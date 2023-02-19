« previous next »
Season Ticket Waiting List

RMG

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,965
  • YNWA
Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
February 19, 2023, 03:05:42 pm
So do we reckon they'll wait till the end of the season to announce what they are doing with the extra 7k then?
D🐶G

  • Sworn enemy of C🙀T
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,948
  • YNWA
Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
March 4, 2023, 01:15:52 pm
Quote from: 30fiver on January  4, 2023, 12:31:28 pm
Invoices usually go out in Jan/early feb
Dont suppose theres any more information on the hospitality renewals or offers of any new hospitality? Been registered / on the waiting list for a while now and worried about the possibility of slipping through the net I guess.
dr62499

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 31
  • YNWA
Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
Yesterday at 04:48:41 pm
Quote from: RMG on February 19, 2023, 03:05:42 pm
So do we reckon they'll wait till the end of the season to announce what they are doing with the extra 7k then?

Cant be long now surely. If the stand is going to be ready for start of 23/24 season they will need the additional seats offered out to STWL to give potential new ST holders time to get funds in place at the least :-)
Danthemanaussiered

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 81
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
Today at 08:22:52 am
Quote from: dr62499 on Yesterday at 04:48:41 pm
Cant be long now surely. If the stand is going to be ready for start of 23/24 season they will need the additional seats offered out to STWL to give potential new ST holders time to get funds in place at the least :-)

The rumour I heard is that it is behind schedule. How true that is I don't know, but if they are tight for time to complete for the start of the season, it's understandable rumours like that will come out and also understandable LFC will want to wait before promising new season tickets.
