The solution is so blindingly obvious that the PL/UEFA/FIFA won't give it a moment's thought. It involves yellow cards for time-wasting, but only as a back up to a more fundamental change.



Yes, yellow cards would be the simplest way. But it brings in the "how long is a piece of string" element with regards to when it is used and still allows a dimension of theatrics for the keeper to justify why it is taking so long. "See the ball won't stay still in that spot, so I have to try these other three spots. And my boots man, how can I be expected to kick the ball with that bit of grass on the studs". Also the general lack of desire to send a player off for such a "minor infringement".Applying a time limit would give a framework for how long a goalkick should take normally. Like the old pass back rule, no one counts to 6 any more, but it helped reset the system regarding how long the keeper could hold on to the ball for. Saying that, if they bring back counting 6ish seconds from when the keeper first catches the ball, then this would immediately stop the frankly ridiculous Pickfordian antics of flopping onto the ground with the ball and lying there for as long as you like, smirking at the impotent referee.And the threat of a corner kick in the dying minutes when you are holding on is a much greater incentive to restart play than a yellow card for the keeper, which actually only wastes a bit more time!