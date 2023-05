Good point, the celeb status of the owners helps being more revenue, that documentary helps too, Wrexham have generated far more interest in people watching them because of those situations



EFL are very strict when it comes to FFP, Reading have just been docked points for the second time because of it, & Wigan docked points for failing to pay staff on time



FFP is an issue for Salford (hence Neville's agenda) because they get some of the lowest crowds in the EFL, their ground has poor facilities to generate further revenue and sponsorship will be relatively limited all in comparison to the big clubs in the league. Therefore they haven't been able to just buy their way out of it - bearing in mind they still needed the play offs to go up from the NL and certainly weren't hitting 100 points.With Wrexham they'll have the income streams that will probably top anyone in League Two. Once the new stand is built it'll be competitive in League One as well at least. You don't have to spend fortunes in the EFL anyway to be successful. Look at clubs like Luton and Coventry in the Championship play offs right now, both were going nowhere in League Two recently and haven't spent their way to success.