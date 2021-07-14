« previous next »
Author Topic: Season Ticket Waiting List  (Read 431495 times)

AR48

  Anny Roader
  Posts: 252
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
« Reply #3600 on: July 14, 2021, 06:28:23 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on July 14, 2021, 11:54:17 am
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-hampshire-57823299

I'd say Mrs Young and her husband are in for a bit of a surprise unless he has been waiting 20+ years

Haha this made me laugh
gregor

  Partial to a Swiss Roll
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 5,531
Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
« Reply #3601 on: July 16, 2021, 11:33:33 am »
He can easily afford a hospitality ST now in fairness.
sonofkenny

  Anny Roader
  Posts: 464
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
« Reply #3602 on: July 16, 2021, 12:08:08 pm »
Quote from: gregor on July 16, 2021, 11:33:33 am
He can easily afford a hospitality ST now in fairness.

There's a waiting list for that too, over 11,000 I believe
Biscuitman

  Anny Roader
  Posts: 265
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
« Reply #3603 on: July 16, 2021, 12:24:34 pm »
Quote from: sonofkenny on July 16, 2021, 12:08:08 pm
There's a waiting list for that too, over 11,000 I believe

Plus at the prices theyre charging now for hospitality it wont take long to get through £1mill
gregor

  Partial to a Swiss Roll
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 5,531
Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
« Reply #3604 on: July 16, 2021, 12:45:58 pm »
Quote from: sonofkenny on July 16, 2021, 12:08:08 pm
There's a waiting list for that too, over 11,000 I believe

Wow, didn't realise that! I thought they were just on sale every summer.
ripsaw19

  Kopite
  Posts: 728
Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
« Reply #3605 on: July 16, 2021, 06:33:50 pm »
Quote from: gregor on July 16, 2021, 12:45:58 pm
Wow, didn't realise that! I thought they were just on sale every summer.
So did Mrs Young :D
ST Waiting List Position - 2871

scouser102002

  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 2,962
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
« Reply #3606 on: July 16, 2021, 08:34:41 pm »
Quote from: Biscuitman on July 16, 2021, 12:24:34 pm
Plus at the prices theyre charging now for hospitality it wont take long to get through £1mill

If every game is a grand it will take him 52 years to get through it :D
daindan

  lyin clock......
  Kopite
  Posts: 930
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
« Reply #3607 on: July 16, 2021, 10:22:46 pm »
Quote from: sonofkenny on July 16, 2021, 12:08:08 pm
There's a waiting list for that too, over 11,000 I believe
Nope, more like 1k and even then a lot of people bulk at the price. Having been through the process, its existing people and their friends and people with contacts that get tickets. Existing ST holders get priority and then if any left it goes to the list".
daindan

  lyin clock......
  Kopite
  Posts: 930
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
« Reply #3608 on: July 16, 2021, 10:23:22 pm »
Quote from: gregor on July 16, 2021, 12:45:58 pm
Wow, didn't realise that! I thought they were just on sale every summer.
They are but unless you have connections you dont see it.
D🐶G

  .....to hurt someone as beautiful as you.....
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 1,880
Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
« Reply #3609 on: July 17, 2021, 09:17:34 am »
Quote from: sonofkenny on July 16, 2021, 12:08:08 pm
There's a waiting list for that too, over 11,000 I believe
Ill be amazed if its that high. We joined the waiting list a couple of years ago and a few weeks later got offered one as someone hadnt returned their contract in time.
daindan

  lyin clock......
  Kopite
  Posts: 930
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
« Reply #3610 on: July 17, 2021, 12:04:20 pm »
Quote from: D🐶G on July 17, 2021, 09:17:34 am
Ill be amazed if its that high. We joined the waiting list a couple of years ago and a few weeks later got offered one as someone hadnt returned their contract in time.

Exactly the club know a season in advance what's available. And if you time it right you get it.
redandwhitekuyt

  Boys Pen
  Posts: 9
  YNWA
Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
« Reply #3611 on: Today at 11:10:08 pm »
I asked the club why the ST queue is still down for maintenance. It has been months now with no update to where I am in the queue.

Their response is below...
"Unfortunately, the season ticket waiting list is still under maintenance at the moment, please be assured that it is under maintenance as we are getting rid of duplicates and those who are no longer interested so it is for your benefit.

Completing the clean up process is our main priority after the NFC queries have lessened.

All updates will be on our website or you will be contacted.

Thank you for your continued support over the years﻿
Kind regards"
