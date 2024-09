Yeah you're right I was told Barry was signed for £1million, but hes on loan. I shall chastise my source.





Wrexham have spent similar to Charlton and way less than Birmingham

It would be far from a massive failure IMO if as expected Birmingham win the league, there is one automatic spot left



It should be an interesting league this year



I hope Wrexham go up to be honest… they were a good team in the late 70s and did then get as a high as the old 2nd Division.I watch a fair bit of Wigan Athletic, living in the area, and they are hopeless. Having said that most of the teams I’ve seen them play are poor as well.I don’t really think there’s a massive difference between league 1 and 2, and the momentum Wrexham have from regular promotions recently should be an advantage.I would guess their owners are aiming for the Premier League. I’d imagine that’s eminently achievable.