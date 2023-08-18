« previous next »
Author Topic: Season Ticket Waiting List  (Read 574256 times)

Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
« Reply #4240 on: August 18, 2023, 08:08:57 am »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on August 17, 2023, 09:56:25 pm
Weirdly my new position is showing on my account on a desktop but not on my phone.

yesterday when I was on my phone, I couldn't see the my account section at all, only had the tickets menu.
Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
« Reply #4241 on: August 18, 2023, 02:23:57 pm »
moved from around 1200 to the 130's
Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
« Reply #4242 on: August 18, 2023, 04:23:25 pm »
Quote from: decky on August 18, 2023, 02:23:57 pm
moved from around 1200 to the 130's

This time next year ...
Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
« Reply #4243 on: August 18, 2023, 05:19:07 pm »
Quote from: adamc_5* on August 17, 2023, 04:46:10 pm
Moved 1,565 places. Hope to have one in time for retirement.

It'll soon start going down when minimum attendance is introduced
Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
« Reply #4244 on: August 18, 2023, 09:37:30 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on August 18, 2023, 05:19:07 pm
It'll soon start going down when minimum attendance is introduced

Is it confirmed that this is being introduced?
Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
« Reply #4245 on: August 19, 2023, 02:29:51 am »
Quote from: Kls89 on August 18, 2023, 09:37:30 pm
Is it confirmed that this is being introduced?

It'll happen
Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
« Reply #4246 on: August 19, 2023, 06:42:42 am »
Quote from: 30fiver on August 19, 2023, 02:29:51 am
It'll happen
Based on.......mystic meg?
Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
« Reply #4247 on: August 19, 2023, 07:36:23 am »
Quote from: 30fiver on August 19, 2023, 02:29:51 am
It'll happen

People will find away round it, Just like members do. fans are not  going to give up their season tickets.
Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
« Reply #4248 on: August 19, 2023, 07:44:32 am »
If they brought something in, wouldn't it just be like what United do? The ticket needs to be used but by anyone.
Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
« Reply #4249 on: August 19, 2023, 08:25:02 pm »
Quote from: Roughie Scouse on August 19, 2023, 06:42:42 am
Based on.......mystic meg?

Something like that
Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
« Reply #4250 on: August 19, 2023, 08:59:00 pm »
Dropped to below 600 now
Logged
Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
« Reply #4251 on: August 21, 2023, 04:10:59 pm »
I'm finally down in to 4 figures. Still not convinced I'll get one before I'm dead, I'm 33...
Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
« Reply #4252 on: August 21, 2023, 11:13:43 pm »
I've moved 1100 places into the top 100!
Next season fingers crossed I get one.Its been a long wait.
Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
« Reply #4253 on: August 25, 2023, 08:13:44 am »
Where do I see my waiting list number, nothing showing on my account?
Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
« Reply #4254 on: August 25, 2023, 01:44:40 pm »
Quote from: bruffell06 on August 21, 2023, 04:10:59 pm
I'm finally down in to 4 figures. Still not convinced I'll get one before I'm dead, I'm 33...
Just done a quick calculation, based on my position on the list and the list going down 120 places a year....

I will 106 years old when I finally get offered a season ticket  :no :butt :butt :butt

At least I will get the OAP rate  :-\
Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
« Reply #4255 on: August 25, 2023, 05:24:54 pm »
Don't be negative about that, some of the people ahead of you on the list will be 106 when they're offered so you might get in earlier say when you're 103...
Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
« Reply #4256 on: August 25, 2023, 09:25:04 pm »
Quote from: King Kenny Play on August 25, 2023, 01:44:40 pm
Just done a quick calculation, based on my position on the list and the list going down 120 places a year....

I will 106 years old when I finally get offered a season ticket  :no :butt :butt :butt

At least I will get the OAP rate  :-\

Based on that logic, Ill be 175  ;D
Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
« Reply #4257 on: August 28, 2023, 10:33:51 am »
Down to 1556 now. Hopefully sometime in the next 15 years now! 
Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
« Reply #4258 on: September 22, 2023, 02:12:03 pm »
Does anybody else have a separate account number, that just has their waiting list position on there?

Just been round the houses with the club to finally find out why I cant see my position on my account

And they said because I changed address 2 years ago, they made a new account for me, that just stores my waiting list position - so I have to log in to that to check

They've had to give me a password for it as I obviously had no idea what it is, as I didnt even make the account

Utterly bizarre - ran out of words for this TO
« Last Edit: September 22, 2023, 02:14:06 pm by PaulKS »
Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
« Reply #4259 on: September 22, 2023, 02:19:01 pm »
Quote from: PaulKS on September 22, 2023, 02:12:03 pm
Does anybody else have a separate account number, that just has their waiting list position on there?

Just been round the houses with the club to finally find out why I cant see my position on my account

And they said because I changed address 2 years ago, they made a new account for me, that just stores my waiting list position - so I have to log in to that to check

They've had to give me a password for it as I obviously had no idea what it is, as I didnt even make the account

Utterly bizarre - ran out of words for this TO

I have - utterly bizarre.

One person said I could merge the accounts then Ive recently been told I cant
« Reply #4260 on: September 22, 2023, 02:24:55 pm »
Quote from: adamc_5* on September 22, 2023, 02:19:01 pm
I have - utterly bizarre.

One person said I could merge the accounts then Ive recently been told I cant

Yeah they told me it's not possible to merge as well

The mind boggles
Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
« Reply #4261 on: September 22, 2023, 02:34:14 pm »
'can't' meaning they don't know how, it's one string of data to apply on another account.
Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
« Reply #4262 on: September 22, 2023, 03:03:16 pm »
Quote from: PaulKS on September 22, 2023, 02:12:03 pm
And they said because I changed address 2 years ago, they made a new account for me, that just stores my waiting list position - so I have to log in to that to check

They've had to give me a password for it as I obviously had no idea what it is, as I didnt even make the account

Utterly bizarre - ran out of words for this TO
A change of home address on your account should have been a trivial update to your record and had zero impact on any waiting list position. If their IT systems have used home address as a key to access your records then the designer wants shooting  ::)
Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
« Reply #4263 on: October 25, 2023, 06:23:18 pm »
Does anyone know when they might open up the waiting list again?
This page was updated 2 years ago...
https://faq.liverpoolfc.com/portal/en/kb/articles/tkt-stwl-can-i-join-the-waiting-list

Also does anyone know how many are on the list in total?

cheers
Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
« Reply #4264 on: October 25, 2023, 06:27:39 pm »
Quote from: Upanishad on October 25, 2023, 06:23:18 pm
Also does anyone know how many are on the list in total?

Somewhere around 20k, the main stand and anny have barely made a dent.
Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
« Reply #4265 on: October 29, 2023, 07:19:26 pm »
Quote from: Upanishad on October 25, 2023, 06:23:18 pm
Does anyone know when they might open up the waiting list again?
This page was updated 2 years ago...
https://faq.liverpoolfc.com/portal/en/kb/articles/tkt-stwl-can-i-join-the-waiting-list

Also does anyone know how many are on the list in total?

cheers

I'd be amazed if it was ever opened again.
Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
« Reply #4266 on: November 13, 2023, 11:08:18 am »
Quote from: owens_2k on May 12, 2023, 11:38:56 am
So Feb 2020 I was 2,816 and May 2023 I'm at 2,630. With the 1,000 new STs from the new stand taking me down to 1,630 I should get an email in 2049. Will mean I joined the list at 11 years of age and will finally get one aged 63!
Just checked and my position is now 1,503. So could be 2048 and not 2049 I get the call!
Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
« Reply #4267 on: Yesterday at 10:05:19 am »
Quote from: owens_2k on November 13, 2023, 11:08:18 am
Just checked and my position is now 1,503. So could be 2048 and not 2049 I get the call!

I see a lot of people in this position. Find it odd though as I joined list approximately 1999 and got one in upper main stand when it opened in 2016, so a 17 year wait. But I see people like you who joined around the same time or even before who still have a long way to go.
I'm lucky and can't complain but it seems odd how I have had mine now for nearly 8 years (including Covid Seasons).

Surely the list uptake can't have been so big around the time that I joined and I just happened to be front of the queue? 1999 was not exactly a great time for us for a huge increase in applications!
Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
« Reply #4268 on: Yesterday at 10:18:27 am »
There was a big increase when fan cards came in as you could join the list on the form, and the order is fucked because when they digitised it they completely bollocksed it up.
Logged

« Reply #4269 on: Yesterday at 10:58:17 am »
Quote from: Claire. on Yesterday at 10:18:27 am
There was a big increase when fan cards came in as you could join the list on the form, and the order is fucked because when they digitised it they completely bollocksed it up.

🤣 I shouldn't be surprised by that comment.
I always wondered if the list was randomised when you had to confirm that you wished to stay on the list. Seem to remember having to pay £5 for the priviledge too.
Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
« Reply #4270 on: Yesterday at 11:45:06 am »
Quote from: Claire. on Yesterday at 10:18:27 am
There was a big increase when fan cards came in as you could join the list on the form, and the order is fucked because when they digitised it they completely bollocksed it up.

I ticked that box but I'm not on it :(
« Reply #4271 on: Yesterday at 04:01:22 pm »
Quote from: DGS_05 on Yesterday at 10:05:19 am
I see a lot of people in this position. Find it odd though as I joined list approximately 1999 and got one in upper main stand when it opened in 2016, so a 17 year wait. But I see people like you who joined around the same time or even before who still have a long way to go.
I'm lucky and can't complain but it seems odd how I have had mine now for nearly 8 years (including Covid Seasons).

Surely the list uptake can't have been so big around the time that I joined and I just happened to be front of the queue? 1999 was not exactly a great time for us for a huge increase in applications!

Is your seat still in the Upper Main? Have you had the chance to move seats since you got yours? Or are you happy with your seat in the UM and never looked/considered moveing?
Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
« Reply #4272 on: Today at 05:46:23 am »
When they announced the 7000 increase in redeveloping Anfield Road I was hoping that they would release at least 2000-3000 new STs, Im kind of hoping that maybe next season once everything is completed they will release some more, it might be wishful thinking, but Im sure they ended up releasing more when the main stand was finished- I could be wrong though
