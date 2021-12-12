Anyone else watching the Brum v Wxm game on Sky?
1-1 at halftime - Wxm took the lead in the first couple of minutes, but Brum deservedly equalised and have bossed possession since the first 10 minutes. Birmingham play a much more modern, passing game, thats easier on the eye than Wrexhams limited, pragmatic style.
The ref, as is the case so often at all levels, is guilty of assuming that if a player falls over, a foul has been committed - its beyond tedious, and the Birmingham players have cottoned on quickly.