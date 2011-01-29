Love Ry Cooder.



I can see the criticisms of his voice that people have said above but it doesn't really bother me - it's a bit plain, and perhaps not as expressive as it could be, but in a sense its no different to having a rather plain guitar player with an exceptional vocalist - the quality of his playing is so good that for me I never really think about it.



Chicken Skin Music is my favourite, love Paradise and Lunch as well.



His recent stuff has all been decent as well, he's tried to keep himself creative which is great to hear.



Also as mentioned above, great influence on the Stones, who are my all time faves (more than an influence if you believe Ry, who claims they stole a lot of stuff from him) and played on Safe as Milk by Captain Beefheart which is phenomenal.



Cooder was a protege of Jack Nitszche, who must be one of the most unsung heroes in all of music - arranger for Phil Spector, worked with Neil Young many times (including arranging the sublime 'Expecting To Fly' on Buffalo Springfield Again) and also did the arrangements for Porpoise Song by The Monkees which is one of the best pieces of 60s soft psychedelia. Nitzsche is also on Let It Bleed and Sticky Fingers, and did many great soundtracks, including work on Performance, and the One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest OST, which is one of the best records I inherited from my Dad.



Made some cool solo stuff too - look up The Lonely Surfer or St. Giles Cripplegate...