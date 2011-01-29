« previous next »
Author Topic: Ry Cooder

Nick110581

Ry Cooder
January 29, 2011, 07:59:32 pm
What do people know about him?

Not familiar with his work but Chicken Skin Music was on in local vinyl shop earlier and I liked the sound...
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Sir Harvest Fields

Re: Ry Cooder
Reply #1 on: January 29, 2011, 09:55:06 pm
one of the best slide players about. loved his early stuff.
"Woe to you, Oh Earth and Sea, for the Devil sends the beast with wrath, because he knows the time is short...Let him who hath understanding reckon the number of the beast for it is a human number, its number is Six hundred and sixty six."

Garstonite

Re: Ry Cooder
Reply #2 on: January 29, 2011, 09:57:28 pm
Love him. One of the greatest ever guitarists. Have Buena Vista Social Club in my car and it gets a regular airing. It's brightened up many a Monday morning.
Capon Debaser

Re: Ry Cooder
Reply #3 on: January 29, 2011, 10:18:56 pm
Ry Cooder - Available Space
<a href="http://www.youtube.com/v/75zpan5o40Y?fs=1&amp;" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">http://www.youtube.com/v/75zpan5o40Y?fs=1&amp;</a>

Theme From Southern Comfort
<a href="http://www.youtube.com/v/GkiP3KuO9xA?fs=1&amp;" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">http://www.youtube.com/v/GkiP3KuO9xA?fs=1&amp;</a>

Shoukichi Kina, Ry Cooder - Jing Jing
<a href="http://www.youtube.com/v/UJO9yLoQx-E?fs=1&amp;" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">http://www.youtube.com/v/UJO9yLoQx-E?fs=1&amp;</a>
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

Capon Debaser

Re: Ry Cooder
Reply #4 on: January 29, 2011, 10:19:55 pm
Quote from: Garstonette on January 29, 2011, 09:57:28 pm
Love him. One of the greatest ever guitarists. Have Buena Vista Social Club in my car and it gets a regular airing. It's brightened up many a Monday morning.
Cracking album,posted it in another thread

Quote from: Capon Debaser on October 22, 2010, 01:55:24 pm
'Buena Vista Social Club - OST - Ry Cooder'



Track Listing ...
1.Chan Chan
2.De Camino A La Vereda
3.El Cuarto De Tuta
4.Pueblo Nuevo
5.Dos Gardenias
6.Y Tu Que Has Hecho
7.Veinte Anos
8.El Carretero
9.Candela
10.Amor De Loca Juventud
11.Orgullecida
12.Murmullo
13.Buena Vista Social Club
14.La Bayamesa


Buena Vista Social Club - Chan Chan
<a href="http://www.youtube.com/v/tnFfKbxIHD0?fs=1&amp;" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">http://www.youtube.com/v/tnFfKbxIHD0?fs=1&amp;</a>




Code: [Select]
http://www.mediafire.com/?2yc65b87dl144ob
Timbo's Goals

Re: Ry Cooder
Reply #5 on: January 29, 2011, 11:37:58 pm
I only really loved Ry's early stuff and I'd put Chicken Skin and Paradise and Lunch at the very top of Ry's pile. Ry's version of It's all Over Now on P&L is just wonderful. He sticks to the slower original Womack tempo and I actually much prefer it to the Stones who did sometimes perform it in that slower way.

You'll not get your rocks off listening to Ry but what Ry does do is to take a wide range of old traditional songs, folk, blues, ethnics or other obscure standards and somehow stick to the original version yet still manage to put his own often novel slant on them. The result is invariably accomplished, often gorgeous, occasionally naff but at all times music to sit back and simply lap up with a huge satisfying grin on your gob.

No risk whatsoever with any of Ry Cooder's output as it's such high quality music.

 :)

Lawnmowerman

Re: Ry Cooder
Reply #6 on: January 29, 2011, 11:48:29 pm
Quote from: Capon Debaser on January 29, 2011, 10:19:55 pm
Cracking album,posted it in another thread
:thumbup sweet,thanks for that
RedmeisterOZ

Re: Ry Cooder
Reply #7 on: January 30, 2011, 03:45:50 am
Huge fan. Like this from 1987, 'Down in Hollywood'.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/tazIjeGxRMU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/tazIjeGxRMU</a>
Raul!

Re: Ry Cooder
Reply #8 on: January 30, 2011, 05:35:24 am
Love a lot of his stuff and I was originally hooked by the outstanding soundtrack of the outstanding Wim Wenders film Paris, Texas. He can evoke a very haunting mood with simple, clean playing.

http://m.youtube.com/index?desktop_uri=%2F&gl=US#/watch?xl=xl_blazer&v=b44paD20O3M
Mouth

Re: Ry Cooder
Reply #9 on: January 30, 2011, 05:43:51 am
Has a very distinctive style, can always tell when its him when I hear him. Done quite a lot of soundtracks, for a good few Walter Hill films, so if you have seen the likes of Brewsters Millions or Streets of Fire you have heard him. Crossroads always stood out given the subject matter. Particularly if you watch it and any time there is a close up on Ralph Macchio's hands playing the guitar, its actually Cooder.
Ginamos

Re: Ry Cooder
Reply #10 on: January 30, 2011, 06:10:00 am
The ultimate musician's musician, an early member of Captain Beefheart's Magic Band, and who made a huge contribution to The Stones albums Let It Bleed and Sticky Fingers and I'd go as far as to say fundamentally changed their sound.

His solo work's definitely worth checking out, although I personally find it a little too tasteful and academic to really love it. His involvement on Buena Vista Social Club was as producer, and once again he shows what great taste he has. An amazing musician, but I've always felt I've never enjoyed his solo stuff as much as I'm supposed to.

Chicken Skin Music is up there with the best of his albums.
Wait for it!!!

Re: Ry Cooder
Reply #11 on: January 30, 2011, 07:33:06 pm
Bop till you drop - No more needs saying!!!!!
RedmeisterOZ

Re: Ry Cooder
Reply #12 on: October 10, 2013, 08:39:04 am
Released last month.
Ry Cooder & Corridos Famosos, 'Live in San Francisco'
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Y5Xpzzp2gms" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Y5Xpzzp2gms</a>
elbow

Re: Ry Cooder
Reply #13 on: October 10, 2013, 11:20:05 pm
He did a great album with Ali Farka Toure (Kolo's Dad ;)) called Talking Timbuktu. I've listened to a few of his recent solo albums, "Chavez Ravine" is excellent. The one from last year "Election Special" was alright, not a huge fan of his voice to be honest.
RedmeisterOZ

Re: Ry Cooder
Reply #14 on: October 23, 2013, 08:07:05 am
Quote from: elbow on October 10, 2013, 11:20:05 pm
He did a great album with Ali Farka Toure (Kolo's Dad ;)) called Talking Timbuktu. I've listened to a few of his recent solo albums, "Chavez Ravine" is excellent. The one from last year "Election Special" was alright, not a huge fan of his voice to be honest.
'Meeting by the River', Ry Cooder and Vishwa Mohan Bhatt is good one too. 'Ganges delta blues' a classic track.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/6Lnys8R2fXk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/6Lnys8R2fXk</a>
gritsvanilla

Re: Ry Cooder
Reply #15 on: October 24, 2013, 12:34:08 am
Quote from: elbow on October 10, 2013, 11:20:05 pm
He did a great album with Ali Farka Toure (Kolo's Dad ;)) called Talking Timbuktu. I've listened to a few of his recent solo albums, "Chavez Ravine" is excellent. The one from last year "Election Special" was alright, not a huge fan of his voice to be honest.

I'm with you there, i genuinely believe it's his voice that let's down an awful lot of his music. His early 70's albums "Ry Cooder", "Into The Purple Valley", "Paradise And Lunch" and "Chicken Skin Music" are absolutely perfect musically, superbly produced and arranged and with the added benefit of that trademark Slide but they are all stopped short of greatness in large part to his voice which is if i'm honest the wrong side of ordinary. Might have been helped if he'd have wrote his own stuff but to be an interpreter of other people work i think you really need to have a strong, distinctive voice.
elbow

Re: Ry Cooder
Reply #16 on: October 24, 2013, 01:51:24 am
Quote from: gritsvanilla on October 24, 2013, 12:34:08 am
I'm with you there, i genuinely believe it's his voice that let's down an awful lot of his music. His early 70's albums "Ry Cooder", "Into The Purple Valley", "Paradise And Lunch" and "Chicken Skin Music" are absolutely perfect musically, superbly produced and arranged and with the added benefit of that trademark Slide but they are all stopped short of greatness in large part to his voice which is if i'm honest the wrong side of ordinary. Might have been helped if he'd have wrote his own stuff but to be an interpreter of other people work i think you really need to have a strong, distinctive voice.

That's probably why I like "Chavez Ravine" so much. He hardly sings on it!
Bangin Them In

Re: Ry Cooder
Reply #17 on: October 25, 2013, 12:47:22 am
RedmeisterOZ

Re: Ry Cooder
Reply #18 on: January 3, 2014, 08:16:14 am
'Vigilante Man' (Live)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/x4KmbUCwkyE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/x4KmbUCwkyE</a>
RedmeisterOZ

Re: Ry Cooder
Reply #19 on: January 13, 2018, 02:34:34 pm
Paris, Texas

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/X6ymVaq3Fqk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/X6ymVaq3Fqk</a>
RedmeisterOZ

Re: Ry Cooder
Reply #20 on: January 13, 2018, 02:56:26 pm
My neighbour is a Christadelphian. He has speed dial.
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/4KAwFPxpGGY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/4KAwFPxpGGY</a>
RedmeisterOZ

Re: Ry Cooder
Reply #21 on: January 13, 2018, 03:12:33 pm
Laced.
Electoral Kool-Aid.
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/51WbM67wcf4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/51WbM67wcf4</a>
RedmeisterOZ

Re: Ry Cooder
Reply #22 on: January 13, 2018, 03:24:50 pm
Quote from: elbow on October 24, 2013, 01:51:24 am
That's probably why I like "Chavez Ravine" so much. He hardly sings on it!


'Don't Call Me Red'. "...This is the city, Los Angeles, California"
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/UUtDpH5W8IA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/UUtDpH5W8IA</a>
RedmeisterOZ

Re: Ry Cooder
Reply #23 on: January 13, 2018, 03:34:04 pm
Chicken Skin Music:
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/kkN-78Be094" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/kkN-78Be094</a>
FlashingBlade

Re: Ry Cooder
Reply #24 on: January 13, 2018, 04:32:08 pm
Quote from: RedmeisterOZ on January 13, 2018, 03:24:50 pm


'Don't Call Me Red'. "...This is the city, Los Angeles, California"
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/UUtDpH5W8IA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/UUtDpH5W8IA</a>


great record that and his Paris Texas score one of the best ever for evoking the film in music.
SamAteTheRedAcid

Re: Ry Cooder
Reply #25 on: January 13, 2018, 08:10:04 pm
Love Ry Cooder.

I can see the criticisms of his voice that people have said above but it doesn't really bother me - it's a bit plain, and perhaps not as expressive as it could be, but in a sense its no different to having a rather plain guitar player with an exceptional vocalist - the quality of his playing is so good that for me I never really think about it.

Chicken Skin Music is my favourite, love Paradise and Lunch as well.

His recent stuff has all been decent as well, he's tried to keep himself creative which is great to hear.

Also as mentioned above, great influence on the Stones, who are my all time faves (more than an influence if you believe Ry, who claims they stole a lot of stuff from him) and played on Safe as Milk by Captain Beefheart which is phenomenal.

Cooder was a protege of Jack Nitszche, who must be one of the most unsung heroes in all of music - arranger for Phil Spector, worked with Neil Young many times (including arranging the sublime 'Expecting To Fly' on Buffalo Springfield Again) and also did the arrangements for Porpoise Song by The Monkees which is one of the best pieces of 60s soft psychedelia. Nitzsche is also on Let It Bleed and Sticky Fingers, and did many great soundtracks, including work on Performance, and the One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest OST, which is one of the best records I inherited from my Dad.

Made some cool solo stuff too - look up The Lonely Surfer or St. Giles Cripplegate...
Buck Pete

Re: Ry Cooder
Reply #26 on: January 15, 2018, 11:24:30 am
Quote from: Mouth on January 30, 2011, 05:43:51 am
Has a very distinctive style, can always tell when its him when I hear him. Done quite a lot of soundtracks, for a good few Walter Hill films,

Most notably for me he did the soundtrack for 'Southern Comfort'. One of my favourite movies of all time.

The Highlight being the Balfa Brothers performing 'Parlez Nous à Boire' in the Cajun Village at the end of the movie.



kesey

Re: Ry Cooder
Reply #27 on: March 26, 2021, 06:29:24 pm
Quote from: RedmeisterOZ on October 23, 2013, 08:07:05 am
'Meeting by the River', Ry Cooder and Vishwa Mohan Bhatt is good one too. 'Ganges delta blues' a classic track.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/6Lnys8R2fXk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/6Lnys8R2fXk</a>

That is one great collaboration and beautiful music and how did I miss this thread ?

 ;D

I came in here in find the Qawaali music thread as I was listening to Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan earlier but I found this thread instead.

Nice one Baba   :wave
kesey

Re: Ry Cooder
Reply #28 on: March 26, 2021, 07:38:58 pm
The one he done with Ali Farka Toure is boss . Talking Timbuktu .
Timbo's Goals

Re: Ry Cooder
Reply #29 on: March 27, 2021, 12:39:37 am
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on January 29, 2011, 11:37:58 pm
I only really loved Ry's early stuff and I'd put Chicken Skin and Paradise and Lunch at the very top of Ry's pile. Ry's version of It's all Over Now on P&L is just wonderful. He sticks to the slower original Womack tempo and I actually much prefer it to the Stones who did sometimes perform it in that slower way.

You'll not get your rocks off listening to Ry but what Ry does do is to take a wide range of old traditional songs, folk, blues, ethnics or other obscure standards and somehow stick to the original version yet still manage to put his own often novel slant on them. The result is invariably accomplished, often gorgeous, occasionally naff but at all times music to sit back and simply lap up with a huge satisfying grin on your gob.

No risk whatsoever with any of Ry Cooder's output as it's such high quality music.

 :)


Quote from: SamAteTheRedAcid on January 13, 2018, 08:10:04 pm
Love Ry Cooder.

I can see the criticisms of his voice that people have said above but it doesn't really bother me - it's a bit plain, and perhaps not as expressive as it could be, but in a sense its no different to having a rather plain guitar player with an exceptional vocalist - the quality of his playing is so good that for me I never really think about it.

Chicken Skin Music is my favourite, love Paradise and Lunch as well.

His recent stuff has all been decent as well, he's tried to keep himself creative which is great to hear.

Also as mentioned above, great influence on the Stones, who are my all time faves (more than an influence if you believe Ry, who claims they stole a lot of stuff from him) and played on Safe as Milk by Captain Beefheart which is phenomenal.

Cooder was a protege of Jack Nitszche, who must be one of the most unsung heroes in all of music - arranger for Phil Spector, worked with Neil Young many times (including arranging the sublime 'Expecting To Fly' on Buffalo Springfield Again) and also did the arrangements for Porpoise Song by The Monkees which is one of the best pieces of 60s soft psychedelia. Nitzsche is also on Let It Bleed and Sticky Fingers, and did many great soundtracks, including work on Performance, and the One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest OST, which is one of the best records I inherited from my Dad.

Made some cool solo stuff too - look up The Lonely Surfer or St. Giles Cripplegate...

Who'd have thunk eh Sam? Great minds or fools?  ;D  :wave
ToneLa

Re: Ry Cooder
Reply #30 on: Today at 05:37:09 am
Paris, Texas
