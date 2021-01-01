« previous next »
Gary Neville at Sky Sports  (Read 19382 times)

paulrazor

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Gary Neville at Sky Sports
Reply #240 on: Yesterday at 03:19:43 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 03:13:44 pm
Absolutely no way he wouldn't have been there if they'd won.

Wish I could just sack off work when we lose ;D
well yeah if we lost he was all over it

I took a few of his points as it was a close first half

he denied saying we didnt play well but as i said above he was asked about 5 times by souness and carra
"did Liverpool play well"

its yes or no

not "congratulations" or "united were terrible"
Legs

  
  
  
  
Re: Gary Neville at Sky Sports
Reply #241 on: Yesterday at 04:23:47 pm
Probably told him not to comeback and to sort his wardrobe out that jacket and top was bad match for him !
redan

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Gary Neville at Sky Sports
Reply #242 on: Yesterday at 06:28:48 pm
At the time I was loving it as I was riding on an ultimate high and just found it funny as fuck but actually when you think about it, his behaviour was actually quite worrying.
Ive never had an issue with his bias as he openly supports the club and played for them his entire career, I actually blame Sky for putting him on Man United games just for clickbait headlines over actually trying to have good coverage. However his flat out denial to say we played well (a simply yes would have sufficed) when we won 7-0, is the stuff Id expect from a 9 year old in a playground being teased by his mates, not a professional broadcaster. Also him not acknowledging the fact theyd lost 6-0 to Man City when he kept reiterating it was a one-off had all the hallmarks of a maniac. A sheer denial of reality even when faced with actual facts. You could see how awkward Keane was, it was meant to be a 2-2 with Carragher and Souness but Roy thought fuck this, Im not being lumbered in with him, youre on your own
As usual though Sky lap it up and think it makes good TV.
A-Bomb

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Gary Neville at Sky Sports
Reply #243 on: Yesterday at 06:31:01 pm
Fuck him, he gave it the billy big bollocks before the game.....got egg on his face, looked like a knobhead - behaved like a child and bailed on his Monday night gig.

Should learn to temper his fat mouth in the future.
WhereAngelsPlay

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Gary Neville at Sky Sports
Reply #244 on: Yesterday at 06:32:15 pm
Quote from: redan on Yesterday at 06:28:48 pm
At the time I was loving it as I was riding on an ultimate high and just found it funny as fuck but actually when you think about it, his behaviour was actually quite worrying.
Ive never had an issue with his bias as he openly supports the club and played for them his entire career, I actually blame Sky for putting him on Man United games just for clickbait headlines over actually trying to have good coverage. However his flat out denial to say we played well (a simply yes would have sufficed) when we won 7-0, is the stuff Id expect from a 9 year old in a playground being teased by his mates, not a professional broadcaster. Also him not acknowledging the fact theyd lost 6-0 to Man City when he kept reiterating it was a one-off had all the hallmarks of a maniac. A sheer denial of reality even when faced with actual facts. You could see how awkward Keane was, it was meant to be a 2-2 with Carragher and Souness but Roy thought fuck this, Im not being lumbered in with him, youre on your own
As usual though Sky lap it up and think it makes good TV.


The sooner the pair of them fuck off to the Middle East to take over from the hairy handed,daughter friend fucking twat and his bitter mate the better.
Bangin Them In

  
  
  
  
Re: Gary Neville at Sky Sports
Reply #245 on: Yesterday at 07:02:57 pm
It's all meaningless drivel from him and most for the rest too

Create controversy and divide, row and shout, get viewers and media/fan coverage

Rinse and repeat - dull as fuck
rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Gary Neville at Sky Sports
Reply #246 on: Yesterday at 07:27:28 pm
Quote from: A-Bomb on Yesterday at 06:31:01 pm
Fuck him, he gave it the billy big bollocks before the game.....got egg on his face, looked like a knobhead - behaved like a child and bailed on his Monday night gig.

Should learn to temper his fat mouth in the future.

I've just seen the TikTok he did, cocky Manc twat got what was coming ;D
Mumm-Ra

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Gary Neville at Sky Sports
Reply #247 on: Yesterday at 07:30:50 pm
Quote from: Bangin Them In on Yesterday at 07:02:57 pm
It's all meaningless drivel from him and most for the rest too

Create controversy and divide, row and shout, get viewers and media/fan coverage

Rinse and repeat - dull as fuck

Exactly, I don't know why people even bother to comment on it. It's his job to trigger people's outrage and they just gladly oblige, like that's going to make it stop   :D
rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Gary Neville at Sky Sports
Reply #248 on: Yesterday at 07:34:23 pm
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Yesterday at 07:30:50 pm
Exactly, I don't know why people even bother to comment on it. It's his job to trigger people's outrage and they just gladly oblige, like that's going to make it stop   :D

People pay a huge amount of money to watch the games though, what's the subscription for just Sky Sports now, £500 a year?, you've the right to expect decent comms. If you want to watch fucking idiots acting like pricks, you go watch those fan channel c*nts on youtube.

Too much these days is just accept the shit you get, don't argue, don't complain, just shut the fuck up while we act like c*nts
Mumm-Ra

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Gary Neville at Sky Sports
Reply #249 on: Yesterday at 08:20:42 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 07:34:23 pm
People pay a huge amount of money to watch the games though, what's the subscription for just Sky Sports now, £500 a year?, you've the right to expect decent comms. If you want to watch fucking idiots acting like pricks, you go watch those fan channel c*nts on youtube.

Too much these days is just accept the shit you get, don't argue, don't complain, just shut the fuck up while we act like c*nts

Yeah, true. I'm on the 'don't give them the attention they're looking for' side, but point taken.

I wonder if there were two broadcasts, one with sensible thoughtful commentary, and one with clickbait banter shite, which would get more viewers?
TepidT2O

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Gary Neville at Sky Sports
Reply #250 on: Yesterday at 09:17:34 pm
Quote from: vblfc on Yesterday at 06:47:14 am
Was the full blown meltdown of a petulant big kid. Not showing up for work the next day likely just adds to his misery as it magnifies him being an asshole, taking a hammering on and off the pitch. Hes brought that on himself setting the bias tone and behaving like we do what we want. You reap what you sow Gary.
this is an absolute masterclass in shithousery by Souey though.

I mean its perfectly played, hes like a classical violinist playing his fiddle to the highest level..

Because he hasnt played for us for so long, its easy to forget that no one has bigger bollocks than Souness.  And we hes right too?  Oh my word magnificent
WhereAngelsPlay

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Gary Neville at Sky Sports
Reply #251 on: Yesterday at 09:23:22 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:17:34 pm
this is an absolute masterclass in shithousery by Souey though.

I mean its perfectly played, hes like a classical violinist playing his fiddle to the highest level..

Because he hasnt played for us for so long, its easy to forget that no one has bigger bollocks than Souness.  And we hes right too?  Oh my word magnificent


The Director tried putting that right at the weekend.
paulrazor

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Gary Neville at Sky Sports
Reply #252 on: Yesterday at 09:29:37 pm
Quote from: redan on Yesterday at 06:28:48 pm
At the time I was loving it as I was riding on an ultimate high and just found it funny as fuck but actually when you think about it, his behaviour was actually quite worrying.
Ive never had an issue with his bias as he openly supports the club and played for them his entire career, I actually blame Sky for putting him on Man United games just for clickbait headlines over actually trying to have good coverage. However his flat out denial to say we played well (a simply yes would have sufficed) when we won 7-0, is the stuff Id expect from a 9 year old in a playground being teased by his mates, not a professional broadcaster. Also him not acknowledging the fact theyd lost 6-0 to Man City when he kept reiterating it was a one-off had all the hallmarks of a maniac. A sheer denial of reality even when faced with actual facts. You could see how awkward Keane was, it was meant to be a 2-2 with Carragher and Souness but Roy thought fuck this, Im not being lumbered in with him, youre on your own
As usual though Sky lap it up and think it makes good TV.
when was the 6-0 game
Mumm-Ra

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Gary Neville at Sky Sports
Reply #253 on: Yesterday at 09:42:56 pm
Quote from: paulrazor on Yesterday at 09:29:37 pm
when was the 6-0 game

Think he means the 6-3 loss to City
paulrazor

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Gary Neville at Sky Sports
Reply #254 on: Yesterday at 10:42:04 pm
Oh
a little break

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Gary Neville at Sky Sports
Reply #255 on: Today at 05:08:31 am
Quote from: A-Bomb on Yesterday at 06:31:01 pm
Fuck him, he gave it the billy big bollocks before the game.....got egg on his face, looked like a knobhead - behaved like a child and bailed on his Monday night gig.

Should learn to temper his fat mouth in the future.

This for me. He openly laughed in Souness' face when he said he was confident of a Liverpool win. Like the school yard bully. It was so fucking sweet. SEVEN NIL.
