I think as they only discovered they'd lost my original place when they did the new list.
Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
November 14, 2024, 11:14:24 am
Can anyone see their waiting list position yet? Still hasnt appeared on my account yet since disappearing in the summer. Seems ridiculous when were mid November now.
Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
November 15, 2024, 12:05:03 pm
Nope, nothing on there.
Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
November 16, 2024, 05:20:43 pm
paulgil23
Can anyone see their waiting list position yet? Still hasnt appeared on my account yet since disappearing in the summer. Seems ridiculous when were mid November now.
Someone further up the thread reckons nothing will be updated until early 2025 due to the club undertaking a thorough review of the waiting list.
Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
November 16, 2024, 07:49:18 pm
My sister had an email a couple of weeks ago advising her that she has two accounts and as they are introducing single sign on, she had to change the email address on of one of them. She had no idea what the second one was and didnt recognise the number so she emailed the club. They told her it was her season ticket waiting list account and that they would merge both accounts but she had to change the email address on the STWL in order to keep both active. Not sure how that works if they are merging them. This had to be done by the 18th November. Guessing a few will drop off if they had the email but take no action?
Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
November 16, 2024, 08:47:54 pm
Flyhalf
My sister had an email a couple of weeks ago advising her that she has two accounts and as they are introducing single sign on, she had to change the email address on of one of them. She had no idea what the second one was and didnt recognise the number so she emailed the club. They told her it was her season ticket waiting list account and that they would merge both accounts but she had to change the email address on the STWL in order to keep both active. Not sure how that works if they are merging them. This had to be done by the 18th November. Guessing a few will drop off if they had the email but take no action?

Yeah I had the same thing I contacted them and they said they are in the process of updating the waiting list
Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
Today at 09:27:44 am
benitezexpletives on October 25, 2024, 02:33:23 pm
where did you hear this? It could be a positive sign that they will be clearing all the deadwood and multiple entries which should bring down the numbers significantly

In a chat with TO
