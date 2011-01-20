I loved Steve McMahon. He hit a real purple patch when he was top of his game and almost had a Souness swagger about him. That performance against Arsenal epitomised him during that period.



I still cherish the autograph my mates got him to sign on a match programme for me, 'All the best you Geordie bastard from Steve McMahon'. Term of endearment of course.



I remember not being happy that wed signed him - not sure why, it might have the Everton connection. I spent about 2 years trying to convince myself he wasnt good enough, not fit to lace Souness boots. I had to admit eventually that I was wrong. Very much so.That 87-90 side were blessed with some incredible players, but were also a fantastically balanced team .. he made it all tick. He was awesome, even if he wasnt quite Graeme Souness