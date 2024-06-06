LFC sent us an email asking us to to go through a verification process before we were eligible to buy a season ticket. I'm guessing the reason it has gone down to 181 is not all are able to verify themselves for whatever reason.
Just in the process now of trying to change my dad's application to go to my son. We are about 1700 on the list and my concern is when we actually do get one he may not even be here to verify! Been on the waiting list longer than I care to count. Be great if they can sign it over to my lad instead
On that basis you'll have a ST in 15 years or so
Realise why you would try but why should you be allowed to give it to someone else? Surely it should just go to the next person on the list
Because we've been on the list for 20 odd years and paid for the privilege, it's not like it won't be going to someone in the family.It's either that or a 'dead man' going the game in another 10 years or so when it is finally our turn.
Your dad has been on the list, not your son. If people are allowed to pass on spaces to anyone then the list will never go down I'm afarid
I get that but i'd imagine there will be plenty of people on the list that can't verify or be contacted in any way.We can and it will be used. Not sure what the verification process involves but if it is photo ID or something then whether he is here or not in 10 years i'll be doing everything I can to get the season ticket even if it is in his name and he's no longer with us
The club wont do it. I asked if I could give my lad my waiting list position a few years back. At current rates Im looking at being over 80 when I get the chance so thought Id ask. Got a flat no - STWL positions are not transferable.Sorry mate
Are they likely to do another amnesty at some stage do you reckon?
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.
Anyone got any inside info on how far the waiting list is gonna shift this season?
considering a number of 181 has been mentioned in this thread.I'd be surprised if it went any higher than 200 off the list for next season.its usually around 100-150 per season the don't renew
I'm around 130 on the list, had an email a couple of weeks ago to say I MIGHT get one and would find out early June. Nothing since
I was position 1503 in November 2023 and that figure has not changed.
I got my lad on the waiting list a couple of years ago but maybe it was because my situation was a bit different. When the fan update was done years ago I found out that I was registered for 2 season tickets and decided to keep both registrations but a few years ago I was contacted by the club and informed that I could not have 2 waiting list positions in the same name but I could transfer one of the registrations to someone else so as my son was 6 at the time I got him on the list so he might be able to get one before he retires.
Page created in 0.048 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.34]