Anyone else watching the Brum v Wxm game on Sky?

1-1 at halftime - Wxm took the lead in the first couple of minutes, but Brum deservedly equalised and have bossed possession since the first 10 minutes. Birmingham play a much more modern, passing game, thats easier on the eye than Wrexhams limited, pragmatic style.

The ref, as is the case so often at all levels, is guilty of assuming that if a player falls over, a foul has been committed - its beyond tedious, and the Birmingham players have cottoned on quickly.
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 08:57:03 pm
Anyone else watching the Brum v Wxm game on Sky?

1-1 at halftime - Wxm took the lead in the first couple of minutes, but Brum deservedly equalised and have bossed possession since the first 10 minutes. Birmingham play a much more modern, passing game, thats easier on the eye than Wrexhams limited, pragmatic style.

The ref, as is the case so often at all levels, is guilty of assuming that if a player falls over, a foul has been committed - its beyond tedious, and the Birmingham players have cottoned on quickly.

I was watching, but turned it off due to the obsession with David Beckham rather than what's happening on the pitch
Wrexham very Sean Dyche, only a threat from set plays and in the air. Certainly not ready for The Championship.

Birmingham get the ball down and play.

Stansfield a cheat code at this level though. Could surely have done a job for Fulham.
Ive always said Parkinson will not coach this team in the Chanpionship. Neanderthal shit. He cant play proper football.
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 09:36:57 pm
Ive always said Parkinson will not coach this team in the Chanpionship. Neanderthal shit. He cant play proper football.

Youre right, and Birmingham have shown up their deficiencies in spades. On another note, how crap has this ref been? Since Mullins came on, Birmingham players have taken turns to assault him. The result of his inaction re. carding the individuals was the free for all on 80 minutes. Weak refereeing is a huge bugbear of mine.
And now, too little and too late, a red for a Birmingham player who is actually the victim of piss poor weak officiating earlier.
This Birmingham team could conceivably be at the top end of The Championship. It's the level of team Wrexham would be playing if they went up though and they don't play any football, just launch it into the box.

Birmingham should run away with this league though. Should never have gone down in tge first place. Were top 6 till they got Rooney in.
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:50:25 pm
This Birmingham team could conceivably be at the top end of The Championship. It's the level of team Wrexham would be playing if they went up though and they don't play any football, just launch it into the box.

Birmingham should run away with this league though. Should never have gone down in tge first place. Were top 6 till they got Rooney in.

paik and stansfeld are both high level championship players
cocherane the left back has been good aswell

our old mate ben davies will have to start the next match for blues
Wrexham hood ball?

Some things never change

I was reminded this weekend, that Wrexham (like, in the middle of the country) has a 50mph limit on the bypass to cut pollution.

Its like giving the elephant man lipstick
No shame on getting a drilling by Birmingham. I think over the fullness of time well look at this Birmingham team as potentially the finest to ever play in the 3rd tier. It is beyond stacked.
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 05:50:43 am
No shame on getting a drilling by Birmingham. I think over the fullness of time well look at this Birmingham team as potentially the finest to ever play in the 3rd tier. It is beyond stacked.
Hopefully the cheating bastard's will be passing through the third tier soon taking that award
