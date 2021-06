Has there ever been any indication on how many of the 5200 GA will be used to reduce the STWL?



I haven't seen anything, but I've come up with this:When the main stand was done, there were 2,000 new season tickets added from 8,000 seats. However, the percentage of corporate seats was a bit higher. From the numbers I can crunch online, they added about 3,500 new corporate seats, so nearly half of the expansion was corporate. Those 2,000 STs therefore came out of the remaining 4,500 GA tickets (a percentage of just under 45%). If we saw a similar percentage of Anny Road GA tickets go to the ST waiting list, we'd be looking at around 2340 new Season Tickets.This is all obviously just guesswork on my part, the club might not want to create that many new STs.