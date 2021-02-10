Would be good to see Wrexham back in the football league; Reynolds and Mchelleney have done their research, there aren't many other sides that could be bought so cheaply that could tap in to such a large, under-utilised potential fan population as Wrexham, whilst using their Welsh status as a symbol to engage people.



Contextually though, they have no business in the non-league with their budget. It may take another season but they can't spend the money they have and not be up in League One at a minimum.



Paul Mullin; top scorer in League Two only a year ago with 32 goals in 46 games for Cambridge, turned down a move to Championship Middlesbrough to play at Wrexham. The £6k a week he's on may explain it. Must be the most lavishly paid non-league player of all time. He earns double what Crewe Alex's highest earner in League One is on. You could see on those highlights how much of a superior player he is at that level - though he has a better record in league football than with a mismatched Wrexham side this season. 75 league goals, in his prime, offered Championship football and moved to Wrexham. I guess he saw the potential of being the star of that team and a symbol for their rise. More likely to be a club legend there.



They've got Lee Camp, capped for England u21s and Northern Ireland's senior side 9 times, over 400 football league appearances and 50 Premier League appearances. Is 37 now but that's still a high profile signing for that level.



Ben Tozer, over 300 league appearances and a League One Mainstay. Played for Newcastle Utd.



Ollie Palmer, over 50 goals in the football league, prolific as a young player in the non-league, got double digits in league one in successive seasons for Crawley and AFC Wimbledon before moving to Wrexham.



Callum McFadzean, formerly of Sunderland (though being a Crewe follower, I can tell you right now I don't think he's even 7th tier standard, never mind 5th) on 3k a week.



David Jones, formerly of Man Utd, Wolves, Derby and Wigan, over 400 league appearances.



James Jones for me is one of the wildest ones alongside Mullin in terms of actually being there. He's a 26 year old midfielder who's another I know well because he came through Crewe's academy. I've also played against James as the semi-pro club I played for used to host Crewe in a pre-season friendly every year (still do play each other) and have seen first hand how good he is, a real Rolls-Royce midfielder with an unbelievable long shot. When WBA were in the Premier League, they actually agreed a £500k deal to buy Jones from Crewe, and on the eve of the deal being completed he tore his hamstring and they pulled out. Followed several months of painful rehab, then at the end of his deal, as they do, Crewe refused to offer enough money to keep him and he went to Lincoln. For whatever reason, it didn't quite fit for him at Lincoln, though he did play 36 times in his first season and was reasonably good). This lad is Championship quality at a minimum and finally seems to be avoiding the injuries that have plagued him thus far. Way too good to be playing non-league.



Then players like Shaun Brisley, Aaron Hayden, Kwame Thomas who were all decent at League One and good League Two players. This has to be the most stacked and perhaps most expensively assembled non-league outfit I can remember (though Stockport are running them close on that). The money in the sides at the top of the non-league is astounding these days.