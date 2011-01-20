Still this day, the stopping the ball on the throw-in line is my favourite ever Liverpool goal.
Crosby Nick never fails.
I was at that game! One of my first ones. Still wasnt even my favourite goal of the game. We were so good.
How did they line up? I count 3 CBs (Lawrenson, Hansen, Gillespie), so presumably one of them played in CM alongside McDonald, with Whelan on the left and Johnston on the right.
I loved Steve McMahon. He hit a real purple patch when he was top of his game and almost had a Souness swagger about him. That performance against Arsenal epitomised him during that period.I still cherish the autograph my mates got him to sign on a match programme for me, 'All the best you Geordie bastard from Steve McMahon'. Term of endearment of course.
