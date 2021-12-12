Anyone else watching the Brum v Wxm game on Sky?



1-1 at halftime - Wxm took the lead in the first couple of minutes, but Brum deservedly equalised and have bossed possession since the first 10 minutes. Birmingham play a much more modern, passing game, thats easier on the eye than Wrexhams limited, pragmatic style.



The ref, as is the case so often at all levels, is guilty of assuming that if a player falls over, a foul has been committed - its beyond tedious, and the Birmingham players have cottoned on quickly.