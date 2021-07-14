I asked the club why the ST queue is still down for maintenance. It has been months now with no update to where I am in the queue.



Their response is below...

﻿



"Unfortunately, the season ticket waiting list is still under maintenance at the moment, please be assured that it is under maintenance as we are getting rid of duplicates and those who are no longer interested so it is for your benefit.



Completing the clean up process is our main priority after the NFC queries have lessened.



All updates will be on our website or you will be contacted.



Thank you for your continued support over the years﻿

﻿

Kind regards"