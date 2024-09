The club wonít do it. I asked if I could give my lad my waiting list position a few years back. At current rates Iím looking at being over 80 when I get the chance so thought Iíd ask. Got a flat no - STWL positions are not transferable.





Sorry mate



I got my lad on the waiting list a couple of years ago but maybe it was because my situation was a bit different. When the fan update was done years ago I found out that I was registered for 2 season tickets and decided to keep both registrations but a few years ago I was contacted by the club and informed that I could not have 2 waiting list positions in the same name but I could transfer one of the registrations to someone else so as my son was 6 at the time I got him on the list so he might be able to get one before he retires.