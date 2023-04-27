Players and managers have been warned they face tougher punishments for poor behaviour at games.
The new penalties are part of a charter introduced by football's authorities for the 2023-24 campaign.
Managers and coaches will also have to adhere to new rules covering the technical area.
'Unacceptable behaviour will not be tolerated'
"We want players, managers and fans to continue showing their passion, but these new measures have been introduced to ensure that the line is not crossed when it comes to on-field and technical area behaviour," said Premier League chief executive Richard Masters.
Teams at Step 7 and below of the men's game and in tier 3 and below in the women's pyramid will now face being docked points "if their players or coaches commit repeated offences of serious misconduct".
The points deductions will range from three to 12 points "depending on the number of breaches within 12 months of the team's first offence and severity of the case(s)".
"We frequently hear from grassroots participants that player behaviour is a growing issue and we're determined to change this," said Bullingham.
"Unacceptable behaviour towards other players and officials will not be tolerated."