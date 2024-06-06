« previous next »
Season Ticket Waiting List

G a r y

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
June 6, 2024, 09:44:50 am
Quote from: Igor Biscuit please? on June  5, 2024, 05:34:35 pm
LFC sent us an email asking us to to go through a verification process before we were eligible to buy a season ticket. I'm guessing the reason it has gone down to 181 is not all are able to verify themselves for whatever reason.
Just in the process now of trying to change my dad's application to go to my son. We are about 1700 on the list and my concern is when we actually do get one he may not even be here to verify!

Been on the waiting list longer than I care to count. Be great if they can sign it over to my lad instead
Oh Campione

  
  
  
  
Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
June 6, 2024, 09:46:12 am
Quote from: G a r y on June  6, 2024, 09:44:50 am
Just in the process now of trying to change my dad's application to go to my son. We are about 1700 on the list and my concern is when we actually do get one he may not even be here to verify!

Been on the waiting list longer than I care to count. Be great if they can sign it over to my lad instead

Realise why you would try but why should you be allowed to give it to someone else?  Surely it should just go to the next person on the list
rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
June 6, 2024, 09:47:38 am
Quote from: Roughie Scouse on June  1, 2024, 10:21:16 am
On that basis you'll have a ST in 15 years or so

Taken me 21 years to go from 8800, so you're probably right - I'll be 72 for fucks sake - should have got one in the 70's or 80's. My Dad actually turned down a share on a Main Stand one in 1977 or 78.
Jurgen YNWA

G a r y

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
June 6, 2024, 09:47:55 am
Quote from: Oh Campione on June  6, 2024, 09:46:12 am
Realise why you would try but why should you be allowed to give it to someone else?  Surely it should just go to the next person on the list
Because we've been on the list for 20 odd years and paid for the privilege, it's not like it won't be going to someone in the family.

It's either that or a 'dead man' going the game in another 10 years or so when it is finally our turn.
Oh Campione

  
  
  
  
Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
June 6, 2024, 09:53:18 am
Quote from: G a r y on June  6, 2024, 09:47:55 am
Because we've been on the list for 20 odd years and paid for the privilege, it's not like it won't be going to someone in the family.

It's either that or a 'dead man' going the game in another 10 years or so when it is finally our turn.

Your dad has been on the list, not your son.  If people are allowed to pass on spaces to anyone then the list will never go down I'm afarid
G a r y

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
June 6, 2024, 09:59:01 am
Quote from: Oh Campione on June  6, 2024, 09:53:18 am
Your dad has been on the list, not your son.  If people are allowed to pass on spaces to anyone then the list will never go down I'm afarid
I get that but i'd imagine there will be plenty of people on the list that can't verify or be contacted in any way.

We can and it will be used. Not sure what the verification process involves but if it is photo ID or something then whether he is here or not in 10 years i'll be doing everything I can to get the season ticket even if it is in his name and he's no longer with us
MightyRed42

  
  
  
Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
June 6, 2024, 11:30:24 pm
Quote from: G a r y on June  6, 2024, 09:59:01 am
I get that but i'd imagine there will be plenty of people on the list that can't verify or be contacted in any way.

We can and it will be used. Not sure what the verification process involves but if it is photo ID or something then whether he is here or not in 10 years i'll be doing everything I can to get the season ticket even if it is in his name and he's no longer with us

The club wont do it. I asked if I could give my lad my waiting list position a few years back. At current rates Im looking at being over 80 when I get the chance so thought Id ask. Got a flat no - STWL positions are not transferable.


Sorry mate
G a r y

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
June 7, 2024, 09:10:41 am
Quote from: MightyRed42 on June  6, 2024, 11:30:24 pm
The club wont do it. I asked if I could give my lad my waiting list position a few years back. At current rates Im looking at being over 80 when I get the chance so thought Id ask. Got a flat no - STWL positions are not transferable.


Sorry mate
They told me the same yesterday but also said when it comes to being offered a ST they look at it on a case by case basis - in other words stop contacting us and you'll get a no when it comes to it.

Anyone know what the verification process is?
AR48

  
  
  
  
Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
June 7, 2024, 07:25:59 pm
Are they likely to do another amnesty at some stage do you reckon?
ABJ

  
  
  
  
Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
June 7, 2024, 10:27:11 pm
Quote from: AR48 on June  7, 2024, 07:25:59 pm
Are they likely to do another amnesty at some stage do you reckon?
I doubt it as last time they said that it was a one off but as we all know, always expect the unexpected when it comes to the TO.
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

MightyRed42

  
  
  
Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
June 9, 2024, 04:58:08 pm
Anyone got any inside info on how far the waiting list is gonna shift this season?
bignred84

  
  
  
  
Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
June 9, 2024, 08:17:56 pm
Quote from: MightyRed42 on June  9, 2024, 04:58:08 pm
Anyone got any inside info on how far the waiting list is gonna shift this season?

considering a number of 181 has been mentioned in this thread.
I'd be surprised if it went any higher than 200 off the list for next season.

its usually around 100-150 per season the don't renew
MightyRed42

  
  
  
Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
Yesterday at 08:45:15 am
Quote from: bignred84 on June  9, 2024, 08:17:56 pm
considering a number of 181 has been mentioned in this thread.
I'd be surprised if it went any higher than 200 off the list for next season.

its usually around 100-150 per season the don't renew

At that rate Ill be 85 by the time my number comes up. Heres hoping Im still alive🤞🤞🤞
decky

  
  
  
  
    
Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
Yesterday at 09:58:09 am
I'm around 130 on the list, had an email a couple of weeks ago to say I MIGHT get one and would find out early June. Nothing since
Roy Cropper

  
  
  
Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
Yesterday at 10:07:08 am
Quote from: decky on Yesterday at 09:58:09 am
I'm around 130 on the list, had an email a couple of weeks ago to say I MIGHT get one and would find out early June. Nothing since

Id get in touch with the club and check. From what people have said in other posts upto 180+ have been sorted.
decky

  
  
  
  
    
Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
Yesterday at 10:09:20 am
thanks will do
owens_2k

  
  
  
  
Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
Yesterday at 02:06:13 pm
I was position 1503 in November 2023 and that figure has not changed.
Ginieus

  
  
  
  
Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
Yesterday at 10:11:43 pm
Quote from: owens_2k on Yesterday at 02:06:13 pm
I was position 1503 in November 2023 and that figure has not changed.

Probably won't until July time
fowler_dk

  
  
  
  
Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
Today at 10:59:40 am
Quote from: MightyRed42 on June  6, 2024, 11:30:24 pm
The club wont do it. I asked if I could give my lad my waiting list position a few years back. At current rates Im looking at being over 80 when I get the chance so thought Id ask. Got a flat no - STWL positions are not transferable.


Sorry mate

I got my lad on the waiting list a couple of years ago but maybe it was because my situation was a bit different. When the fan update was done years ago I found out that I was registered for 2 season tickets and decided to keep both registrations but a few years ago I was contacted by the club and informed that I could not have 2 waiting list positions in the same name but I could transfer one of the registrations to someone else so as my son was 6 at the time I got him on the list so he might be able to get one before he retires.
MightyRed42

  
  
  
Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
Today at 05:52:40 pm
Quote from: fowler_dk on Today at 10:59:40 am
I got my lad on the waiting list a couple of years ago but maybe it was because my situation was a bit different. When the fan update was done years ago I found out that I was registered for 2 season tickets and decided to keep both registrations but a few years ago I was contacted by the club and informed that I could not have 2 waiting list positions in the same name but I could transfer one of the registrations to someone else so as my son was 6 at the time I got him on the list so he might be able to get one before he retires.

Yeah, I get that.

I asked the club about changing my STWL position to my son, cos hed be in his 50s by the time the place came up so more likely to get used to it. Got a very polite do one mate in response.

Waiting list positions are non-transferable blah blah
