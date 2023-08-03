« previous next »
Season Ticket Waiting List

Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
August 3, 2023, 03:32:48 pm
Am i wrong in thinking the absolute minimum we all should move down is approx 1100. The 1000 new ST plus the usual 100ish returned each year?

Will every one of the top 1000 in the list have said yes and taken up the option? Or will that not matter in clubs mind and that ticket will then go to GA if not taken my the STWL person?
Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
August 3, 2023, 04:09:42 pm
Do they not just work their way down the STWL until they reach their quota if ones above on the list say no?
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
August 5, 2023, 10:30:37 am
Quote from: redgriffin73 on August  3, 2023, 04:09:42 pm
Do they not just work their way down the STWL until they reach their quota if ones above on the list say no?

I believe this is what happens going on what people have said in the past - 1000 new ones will be created so the 1100ish figure above in theory is about what we should all see. It really wouldn't shock me to see us all go down 1000 exactly though. I think the club (or the owners) clearly don't like having STs at all and anything they can do to make a seat GA instead of ST, they will do. I suppose at least in the last year they have been more transparent about ST returns and released figures, but we still don't know how many favours are done behind closed doors, whether it's a case of who you know in the Ticket Office or what, but even recently on here there's been a story of a name change in a ST which shouldn't be happening now.

It also wouldn't shock me one bit to either see the waiting list abolished altogether at some point in the future or for the club to say that they won't be issuing new ones when old ones are returned. They won't have any legal obligations to those of us on the list, and there will come a point where they can start to make the (reasonably fair) argument that someone who put their name on a list 30 years ago has an unfair advantage on younger supporters who weren't able to. I should be around 2500 when this update is done, so probably 20/25 years more to wait. I'll be 64 in 25 years, I went on the list when I was 19. Is it fair for me to get one then ahead of younger people who have never had the chance to put themselves on the list? I obviously wouldn't be turning it down and you never know what happens, we could be relegated and things change, but it doesn't seem like a sustainable system for the future.
Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
August 5, 2023, 02:57:06 pm
Quote from: gregor on August  5, 2023, 10:30:37 am
I believe this is what happens going on what people have said in the past - 1000 new ones will be created so the 1100ish figure above in theory is about what we should all see. It really wouldn't shock me to see us all go down 1000 exactly though. I think the club (or the owners) clearly don't like having STs at all and anything they can do to make a seat GA instead of ST, they will do. I suppose at least in the last year they have been more transparent about ST returns and released figures, but we still don't know how many favours are done behind closed doors, whether it's a case of who you know in the Ticket Office or what, but even recently on here there's been a story of a name change in a ST which shouldn't be happening now.

It also wouldn't shock me one bit to either see the waiting list abolished altogether at some point in the future or for the club to say that they won't be issuing new ones when old ones are returned. They won't have any legal obligations to those of us on the list, and there will come a point where they can start to make the (reasonably fair) argument that someone who put their name on a list 30 years ago has an unfair advantage on younger supporters who weren't able to. I should be around 2500 when this update is done, so probably 20/25 years more to wait. I'll be 64 in 25 years, I went on the list when I was 19. Is it fair for me to get one then ahead of younger people who have never had the chance to put themselves on the list? I obviously wouldn't be turning it down and you never know what happens, we could be relegated and things change, but it doesn't seem like a sustainable system for the future.
based on your post you went on the list age 19 in approximately 2003. At that time and until the list closed 2011, I would say the average age of people putting themselves down on the list was much higher than 19 probably more like people on their 40's. Those people are now in their 60's and will probably be in their 80's or dead by the time they get an offer. Therefore I reckon you will get one in the next 5 years and definitely within 10.
Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
Yesterday at 11:35:02 pm
Quote from: benitezexpletives on August  5, 2023, 02:57:06 pm
based on your post you went on the list age 19 in approximately 2003. At that time and until the list closed 2011, I would say the average age of people putting themselves down on the list was much higher than 19 probably more like people on their 40's. Those people are now in their 60's and will probably be in their 80's or dead by the time they get an offer. Therefore I reckon you will get one in the next 5 years and definitely within 10.

Yep - September 2003 I joined it. You may be right, we'll see what happens with update numbers over the next few years I guess.
Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
Today at 01:27:20 am
Why haven't they updated the list ? It takes them so long to do anything :butt :butt :butt :butt :butt :butt :butt
