how good was Steve McMahon

Re: how good was Steve McMahon
Reply #240 on: May 21, 2022, 09:10:55 am
Quote from: meady1981 on May 21, 2022, 08:08:50 am
Still this day, the stopping the ball on the throw-in line is my favourite ever Liverpool goal.
Giving us the lead 1-0 against Arsenal :-)
It ended 2-0.
I was watching the game live on Swedish TV.
Re: how good was Steve McMahon
Reply #241 on: May 21, 2022, 09:11:02 am
Quote from: meady1981 on May 21, 2022, 08:08:50 am
Still this day, the stopping the ball on the throw-in line is my favourite ever Liverpool goal.

Used my mates corporate for the Derby and McMahon was the player who was doing the rounds in the lounge and the PA got McMahon to talk about that goal.

Was gutted off as he didn't come to our table as we'd just been served our food and he'd got off by the time we'd finished :butt
Fuck the Tories

Re: how good was Steve McMahon
Reply #242 on: May 21, 2022, 09:28:43 am
Quote from: meady1981 on May 21, 2022, 08:08:50 am
Still this day, the stopping the ball on the throw-in line is my favourite ever Liverpool goal.

I was at that game! One of my first ones. Still wasnt even my favourite goal of the game. We were so good.
Re: how good was Steve McMahon
Reply #243 on: May 21, 2022, 10:05:07 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on May 21, 2022, 09:28:43 am
I was at that game! One of my first ones. Still wasnt even my favourite goal of the game. We were so good.
The second one by Beardo was good, too :-)
Re: how good was Steve McMahon
Reply #244 on: May 21, 2022, 05:23:26 pm
He was Sooooooo good.

Loved and wanted to be him for a couple of years,tried to play like him  ;D
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Re: how good was Steve McMahon
Reply #245 on: August 18, 2022, 12:40:06 pm
.
.
A few videos and some info on Steve McMahon...






Wikipedia page: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Steve_McMahon

LFCHistory.net Player Profile page: www.lfchistory.net/Players/Player/Profile/372

LiverpoolFC.com Player profile page: www.liverpoolfc.com/history/past-players/steve-mcmahon









'Steve McMahon  Liverpool Football Club 19851991' - a 5 minute video from MerseyGoals:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/RcelrYi_FG0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/RcelrYi_FG0</a>



'Steve McMahon Liverpool FC Goals Collection' - a 21 minute video from Dave Waller:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/BHikUBJnvnA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/BHikUBJnvnA</a>



'100 Players Who Shook The Kop - #42 - Steve McMahon' - a 5 minute video:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/y7ini1-LqUU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/y7ini1-LqUU</a>



'IMAGINE THIS GUY TACKLING MODERN PLAYERS - STEVE McMAHON' - a 2 minute video:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/IMWW47bugok" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/IMWW47bugok</a>



'Steve McMahon payback on Vinnie Jones':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/VaSJHmr2hpA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/VaSJHmr2hpA</a>

^ and here too - https://twitter.com/FootballInT80s/status/1279472207253643264



'Steve McMahon 16 01 1988' - clip of his desire and tenacity not to give up on an attack, vs Arsenal:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Km_LiiUMmxI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Km_LiiUMmxI</a>



'Steve McMahon's greatest goal' - vs Manchester United:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/SVR7z1seU3A" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/SVR7z1seU3A</a>



'Steve McMahon - Match of My Life' - a 42 minute video from Radio City Talk:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/JCVTOCp9KTM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/JCVTOCp9KTM</a>



'How Steve McMahon Almost Joined Man Utd | League Of Legends' - a 3 minute video:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/4M_ppkzDcdA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/4M_ppkzDcdA</a>



'1998-09 Swindon Town - The Steve McMahon Story' - a 33 minute video on McMahon managing Swindon (+ also a player):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/DJ3rA1Nci5c" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/DJ3rA1Nci5c</a>

































Some 'youtube playlists' for the 7 seasons when Steve McMahon was a player for Liverpool...


1985/86 : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLiIQcmZy0mXt6NomE1dYPbSa7KiVHSUKu : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLte5vKHiXI7Gsgso3XL2BMGU0-UxRnfMm

1986/87 : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLC3KiSUH0twda_ahfsb7XHSBMTXX2bMGG : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLte5vKHiXI7HgN_2IFhSvdObsBdxmkqSV

1987/88 : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLiIQcmZy0mXsyssK3pgM_JJ6KV8-Hh_0b : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLte5vKHiXI7EIZBPPa4BYCH8xI4HFhoTg

1988/89 : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLte5vKHiXI7HpMaqclkaONU7TPJKYKMPj : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLC3KiSUH0twd8Sx0qlUSDLX540y0aVY1v

1989/90 : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLte5vKHiXI7GfhbEERKgo_gKL-Jee9wgc : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLDgk_BDLP9v5gHLD8Ak0H0C-gEZ1ptwhm

1990/91 : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLte5vKHiXI7GacXQVMHwyTV1woOGKQPsJ : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLiIQcmZy0mXtyE3eNT0e30-ajtuhKKxxc

1991/92 : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLiIQcmZy0mXsoYcHgmNlY5ospc6sJFnV8 : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLte5vKHiXI7ELTVoYvd8Nt-RfqDTquEds



Some older Liverpool 'club history' videos - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg16108641#msg16108641







'Italia 1990: Liverpool legends John Barnes and Steve McMahon rip up a copy of The S*n. Taken from the excellent 'Return to Turin - Italia '90' - https://twitter.com/SunApology/status/1355812183733657600 :-


















A few articles on Steve McMahon...


Steve McMahon: The first hit in King Kennys Liverpool managerial legacy: https://thekopite.org/2020/12/24/steve-mcmahon-liverpool-career-under-kenny-dalglish

McMahon once a Blue, always a Red: www.lfchistory.net/Articles/Article/1126

Steve McMahon on captaining Everton AND Liverpool: www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/steve-mcmahon-captaining-everton-liverpool-14069446

Five of the best players to have played for Liverpool and Everton: https://thefootballfaithful.com/five-of-the-best-players-to-have-played-for-liverpool-and-everton

Focus on Steve McMahon in Shoot! in 1985: www.lfchistory.net/Articles/Article/605

"Macca Can" - Steve McMahon interview a TLW: www.liverpoolway.co.uk/index.php?/articles/features/interviews/quotmacca-canquot-steve-mcmahon-interview-r1347

Steve McMahon: Id have savoured title more if Id known it would be 30 years: https://theathletic.com/1877754/2020/06/25/steve-mcmahon-liverpool-title-1990-alan-hansen

Steve McMahon at 60: www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/steve-mcmahon-60-liverpool-great-21361481

Great ex-Liverpool player went for dinner and bought the restaurant: www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/great-ex-liverpool-player-went-24512132

Steve McMahon player profile at Transfermarkt: www.transfermarkt.co.uk/steve-mcmahon/profil/spieler/101387

Steve McMahon manager profile at Transfermarkt: www.transfermarkt.co.uk/steve-mcmahon/profil/trainer/33720

Steve McMahon's official twitter: https://twitter.com/stevemacca11















-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------






 A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content info for years gone by, recent times, Season Reviews, Cup Final victories - Domestic, European, and World...


www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576 & www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.0



Some 'older' League Titles : 1989/90 : 1987/88 : 1985/86 : 1983/84 : 1982/83 : 1981/82 : 1979/80 : 1978/79 : 1976/77 : 1975/76 : 1972/73 : 1965/66 : 1963/64.

Shankly : Paisley : Fagan : Houllier : Rafa : Klopp. | Clem : Neal : Thommo : Hansen : Alan Kennedy : Barnes : Callaghan : Souness : Ray Kennedy : Rush : Dalglish.

Lawrence : Yeats : Hughes : Smith : St John : Hunt : Keegan : Tosh : Heighway : Case : McDermott : Fairclough : Johnson : Whelan : Johnston : Nicol : Lawrenson.

Grobbelaar : Molby : McMahon. | Fowler : Berger : Smicer : Hyypia : Biscan : Garcia : Reina : Agger : Aurelio : Lucas : Torres : Suarez : Sissoko : Kuyt : Mascherano.

Henderson : Origi : Firmino. | | | Dave Waller youtube video channel (superb for 'older' Liverpool match and video content) : www.youtube.com/user/davewallerfsmail/videos

'Season Review' videos (from 1987/88 onwards) & some older 'Club History' videos : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg16108641#msg16108641

Last Edit: August 21, 2022, 10:37:38 pm by oojason
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Re: how good was Steve McMahon
Reply #246 on: August 21, 2022, 07:38:39 pm


How did they line up? I count 3 CBs (Lawrenson, Hansen, Gillespie), so presumably one of them played in CM alongside McDonald, with Whelan on the left and Johnston on the right.
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Re: how good was Steve McMahon
Reply #247 on: August 24, 2022, 09:22:37 am
Quote from: Sangria on August 21, 2022, 07:38:39 pm


How did they line up? I count 3 CBs (Lawrenson, Hansen, Gillespie), so presumably one of them played in CM alongside McDonald, with Whelan on the left and Johnston on the right.

Kenny went through a phase when he liked all his CBs on the pitch, lol.
Gillespie would often play RB, with Steve Nicol in midfield.
In this match I believe they did go 3 in CB, with Nicol at RB though (Beglin LB)
Re: how good was Steve McMahon
Reply #248 on: August 24, 2022, 09:52:25 am
I loved Steve McMahon. He hit a real purple patch when he was top of his game and almost had a Souness swagger about him. That performance against Arsenal epitomised him during that period.

I still cherish the autograph my mates got him to sign on a match programme for me, 'All the best you Geordie bastard from Steve McMahon'. Term of endearment of course.
Re: how good was Steve McMahon
Reply #249 on: Today at 08:14:48 pm
Quote from: Stubbins on August 24, 2022, 09:52:25 am
I loved Steve McMahon. He hit a real purple patch when he was top of his game and almost had a Souness swagger about him. That performance against Arsenal epitomised him during that period.

I still cherish the autograph my mates got him to sign on a match programme for me, 'All the best you Geordie bastard from Steve McMahon'. Term of endearment of course.

I remember not being happy that wed signed him - not sure why, it might have the Everton connection. I spent about 2 years trying to convince myself he wasnt good enough, not fit to lace Souness boots. I had to admit eventually that I was wrong. Very much so.

That 87-90 side were blessed with some incredible players, but were also a fantastically balanced team .. he made it all tick. He was awesome, even if he wasnt quite Graeme Souness
