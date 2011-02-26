Surprised there isn't more of a thread on this. Due to illness, I've been bed bound for a week and binged a lot on Friday Night Dinner.



Didn't quite like it at the start because of the annoying brother Johnny and the brothers' constant bickering was a bit too much, but the character of the Dad is one of the best comedic characters in TV history. Absolutely spot on acting too.



Just about caught up with all the episodes, and it seems to get better and better too. Superb.