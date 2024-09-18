« previous next »
Season Ticket Waiting List

Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
September 18, 2024, 10:41:16 pm
Quote from: Ginieus on September 18, 2024, 10:12:31 pm
Probably trying to figure out how they can mask that returned seats are made into hospitality seats from now on.

They're not.
Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
October 4, 2024, 03:16:48 pm
still no STWL position update. a bit odd to be waiting this long isn't it?
Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
October 17, 2024, 07:28:57 pm
Just checked and still no update to season ticket waiting list position. Seriously, how hard can this be? Im sure if there was a financial incentive to keep it updated itd be done in a flash. Seriously, these owners are so fucking coin operated and treat OG supporters with so much disdain. You just know they only care about hospitality and day tripper supporters that will buy tat in the club shop.
Last Edit: October 17, 2024, 07:32:37 pm by Keith Lard
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes

  Where Kenny played...
Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
October 17, 2024, 07:42:37 pm
I saw earlier that MCFC are no longer issuing new season tickets and their supporter groups aren't happy. It wouldn't surprise me if LFC took and similar position. Apparently Arsenal have done something similar.
@rabbitrabbiton

Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
October 17, 2024, 10:45:13 pm
Quote from: Oh Yes BisCAN on October 17, 2024, 07:42:37 pm
I saw earlier that MCFC are no longer issuing new season tickets and their supporter groups aren't happy. It wouldn't surprise me if LFC took and similar position. Apparently Arsenal have done something similar.

Sort of. They still are but basically calling it something else and charging an extra £150 on top - with the "flexibility" that you can sell your ticket on game by game, which we obviously already have. I've said numerous times in this thread that I think LFC will eventually stop issuing new Season Tickets at some point, they clearly don't want them.
Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
October 18, 2024, 09:18:01 am
Quote from: Oh Yes BisCAN on October 17, 2024, 07:42:37 pm
I saw earlier that MCFC are no longer issuing new season tickets and their supporter groups aren't happy. It wouldn't surprise me if LFC took and similar position. Apparently Arsenal have done something similar.

its weird with city though, cos for the last two weeks on reddit I've been getting ads to buy tickets for their upcoming games, just standard tickets not hospo, so you'd think they'd welcome well, regular bums on seats.
  Chilled out entertainer
Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
October 18, 2024, 07:09:55 pm
Quote from: Claire. on October 18, 2024, 09:18:01 am
its weird with city though, cos for the last two weeks on reddit I've been getting ads to buy tickets for their upcoming games, just standard tickets not hospo, so you'd think they'd welcome well, regular bums on seats.

Problem is these owners know that our tickets will always sell out. Demand will be there
Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
October 18, 2024, 08:12:30 pm
Quote from: Oh Yes BisCAN on October 17, 2024, 07:42:37 pm
I saw earlier that MCFC are no longer issuing new season tickets and their supporter groups aren't happy. It wouldn't surprise me if LFC took and similar position. Apparently Arsenal have done something similar.

LFC aren't going to do this don't worry
Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
October 18, 2024, 09:35:25 pm
Quote from: 30fiver on October 18, 2024, 08:12:30 pm
LFC aren't going to do this don't worry

Good, cos when my number comes up and Im 102, Ill be claiming my season ticket 😐
  Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
October 18, 2024, 11:38:11 pm
Quote from: MightyRed42 on October 18, 2024, 09:35:25 pm
Good, cos when my number comes up and Im 102, Ill be claiming my season ticket 😐

I'm having it written into my will that I want to be dug up to have my ST put in with me ;D
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
October 19, 2024, 07:11:28 am
Im getting cremated so Im portable to get it.
Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
October 19, 2024, 10:12:42 am
Quote from: Claire. on October 19, 2024, 07:11:28 am
Im getting cremated so Im portable to get it.

 :lmao
Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
October 19, 2024, 02:44:41 pm
Why no updated position yet?
Isnt rocket science. Renewals closed 3 months ago.
Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
October 25, 2024, 01:16:35 pm
Quote from: redandwhitekuyt on October 19, 2024, 02:44:41 pm
Why no updated position yet?
Isnt rocket science. Renewals closed 3 months ago.

Apparently wont be updated and visible on online account till "early 2025" as they are undertaking a "through review of the STWL".

Whatever that means - surely anyone on there has paid £5 to be on it so what would they be reviewing?
  Long live the King
Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
October 25, 2024, 01:22:50 pm
Quote from: dr62499 on October 25, 2024, 01:16:35 pm
Apparently wont be updated and visible on online account till "early 2025" as they are undertaking a "through review of the STWL".

Whatever that means - surely anyone on there has paid £5 to be on it so what would they be reviewing?

People who got a season ticket in their name as part of the fan update will need to be removed from the list.
Long live the King

Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
October 25, 2024, 01:55:59 pm
Quote from: Barry Banana on October 25, 2024, 01:22:50 pm
People who got a season ticket in their name as part of the fan update will need to be removed from the list.

People could put their name down for multiple too, at different points in time didnt have to name every person

Lad I know had his name down for 5, got contacted a few years ago and asked who they were for and needed to provide details, he got them the following year

The people they were originally for got given them through fan update or just weren't interested anymore, so could just name whoever they wanted, bit crazy really its so relaxed on that
Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
October 25, 2024, 02:33:23 pm
Quote from: dr62499 on October 25, 2024, 01:16:35 pm
Apparently wont be updated and visible on online account till "early 2025" as they are undertaking a "through review of the STWL".

Whatever that means - surely anyone on there has paid £5 to be on it so what would they be reviewing?
where did you hear this? It could be a positive sign that they will be clearing all the deadwood and multiple entries which should bring down the numbers significantly
Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
October 25, 2024, 08:13:42 pm
Quote from: dr62499 on October 25, 2024, 01:16:35 pm
Apparently wont be updated and visible on online account till "early 2025" as they are undertaking a "through review of the STWL".

Whatever that means - surely anyone on there has paid £5 to be on it so what would they be reviewing?

If that's true, I think the whole thing could be toast.
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
October 26, 2024, 07:28:59 am
I think last year i was about the 2000 mark, been on the list 20 years, from what i can gather there's about 100 each year that don't renew so unless we suffer relegation i can't see anything changing, with that in mind it could be another 20 years before i'm offered one.

I was hoping that when the Anfield Road got expanded i thought i might have been in with a shout, which is frustrating when you see so many empty seats up there, but i would guess that from a commercial point of view it would not be in their interests to issue any more ST's.
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
October 26, 2024, 07:03:08 pm
Wouldn't be surprised if they try to make us all pay another fiver to stay on it.
Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
Yesterday at 02:40:11 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on October 18, 2024, 11:38:11 pm
I'm having it written into my will that I want to be dug up to have my ST put in with me ;D

to be honest, the dead continuing to have season tickets was one of the reasons the list is so long
Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:14:32 pm by MightyRed42
Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
Today at 02:04:32 pm
Did anyone else get a "duplicate" membership created by the club back in early 2022 which was linked to their STWL position?

I contacted them back then because my position wasn't showing and they told me they'd created this duplicate. I asked for it to be sent back to my original membership, which never happened, but was assured this was the clubs doing and they'd sort it out. 2 years down the line they're now contacting me about this SSO thing saying I have duplicate accounts with the same email address. No shit lads, you created them.

Terrified they'll close the duplicate, which they created, and my STWL position will be gone.

Absolutely baffling the shit they get up to.
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
Today at 02:44:37 pm
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 02:04:32 pm
Did anyone else get a "duplicate" membership created by the club back in early 2022 which was linked to their STWL position?

I contacted them back then because my position wasn't showing and they told me they'd created this duplicate. I asked for it to be sent back to my original membership, which never happened, but was assured this was the clubs doing and they'd sort it out. 2 years down the line they're now contacting me about this SSO thing saying I have duplicate accounts with the same email address. No shit lads, you created them.

Terrified they'll close the duplicate, which they created, and my STWL position will be gone.

Absolutely baffling the shit they get up to.

brutal.

Know a lad who has memberships for his 5 and 7 year olds. they need their own email now.
Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
Today at 02:55:54 pm
Quote from: mighty magpie on Today at 02:44:37 pm
brutal.

Know a lad who has memberships for his 5 and 7 year olds. they need their own email now.

you can use a + in gmail addresses to get round this kind of thing, or parentheses are another common one so like

Code: [Select]
my.email+kidsname@gmail.com

my.email(kidsname)@domain.com
