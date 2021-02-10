« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]

Author Topic: Wrexham FC  (Read 12899 times)

Offline rodderzzz

Re: The survival of Wrexham FC
« Reply #160 on: February 10, 2021, 07:48:38 pm »
I like how they've changed their name on social media to Wryan and Wrob lol
Offline Buggy Eyes Alfredo

Re: The survival of Wrexham FC
« Reply #161 on: March 28, 2021, 09:27:32 pm »

"ROB IS ALLERGIC TO SHELLFISH." & "WE'RE WATCHING! BUT NOT IN A SUPER CREEPY WAY" on the advertisement boards.
Offline LiamG

Wrexham A.F.C
« Reply #162 on: October 28, 2021, 06:09:08 pm »
Still feels quite surreal that Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney own Wrexham A.F.C

This is their first visit to the club, also turned up at Wrexham's away game the other night at Maidenhead 

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-wales-59061538

Offline royhendo

Re: Wrexham A.F.C
« Reply #163 on: October 28, 2021, 06:15:24 pm »
We get weekly updates via Whatsapp - a former colleague of mine was actually the Wrexham Supporters Trust chairman a few years back so he's been quite close to it all and apparently you couldn't deal with a more straightforward and agreeable pair of fellas from a club governance point of view.

This is Rich here: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-wales-north-east-wales-13182157

Dream owners really though eh?

Eeeeeefor Williams....

Offline Robinred

Re: Wrexham A.F.C
« Reply #164 on: October 28, 2021, 08:54:48 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on October 28, 2021, 06:15:24 pm
We get weekly updates via Whatsapp - a former colleague of mine was actually the Wrexham Supporters Trust chairman a few years back so he's been quite close to it all and apparently you couldn't deal with a more straightforward and agreeable pair of fellas from a club governance point of view.

This is Rich here: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-wales-north-east-wales-13182157

Dream owners really though eh?

Eeeeeefor Williams....



Good stuff Roy.

Like many other lifelong Reds on these boards, Im Wrexham born and bred - born in fact in a long since demolished prefab directly opposite the Racecourse ground. My late father in law was a season ticket holder and way back in the 70s, I accompanied him on an odyssey to see Wrexham play at all the away grounds in the then 4th Division. The team under John Neal was lauded for its attacking playing style and that team had some notable success in the FA cup against 1st division opponents and also in Europe; Terry Venables had some very complimentary things to say about them.

The LFC connections are strong too. Aside from the players whove donned Liverpool and Wrexham shirts, Bill Shankly was known to be a mentor to Neal when he found himself with time on his hands following his sudden, (and by all accounts, regretted) resignation from the Anfield hot seat.
Offline Pheeny

  • Super Title: The King of Belgium
Re: Wrexham A.F.C
« Reply #165 on: October 29, 2021, 03:54:09 pm »
Been to many a Wrexham game in the 70's, knew and drank with a number of the players as well, including Joey Jones.

Also went to the then chairman's house, Pryce Griffiths, on a couple of occasions for some beers...
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: Wrexham A.F.C
« Reply #166 on: October 29, 2021, 04:10:35 pm »
Quote from: Pheeny on October 29, 2021, 03:54:09 pm
Been to many a Wrexham game in the 70's, knew and drank with a number of the players as well, including Joey Jones.

Also went to the then chairman's house, Pryce Griffiths, on a couple of occasions for some beers...


Used to live with a girl from Wrexham so would go to the racecourse when not going to Anfield  and have mates who go home and away

Things are not going as well as they should on the pitch

The Owners seem great lads though
Offline mike777

Re: Wrexham A.F.C
« Reply #167 on: October 29, 2021, 04:11:44 pm »
Also from Wrexham originally as well and they are my 2nd team as well.
The ownership situation is totally surreal and a dream but the on field form is very hit and miss and needs to pick up.  Have seen them live a couple of times this season; the striker Paul Mullin (from Litherland) is different class at Conference level (signed from Cambridge).  Could play at least Div 1 level, possibly Championship.  They are lacking any decent central midfielder though on what I've seen.
Offline Hedley Lamarr

Re: Wrexham A.F.C
« Reply #168 on: October 29, 2021, 04:27:31 pm »
Id do a little sex wee if Its Always Sunny rocked up at Wrexham.
Re: Wrexham A.F.C
« Reply #169 on: October 29, 2021, 05:57:39 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on October 28, 2021, 08:54:48 pm
Good stuff Roy.

Like many other lifelong Reds on these boards, Im Wrexham born and bred - born in fact in a long since demolished prefab directly opposite the Racecourse ground. My late father in law was a season ticket holder and way back in the 70s, I accompanied him on an odyssey to see Wrexham play at all the away grounds in the then 4th Division. The team under John Neal was lauded for its attacking playing style and that team had some notable success in the FA cup against 1st division opponents and also in Europe; Terry Venables had some very complimentary things to say about them.

The LFC connections are strong too. Aside from the players whove donned Liverpool and Wrexham shirts, Bill Shankly was known to be a mentor to Neal when he found himself with time on his hands following his sudden, (and by all accounts, regretted) resignation from the Anfield hot seat.

Nice!

It's odd how they've not made it feel too weird while still bringing a lot of media glare to the club, isn't it? Quite a trick to pull off, but then the pair of them are down to earth and Rob McIlhenny is a proper Philadelphia blue collar type isn't he? Not too much in the way of airs and graces :)
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Wrexham A.F.C
« Reply #170 on: October 29, 2021, 06:30:44 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on October 29, 2021, 05:57:39 pm
Nice!

It's odd how they've not made it feel too weird while still bringing a lot of media glare to the club, isn't it? Quite a trick to pull off, but then the pair of them are down to earth and Rob McIlhenny is a proper Philadelphia blue collar type isn't he? Not too much in the way of airs and graces :)

Be careful, he has a weapon...

Re: Wrexham A.F.C
« Reply #171 on: October 29, 2021, 06:31:42 pm »
I've a soft spot for them and red-white-red is a really neat colour combination.

That being said, even under the new ownership Football League doesn't seem to be happening for them, which is a shame. It'd be great to see also the team representing North Wales back in at least the third tier again. I hope the owners have something planned and building carefully from the bottom up at the moment rather than just being stuck at square one.

Notts County being down there with them is sad in its own right. Both could've easily been Championship or fancy League 1 clubs had they been better ran in the past.
Re: Wrexham A.F.C
« Reply #172 on: October 29, 2021, 06:39:09 pm »
Quote from: Linudden on October 29, 2021, 06:31:42 pm
I've a soft spot for them and red-white-red is a really neat colour combination.

That being said, even under the new ownership Football League doesn't seem to be happening for them, which is a shame. It'd be great to see also the team representing North Wales back in at least the third tier again. I hope the owners have something planned and building carefully from the bottom up at the moment rather than just being stuck at square one.

Notts County being down there with them is sad in its own right. Both could've easily been Championship or fancy League 1 clubs had they been better ran in the past.

Interesting to note that both Wrexham and Notts County are amongst the 10 oldest established football clubs. I think Sheffield FC are the actual oldest, and a S. American club are also in the top 10 (Lima?).
Re: Wrexham A.F.C
« Reply #173 on: October 29, 2021, 06:49:36 pm »
Re: Wrexham A.F.C
« Reply #174 on: October 29, 2021, 06:49:51 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on October 29, 2021, 06:39:09 pm
Interesting to note that both Wrexham and Notts County are amongst the 10 oldest established football clubs. I think Sheffield FC are the actual oldest, and a S. American club are also in the top 10 (Lima?).

Yeah. Really old and gold there. Nottingham Forest were founded in 1865, so the Nottingham derby is the oldest in the world. Sheffield FC never were professionals though and since they declined entering the Football League even in the early years, those two will always be the oldest professional clubs.
Re: Wrexham A.F.C
« Reply #175 on: October 30, 2021, 09:18:48 am »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on October 29, 2021, 04:27:31 pm
Id do a little sex wee if Its Always Sunny rocked up at Wrexham.

Apparently Danny De Vito was in Wrexham the other day too, the pub right outside the ground
Re: Wrexham A.F.C
« Reply #176 on: October 30, 2021, 09:37:00 am »
Quote from: Robinred on October 29, 2021, 06:39:09 pm
Interesting to note that both Wrexham and Notts County are amongst the 10 oldest established football clubs. I think Sheffield FC are the actual oldest, and a S. American club are also in the top 10 (Lima?).

And Notts County gave inspiration for Juve's kit.
Re: Wrexham A.F.C
« Reply #177 on: October 30, 2021, 07:06:27 pm »
Quote from: LiamG on October 30, 2021, 09:18:48 am
Apparently Danny De Vito was in Wrexham the other day too, the pub right outside the ground
It was a double ganger
Re: Wrexham A.F.C
« Reply #178 on: October 31, 2021, 01:34:52 pm »
Quote from: Pheeny on October 30, 2021, 07:06:27 pm
It was a double ganger


ah was it?

i'd just seen something on twitter didn't chase up the actual story

Here's a great video from Tifo football "When hollywood came for Wrexham FC" apparently it was our semi final win over Barca that got rob mcelhenney's attention into football, also explains why they went for a club like Wrexham

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WNsZuUE6J8A
Re: Wrexham FC
« Reply #179 on: November 3, 2021, 03:52:11 pm »
Re: Wrexham A.F.C
« Reply #180 on: November 14, 2021, 03:20:49 pm »
Quote from: LiamG on October 31, 2021, 01:34:52 pm
ah was it?

i'd just seen something on twitter didn't chase up the actual story

Here's a great video from Tifo football "When hollywood came for Wrexham FC" apparently it was our semi final win over Barca that got rob mcelhenney's attention into football, also explains why they went for a club like Wrexham

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WNsZuUE6J8A

Really enjoyed that, thanks Liam
Re: Wrexham FC
« Reply #181 on: November 15, 2021, 07:30:56 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on November 14, 2021, 03:20:49 pm
Really enjoyed that, thanks Liam

No problemo, Tifo's youtube channel is one of the best around to be honest, enjoy all their videos!
Re: Wrexham FC
« Reply #182 on: November 15, 2021, 10:44:31 am »
The Tifo video was great. I like Rob McElhenney a lot, as a big Sunny fan and I think some of the things they've done in the ongoing transformation of the club have been really nice touches, like the Ifor Williams adverts, keeping the pre-existing sponsors on long-term, pre-agreed discounted deals whilst sharing the space with new global sponsors paying 10 x the amount. It's savvy but it's also showing respect to the town. I had no idea Reynolds was worth over half a billion, that's crazy. Some of the players they've got are way below their level too; I follow Crewe Alex as my family are from that area of Cheshire originally and James Jones was a cracking player at League Two level, probably League One/ Championship standard if he could've stayed fit consistently.

They'll be back in the league within a couple of seasons. They're 9 points off top with a game in hand at the moment and only lost 1 in the last 6.
Re: Wrexham FC
« Reply #183 on: March 28, 2022, 11:08:58 pm »
Unreal  ;D

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/U1JwGQldSWk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/U1JwGQldSWk</a>
Re: Wrexham FC
« Reply #184 on: Yesterday at 12:44:00 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on March 28, 2022, 11:08:58 pm
Unreal  ;D

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/U1JwGQldSWk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/U1JwGQldSWk</a>

No defending. At all. From either team.

Just from those highlights, 9-7 would not have been at all impossible. :D
Re: Wrexham FC
« Reply #185 on: Yesterday at 08:50:08 am »
For a bit of context, Dover this season have a record of W1, D5, L28. So to be 5-2 down to them in the first place was pretty shameful ;D

They were like 1/14 to win!
Re: Wrexham FC
« Reply #186 on: Yesterday at 08:58:55 am »
How good was that first Dover goal?!
Re: Wrexham FC
« Reply #187 on: Today at 02:14:32 am »
Is Bielsa coaching Wrexham? Brilliant going forward and shambolic at the back. Great fun!
Re: Wrexham FC
« Reply #188 on: Today at 09:52:25 am »
Would be good to see Wrexham back in the football league; Reynolds and Mchelleney have done their research, there aren't many other sides that could be bought so cheaply that could tap in to such a large, under-utilised potential fan population as Wrexham, whilst using their Welsh status as a symbol to engage people.

Contextually though, they have no business in the non-league with their budget. It may take another season but they can't spend the money they have and not be up in League One at a minimum.

Paul Mullin; top scorer in League Two only a year ago with 32 goals in 46 games for Cambridge, turned down a move to Championship Middlesbrough to play at Wrexham. The £6k a week he's on may explain it. Must be the most lavishly paid non-league player of all time. He earns double what Crewe Alex's highest earner in League One is on. You could see on those highlights how much of a superior player he is at that level - though he has a better record in league football than with a mismatched Wrexham side this season. 75 league goals, in his prime, offered Championship football and moved to Wrexham. I guess he saw the potential of being the star of that team and a symbol for their rise. More likely to be a club legend there.

They've got Lee Camp, capped for England u21s and Northern Ireland's senior side 9 times, over 400 football league appearances and 50 Premier League appearances. Is 37 now but that's still a high profile signing for that level.

Ben Tozer, over 300 league appearances and a League One Mainstay. Played for Newcastle Utd.

Ollie Palmer, over 50 goals in the football league, prolific as a young player in the non-league, got double digits in league one in successive seasons for Crawley and AFC Wimbledon before moving to Wrexham.

Callum McFadzean, formerly of Sunderland (though being a Crewe follower, I can tell you right now I don't think he's even 7th tier standard, never mind 5th) on 3k a week.

David Jones, formerly of Man Utd, Wolves, Derby and Wigan, over 400 league appearances.

James Jones for me is one of the wildest ones alongside Mullin in terms of actually being there. He's a 26 year old midfielder who's another I know well because he came through Crewe's academy. I've also played against James as the semi-pro club I played for used to host Crewe in a pre-season friendly every year (still do play each other) and have seen first hand how good he is, a real Rolls-Royce midfielder with an unbelievable long shot. When WBA were in the Premier League, they actually agreed a £500k deal to buy Jones from Crewe, and on the eve of the deal being completed he tore his hamstring and they pulled out. Followed several months of painful rehab, then at the end of his deal, as they do, Crewe refused to offer enough money to keep him and he went to Lincoln. For whatever reason, it didn't quite fit for him at Lincoln, though he did play 36 times in his first season and was reasonably good). This lad is Championship quality at a minimum and finally seems to be avoiding the injuries that have plagued him thus far. Way too good to be playing non-league. 

Then players like Shaun Brisley, Aaron Hayden, Kwame Thomas who were all decent at League One and good League Two players. This has to be the most stacked and perhaps most expensively assembled non-league outfit I can remember (though Stockport are running them close on that). The money in the sides at the top of the non-league is astounding these days.
Re: Wrexham FC
« Reply #189 on: Today at 09:54:28 am »
Thought I recognised a few names from the commentary, cheers for he summary.
Re: Wrexham FC
« Reply #190 on: Today at 10:54:09 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 08:58:55 am
How good was that first Dover goal?!
Fucking cracker that was!  :o
Re: Wrexham FC
« Reply #191 on: Today at 12:21:20 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 09:52:25 am
Must be the most lavishly paid non-league player of all time.

Weren't some Salford players on similar amounts when they were in the National League? Adam Rooney especially, moving from the SPL.
Re: Wrexham FC
« Reply #192 on: Today at 12:33:09 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 12:21:20 pm
Weren't some Salford players on similar amounts when they were in the National League? Adam Rooney especially, moving from the SPL.
Completely forgot about that skid-mark of a club. Yes, Salford did have Adam Rooney on an amount Aberdeen, a Scottish Premier League side could not match. He was apparently on £4k a week, so still not quite what Mullin's on (he was also not as good as Mullin and had less league goals in his entire career in England than Mullin managed in 2021 alone).

Mad I forgot about them lot. The worst though is probably a Salford example, Richie Towell was an Irish midfielder playing for Brighton though never made the grade in the Premier League, so they loaned him out to Rotherham, where he was fantastic for them in The Championship, to the point where there were thoughts Brighton might re-evaluate letting him leave. He turned down a one year extension with Brighton and was expected to join Notts Forest or Stoke City on a free, then rocked up at Salford in League Two on an apparent £8,000 a week basic, in League Two. He was bang average for them and is now at Shamrock Rovers in Ireland. At the same time they paid Bruno Andrade £5,500 a week to deter him from moving from Lincoln to a Championship club - he's now at Stevenage.

I think a lot of what this points to is that when sides lower down the pyramid spend over the top amounts to attract players down to their level, they don't often get good value for money. They'd be better targeting players clearly good for the level and attempting to grow somewhat organically (probably an oxymoron in this sense). Though players like Mullin stick out like a sore thumb, Wrexham probably have done a better job of this than the likes of Salford in the past - they've looked to recruit solid players from a division above, sometimes two, and form a coherent squad. Salford's approach was to target star players at clubs 2,3 or 4 divisions higher than themselves and throw enough money at them until playing at their level was suddenly palatable. The example above, Towell - he had offers from Forest, Stoke and even Burnley in the Premier League but he rocks up at Salford?
