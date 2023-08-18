Just checked and my position is now 1,503. So could be 2048 and not 2049 I get the call!



I see a lot of people in this position. Find it odd though as I joined list approximately 1999 and got one in upper main stand when it opened in 2016, so a 17 year wait. But I see people like you who joined around the same time or even before who still have a long way to go.I'm lucky and can't complain but it seems odd how I have had mine now for nearly 8 years (including Covid Seasons).Surely the list uptake can't have been so big around the time that I joined and I just happened to be front of the queue? 1999 was not exactly a great time for us for a huge increase in applications!