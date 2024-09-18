Did anyone else get a "duplicate" membership created by the club back in early 2022 which was linked to their STWL position?



I contacted them back then because my position wasn't showing and they told me they'd created this duplicate. I asked for it to be sent back to my original membership, which never happened, but was assured this was the clubs doing and they'd sort it out. 2 years down the line they're now contacting me about this SSO thing saying I have duplicate accounts with the same email address. No shit lads, you created them.



Terrified they'll close the duplicate, which they created, and my STWL position will be gone.



Absolutely baffling the shit they get up to.