Thought they'd be a thread on it.
Only watched it cause it's got Will (Simon Bird) from the Inbetweeners.
Sitcom focusing on Jewish family the Goodmans.
Each episode takes place over the course of a Friday night, as twenty-something brothers Adam (Bird) and Jonny (Rosenthal) go round to their parents' house for Friday night dinner.
Adam and Jonny view Friday night dinner as a necessary annoyance - necessary because they get fed, and annoying because, well, they have to spend the evening with Mum and Dad. It's not that Mum and Dad aren't wonderful. They really are. But Dad slugs ketchup straight from the bottle, Mum is obsessed with Masterchef and even Grandma likes to wear her new bikini around the house.
As for the next generation, there is much consternation that Jonny's girlfriend, Alison, is nothing less than 'made-up' and not even the Internet can sort out a "female" for Adam. Maybe this is because Adam writes jingles for toilet roll adverts, and Jonny's favourite party trick is to jump out of bin-liners onto unsuspecting victims. Of course every family has its foibles, its rituals and its eccentricities. It's just that the Goodmans have made something of an art form of theirs...
Wasn't too sure about a whole story centred around dinner on a Friday night, but found it quite amusing for the first episode. Couple of characters with decent potential. The Dad, who's partly deaf, has an uncanny knack of thinking he's heard things that are completely inappropriate for that particular conversation and repeating them and some lonely old pervy neighbour, who fancies the Mum.
Channel 4, Fridays 10pm. Have a look.