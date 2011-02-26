« previous next »
Friday Night Dinner - RIP Paul Ritter

Friday Night Dinner - RIP Paul Ritter
February 26, 2011, 01:33:21 am
Thought they'd be a thread on it.

Only watched it cause it's got Will (Simon Bird) from the Inbetweeners.



Sitcom focusing on Jewish family the Goodmans.

Each episode takes place over the course of a Friday night, as twenty-something brothers Adam (Bird) and Jonny (Rosenthal) go round to their parents' house for Friday night dinner.

Adam and Jonny view Friday night dinner as a necessary annoyance - necessary because they get fed, and annoying because, well, they have to spend the evening with Mum and Dad. It's not that Mum and Dad aren't wonderful. They really are. But Dad slugs ketchup straight from the bottle, Mum is obsessed with Masterchef and even Grandma likes to wear her new bikini around the house.

As for the next generation, there is much consternation that Jonny's girlfriend, Alison, is nothing less than 'made-up' and not even the Internet can sort out a "female" for Adam. Maybe this is because Adam writes jingles for toilet roll adverts, and Jonny's favourite party trick is to jump out of bin-liners onto unsuspecting victims. Of course every family has its foibles, its rituals and its eccentricities. It's just that the Goodmans have made something of an art form of theirs...

Wasn't too sure about a whole story centred around dinner on a Friday night, but found it quite amusing for the first episode. Couple of characters with decent potential. The Dad, who's partly deaf, has an uncanny knack of thinking he's heard things that are completely inappropriate for that particular conversation and repeating them and some lonely old pervy neighbour, who fancies the Mum.

Channel 4, Fridays 10pm. Have a look.
Re: Friday Night Dinner
February 26, 2011, 07:27:16 pm
Thought it was pretty good and loved Matthew Holness' cameo in it.
Re: Friday Night Dinner
March 27, 2011, 08:30:35 pm
Anyone still watching?

That phone call with Tanya was brilliant!
Re: Friday Night Dinner
March 27, 2011, 09:08:36 pm
Didn't like it at first, but I'm getting into it now. Love the mad chap with the dog
Re: Friday Night Dinner
October 21, 2012, 09:50:11 pm
Love this. One of the funniest shows on tv, easy
Friday Night Dinner
October 21, 2012, 10:49:25 pm
I really enjoy this show, the four leads are all very funny. The guy playing the dad in particular has brilliant comic timing.

The plots are tight and really nicely constructed as well, great build up and pay offs.
Re: Friday Night Dinner
October 21, 2012, 11:00:27 pm
Thought it was fantastic tonight, one of the best episodes.
Re: Friday Night Dinner
October 21, 2012, 11:04:35 pm
Enjoying the second series a lot more than the first.
Re: Friday Night Dinner
October 22, 2012, 12:00:08 am
It has so many great lines as well. All the characters are great. The Dad is the best tho, fucking hillarious. Jim is pretty funny too. The shows underrated imo. Funnier than alot of shit shows out there.
Re: Friday Night Dinner
October 22, 2012, 12:55:40 am
Love, love, love this show.
Re: Friday Night Dinner
October 22, 2012, 11:00:20 am
was funny the other night, could have any actors as the kids as they are rubbish characters
Re: Friday Night Dinner
June 11, 2018, 02:08:46 pm
Surprised there isn't more of a thread on this. Due to illness, I've been bed bound for a week and binged a lot on Friday Night Dinner.

Didn't quite like it at the start because of the annoying brother Johnny and the brothers' constant bickering was a bit too much, but the character of the Dad is one of the best comedic characters in TV history. Absolutely spot on acting too.

Just about caught up with all the episodes, and it seems to get better and better too. Superb.
Re: Friday Night Dinner
June 11, 2018, 07:35:17 pm
Re: Friday Night Dinner
June 13, 2018, 11:08:56 am
Jim and his dog Wilson are the best part of this show for me, brothers puss and piss face are a little annoying
Re: Friday Night Dinner
June 17, 2018, 10:07:42 am
June 13, 2018, 11:08:56 am
Jim and his dog Wilson are the best part of this show for me, brothers puss and piss face are a little annoying
The show wouldn't work without Jim and the Dad - absolutely brilliant acting by both. The sons are annoying and are pretty poor characters. Just the same person too, no depth to them.
Re: Friday Night Dinner
June 17, 2018, 12:23:34 pm
June 13, 2018, 11:08:56 am
Jim and his dog Wilson are the best part of this show for me, brothers puss and piss face are a little annoying

Poor Wilson
Re: Friday Night Dinner
April 11, 2020, 10:25:38 am
New series has been absolutely woeful IMO.
Re: Friday Night Dinner
April 11, 2020, 02:14:23 pm
Started watching this last week and am up to season 5. Great show, the dad is the star, his swearing is brilliant. Only just realised he was Dylatov in Chernobyl  :o
Re: Friday Night Dinner
April 11, 2020, 02:44:44 pm
April 11, 2020, 10:25:38 am
New series has been absolutely woeful IMO.

Yeah I watched the first episode of the new series and havent watched another.

Its too repetitive.
Re: Friday Night Dinner
April 6, 2021, 11:33:10 am
Sad news. The dad has died of a brain tumour at 54.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/entertainment-arts-56649661
Re: Friday Night Dinner
April 6, 2021, 11:37:00 am
How sad :( Thats no age at all. RIP
Re: Friday Night Dinner
April 6, 2021, 11:39:01 am
RIP
Re: Friday Night Dinner
April 6, 2021, 11:57:12 am
RIP

Shit on it!
Re: Friday Night Dinner
April 6, 2021, 12:04:40 pm
Awful news :(
Re: Friday Night Dinner
April 6, 2021, 12:31:34 pm
RIP

very sad news  :(
Re: Friday Night Dinner
April 6, 2021, 12:47:10 pm
Gutted as he was a brilliant actor as well as funny. As he would say....."shit on it!" Rest in peace.
Re: Friday Night Dinner
April 6, 2021, 02:12:12 pm
RIP Paul Ritter.

Watched Friday Night Dinner for the first time during lockdown and watched every series within a week.
Re: Friday Night Dinner
April 6, 2021, 02:38:53 pm
Gutted about this one. Binged it all through lockdown so it's sad that someone you feel has helped in a small way to alleviate the boredom has gone and at such a young age.
Re: Friday Night Dinner
April 6, 2021, 03:51:36 pm
Horrible news. A wonderfully funny comic actor and by all accounts a lovely man.

RIP
Re: Friday Night Dinner - RIP Paul Ritter
April 6, 2021, 04:01:28 pm
wow RIP

Pretty damn good in serious roles too.  Played the despicable Anatoly Dyatlov in the Chernobyl Miniseries.
Re: Friday Night Dinner - RIP Paul Ritter
April 6, 2021, 04:12:08 pm
Didn't expect that :(

Such a loss. RIP Paul.
Re: Friday Night Dinner - RIP Paul Ritter
April 6, 2021, 07:31:39 pm
Such a shame to hear this, Friday night dinner (especially the first few series) was excellent and he was no doubt the star of the show. As mentioned above he was good in Chernobyl as well.

RIP Paul 😔
Re: Friday Night Dinner - RIP Paul Ritter
Yesterday at 11:35:23 am
Re: Friday Night Dinner - RIP Paul Ritter
Today at 12:44:26 pm
sad news RIP fella
Re: Friday Night Dinner - RIP Paul Ritter
Today at 04:39:59 pm
